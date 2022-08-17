LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
EasyPost, a leading multi-carrier shipping API provider, has released a new Carbon Offset API that allows shippers to calculate the carbon emissions from parcel delivery on any given shipment and to purchase carbon offsets to neutralize the carbon footprint from the shipment. EasyPost is now one of the only options in the market for shippers to have a solution for offsetting carbon emissions from parcel delivery for any given carrier.
The API is designed flexibly so that shippers can either purchase the carbon offsets directly or display a carbon neutral shipping option for their customers to select if preferred. EasyPost expects this will help shippers acquire more customers and improve retention with their existing customers.
"EasyPost has the mindset that every aspect of shipping should be easy. So when we learned many of our customers were looking to take action to reduce their carbon footprint from shipping, we prioritized building a solution for them,” stated Head of Product, Justin Prostebby. “And we are incredibly proud EasyPost will accelerate the industry going green as a result.”
EasyPost made the API free to eliminate any barriers for customers to implement the API and start reducing carbon emissions.
Sign up for a free EasyPost account or talk to a sales rep to access the Carbon Offset API in addition to their 100+ carriers, exclusive discounted rates, and more available within their API.
About EasyPost
EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for ecommerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
