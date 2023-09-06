BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, announced today Rod O’Reilly has been appointed chairman of the board effective immediately. He is a recognized healthcare industry leader with extensive experience spanning business and product strategy, finance, and operations.
“Rod has served on multiple boards and brings deep and meaningful expertise scaling organizations for long-term growth,” said Venkat Kavarthapu, CEO of Edifecs. “We have ambitious goals and it’s critical we have the right team to guide our strategy. We will benefit greatly from the guidance and support of a strong, experienced chairman to complement and enhance the strength of our current board.”
O’Reilly is a seasoned healthcare technology executive and is passionate about driving fundamental change to the healthcare system by making it more affordable, accessible, and delivering better outcomes. Prior to joining Edifecs’ board of directors, he held various senior executive roles that have given him a unique perspective on how the US healthcare system functions.
“Having encountered Edifecs on several occasions throughout my career, I’ve always been impressed with the company, the quality of its solutions, and its dedication to customers,” said Rod O’Reilly. “With a strong foundation in place and a powerful platform, Edifecs is well-positioned to accelerate profitable growth. The organization is focused on customer-centric innovation and I am confident Edifecs has the people, technology and vision to help drive the next generation of healthcare.”
“Rod’s commitment to improving our healthcare system aligns with the foundational beliefs of Edifecs,” said Sunny Singh, founder, Edifecs. “He has extensive leadership experience, a wealth of knowledge, and the kind of passion our industry needs to enact true change.”
O’Reilly is currently the non-executive chairman of the board for Augmedix, a San Francisco-based medical documentation and data solution company. He also serves on the board of directors for KLAS Research, a leading healthcare industry research firm, Prescryptive Health, a healthcare consumer-focused mobile communication tool, and Rhapsody Health, a healthcare data interoperability company. O’Reilly previously served as EVP and president of software and analytics at Change Healthcare (now Optum Insight) and as president at McKesson Corporation heading multiple healthcare solutions business units during his tenure.
Rod O’Reilly earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a joint major in Economics and Finance from Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.
For more information about Edifecs, visit: https://www.edifecs.com/.
About Edifecs
Edifecs provides market leading technology to its payer and health system customers, which serve nearly 300 million people in the U.S. healthcare market. For over 25 years, Edifecs has enabled customers to unlock greater value by aggregating, normalizing, and unifying data with its Best in KLAS interoperability platform. The Edifecs platform serves as the foundation for the solutions that eliminate stakeholder friction to overcome healthcare’s biggest challenges, including accelerating value-based payment adoption and obtaining more complete and accurate care funding for alternative payment models. Edifecs’ solutions incorporate natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide deeper insights into patients, populations, and business processes. As new standards and regulations continually emerge from government agencies, Edifecs is a proven partner to ensure its customers maintain “evergreen” compliance. Edifecs customers include 24 of the 25 top commercial health plans in the country, 27 out of 34 of the Blue Cross Blue Shield payers, 35 of the 50 Medicaid programs, and 5 out of 10 of the largest health systems.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906645997/en/
CONTACT: Janet Hohmann
415-240-6904
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Edifecs, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/06/2023 08:02 AM/DISC: 09/06/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906645997/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.