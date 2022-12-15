Eaton's Breaktor® Circuit Protection Solution Named ‘Best Technology’ at Hyundai-Kia Motor Corporation R&D Tech Day

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its Breaktor ® circuit protection technology was named “Best Technology” in the Electrification category at the Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation’s (HKMC) annual R&D Partners Tech Day in Hwaseong, South Korea.
“This recognition represents our continued focus and commitment to Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation, one of our most valued global customers,” said Kevin Calzada, global product strategy and marketing manager, Eaton’s eMobility business. “Our Breaktor circuit protection technology fills a unique need in the fast-growing electrified vehicle market.”
The HKMC R&D Partners Tech Day is an annual event to encourage the research and development efforts of HKMC’s suppliers. Breaktor and Eaton’s RigiFlex busbars and High Power Lock Box connectors were selected for the final round among products from four categories, including Electrification, Chassis, Body and Electronics.
The Breaktor circuit protection technology is an advanced circuit protection solution for electrified vehicles that combines the function of fuses, pyro switches and contactors into a single coordinated device. As electric vehicle power levels increase, Breaktor circuit protection technology solves the ever-increasing coordination challenge between fuses and contactors and offers fast, safe, and reliable protection for high-power battery, fast-charge and inverter systems.
The recognition follows other recent accolades for Eaton’s Breaktor circuit protection technology, including an Automotive News PACEpilot award and the Gasgoo Award 2022 –Top 100 Players of China’s New Automotive Supply Chain in the powertrain electrification segment.
