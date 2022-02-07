BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2022--
Easterly Asset Management (“Easterly”), a multi-affiliate asset manager of high-performing boutique investment firms, today announced the hiring of Michael Burke as Vice President of Intermediary Relationships.
Burke brings with him nearly 30 years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to joining Easterly, he was Head of National Accounts for Ivy Investments. Burke held similar roles at both Pioneer Investment and Deutsche Asset Management. He holds his Series 7, 24, 63 licenses and he is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA).
In his role prior to joining Easterly, Burke managed Ivy Investments’ National Account team that covered all responsibilities for wire houses, independent firms, DCIO, TAMPs, and RIAs across Ivy’s mutual fund, separately managed account, and retirement products lineup. He established and implemented sales and product strategy for the firm and maintained primary coverage responsibilities for Merrill, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
Prior to Ivy, Burke managed the largest distribution relationships for Pioneer Investments, increased the firm’s mutual fund, individual retirement plan, closed-end fund and separately managed account placements across all platforms. He also developed and implemented marketing and business development plans to highlight Pioneer’s products and capitalize on industry trends.
“We are excited to welcome Mike to the firm,” said Mike Collins, Head of Distribution at Easterly. “He brings with him a wealth of relationships and experience in the national account space. Combining his expertise with our exciting product line is bound to increase our placements and visibility across all platforms.”
Burke added, “There has been significant momentum at Easterly. Over the past three years, the firm has built out a diverse range of solutions for investors by partnering with boutique teams and managers. I am joining at an exciting time and am proud to represent Easterly and its portfolio of outstanding products managed by industry veterans.”
Burke, who will work at Easterly’s Beverly, MA headquarters, earned his B.S. in Economics from Fairfield University.
About Easterly Asset Management
Easterly Asset Management (Easterly) is a multi-affiliate platform of high-performing boutique investment managers. Easterly is committed to bringing investors innovative investment strategies by partnering with quality managers who possess deep domain expertise and are craftsman in their respective asset classes and investment processes. We support our partners by delivering best-in-class solutions in marketing, sales, technology, operations, human resources, and finance to scale their businesses. We also offer affiliates, through our platform partnerships, the opportunity to access our retail & institutional distribution services. With our 19 investment professionals across our seven affiliates, we offer a range of products including separate accounts, SMAs, 40 Act Funds, CITs and private placements. As December 31, 2021, Easterly had $4.2 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Easterly at https://easterlyam.com/.
