Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 13,372,093 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.32 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are $138 million.
J.P. Morgan and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.
The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the SEC, and the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering which was filed with the SEC. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by request from:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or
SVB Securities LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbsecurities.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare neuromuscular and cardiac disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle-focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue.
