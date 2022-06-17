DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--

The "Database of Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies (and other electronic components) in Eastern Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Database of Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies (and other electronic components) in Eastern Europe is an Excel spreadsheet containing a list of the largest 5000 Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies (and other electronic components) in Eastern Europe.

Each of the company lists displays the leading companies ranked by revenue in $USm.

Each Excel file contains the following:

  • Company name
  • Activity description (mainly for larger companies)
  • Address fields (address, zip / postcode, country)
  • Telephone number
  • Website address
  • Revenue ($USm)
  • Employees
  • Name and job title of up to four management contacts

The database will help:

  • To understand the leading companies in a particular industry
  • To track your competitors and to understand their size
  • You have a product or service you wish to sell to companies in this sector
  • You are looking for comparable companies for mergers and acquisitions activity
  • You are researching the market and need to understand market shares
  • You need names of key management within the leading companies in a sector

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axibe7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005166/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 06/17/2022 04:58 AM/DISC: 06/17/2022 04:58 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005166/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you