BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
EBI Consulting is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report analyzing the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability performance and efforts.
The comprehensive Sustainability Report takes a thorough look at the company’s internal practices and details performance, progress and goals across several environmental, social and governance factors over the course of 2021. This includes the environmental impact of its assets and operations, efforts to promote employee well-being and positive community impact through its work and philanthropy, and its ESG governance and procedures.
The 2021 Sustainability Report process, led by EBI’s ESG practice area with contributions from across the company, also involved input and feedback from employees, leadership, EBI’s Board of Directors, clients, business partners and members of industry organizations. This internal and external stakeholder participation provided a robust overview of environmental, social and governance priorities and values across various facets of business operations. As a result, EBI has set forth formalized goals and commitments focused on those values to guide future company-wide ESG and sustainability efforts. These goals and commitments are pillared around climate change, employee health and safety, employee well-being and company culture.
With the launch of its formalized ESG business unit for clients in 2021, EBI utilized its in-house ESG expertise to lead by example by evaluating and improving its own environmental, social and governance operations. By committing to annual sustainability reporting, EBI aims to promote transparency about its internal ESG efforts, better analyze its own practices and priorities for ESG goals and set the path for clients to do the same through engagement of EBI’s ESG professional service offerings.
“EBI Consulting is committed to consistently achieving sustainable growth for our employees, clients and community,” said EBI Consulting President and CEO Nolan Previte. “Contributing to environmental prosperity has been at the core of our products, services and activities since our 1989 foundation. It’s important for us to lead by example when it comes to helping clients achieving ESG goals. Our inaugural Sustainability Report is meant to guide and support us all in our ESG journey, and I appreciate the work of everyone involved to make this milestone possible. 2021 was an exciting year of firsts for our company and our people, and the future is bright for our emerging ESG services and EBI Consulting.”
The full 2021 Sustainability Report can be accessed here: https://www.ebiconsulting.com/about/#SustainabilityatEBI
About EBI Consulting:
EBI Consulting is focused on maximizing value in the built and natural environments, delivering quality insights that move clients forward. With over 550 industry experts coast-to-coast, EBI’s vast capabilities include environmental and building condition due diligence, energy and sustainability, architecture and engineering, and environmental, health and safety services. Established in 1989 and headquartered in Burlington MA, EBI Consulting is a privately-owned firm known for going beyond expectations. More at www.ebiconsulting.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005319/en/
CONTACT: Corlyn Voorhees
Communications Specialist
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE OTHER ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SUSTAINABILITY ENERGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT ENGINEERING ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSULTING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: EBI Consulting
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/27/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/27/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005319/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.