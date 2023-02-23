Eaton introduces 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified vehicles

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has introduced a 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified vehicle (EV) batteries. The valve is uniquely positioned by being capable of three unique functions, including a battery case leak-check mechanism, as well as passive and active venting to provide overpressure relief for a vehicle’s battery pack.
“Following the recent introduction of our single-stage battery vent, we continue to add to our battery safety portfolio,” said Jens Buhlinger, manager, Battery Technology Development, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “We’re excited to offer a 3-in-1 technology that helps ensure the system integrity of increasingly powerful EVs.”
The vent’s battery case leak-check feature eliminates the need to install the vent valve as the final step of the battery assembly process, which is the standard in today’s EV architectures. Leak testing with Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve is more thorough than traditional methods, as it includes testing the sealing surface of the vent itself when the battery vent valve is already assembled. Eaton also developed a tool for its customers to actuate the leak-check mechanism on their assembly lines, allowing for testing through pressurization or a vacuum.
Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve is precisely and flexibly designed to meet specific opening pressures and optimize venting. Its spring-based actuation technology allows Eaton to accommodate different opening pressure requirements with the same valve design to drive economies of scale.
The valve’s proven resealing technology enables manufacturers to specify very low opening pressures. The 3-in-1 battery vent valve also features a low-flow breathing mode that allows air to move through porous material to normalize pressure during regular operation.
“Our new 3-in-1 battery vent valve can be assembled both through our robust quick-connect feature or by a screwed metal-to-metal connection, providing our customers the freedom to choose their preferred assembly method while ensuring a sturdy connection that stays in place,” Buhlinger said.
