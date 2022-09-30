BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 30, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0087
7.90%
$0.0696
5.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1008
92.10%
$0.9369
71.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3075
23.40%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$1.3140
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
9.38%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
8.41%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-7.92%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
7.71%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1373
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0800
58.30%
$0.2533
20.50%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0573
41.70%
$0.6240
50.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3584
29.00%
Total per common share
$0.1373
100.00%
$1.2357
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
9.58%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
9.66%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-23.76%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
6.44%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0040
5.30%
$0.0241
3.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0720
94.70%
$0.6353
92.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0246
3.60%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.6840
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
6.36%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
10.94%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-14.11%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
7.29%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1626
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0455
28.00%
$0.5062
28.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1171
72.00%
$1.2824
71.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1626
100.00%
$1.7886
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
9.64%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
8.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-10.30%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
6.74%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1792
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0806
45.00%
$0.6012
30.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0916
51.10%
$1.2340
62.60%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0070
3.90%
$0.1360
6.90%
Total per common share
$0.1792
100.00%
$1.9712
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
8.04%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
9.27%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-20.94%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
7.72%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Net Investment Income
$0.0110
10.20%
$0.0544
5.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0970
89.80%
$0.2031
20.90%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.7145
73.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.9720
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
5.26%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
9.54%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-12.55%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
6.36%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0078
7.00%
$0.0255
2.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1030
93.00%
$0.2802
28.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6915
69.30%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.9972
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
6.85%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
10.32%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-15.01%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
6.88%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0929
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0070
7.50%
$0.0480
4.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0859
92.50%
$0.9739
95.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.0%
Total per common share
$0.0929
100.00%
$1.0219
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
8.61%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
9.59%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-13.04%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
7.99%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0112
15.40%
$0.0680
10.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0511
70.30%
$0.1628
24.90%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0104
14.30%
$0.4235
64.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.6543
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
3.59%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
10.13%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-16.16%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
6.75%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1300
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0582
44.80%
$0.4280
29.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0718
55.20%
$0.5435
38.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.4585
32.10%
Total per common share
$0.1300
100.00%
$1.4300
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
6.77%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
9.24%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-20.08%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
7.70%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0689
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0106
15.30%
$0.0561
7.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0173
25.20%
$0.1023
13.50%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0410
59.50%
$0.5995
79.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0689
100.00%
$0.7579
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
6.65%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
10.17%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-15.37%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
8.47%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
September- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0010
1.40%
$0.0025
0.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0698
98.60%
$0.6347
99.60%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.6372
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1
3.16%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2
8.79%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3
-15.44%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4
5.86%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2022
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2022
Investors: (800) 262-1122
