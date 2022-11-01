ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today reported third quarter 2022 net loss of $128 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to net loss of $341 million, or $0.90 per share, in the third quarter of 2021. As adjusted, third quarter 2022 core earnings were $564 million, or $1.48 per share, compared to core earnings of $644 million, or $1.69 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Southern California Edison’s (SCE) third quarter 2022 core earnings per share (EPS) decreased year-over-year, primarily due to a 35-cent true-up recorded in the third quarter of 2021 on implementation of the 2021 General Rate Case (GRC) final decision. This true-up recognized the results of the GRC for the first sixth months of 2021. This reduction was partially offset by recognition of return on rate base related to the Customer Service Re-Platform decision and an increase in CPUC-related revenue due to the escalation mechanism set forth in the 2021 GRC final decision.

Edison International Parent and Other's third quarter 2022 core loss per share was in line with same period in the prior year.

“SCE is making excellent progress in executing its wildfire mitigation plan. The utility is rapidly deploying covered conductor and is on pace to complete 4,300 miles, or 43%, of its overhead miles in high fire risk areas by year-end,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “SCE’s diverse portfolio of mitigation activities has substantially decreased the impact of wildfires associated with utility equipment.”

Pizarro added, “We’re pleased to see several recent state and federal clean energy actions in support of electrification, which are consistent with our vision to lead the electric utility industry through the clean energy transition. We are excited about working in partnership with state and federal governments and with other stakeholders, including the communities we serve, to advance policies that rapidly cut GHG emissions.”

Edison International uses core earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts for significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings. Edison International management believes that core earnings provide more meaningful comparisons of performance from period to period. Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of core earnings to basic GAAP earnings.

Revision to Best Estimate of Losses for 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events

Each reporting period, management reviews its loss estimates for remaining alleged and potential claims related to the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events. Management’s third quarter 2022 review included a review of information obtained after the statute of limitations for individual plaintiffs for the Woolsey Fire expired, including information regarding the nature of claims remaining in the Woolsey Fire litigation. Management also reviewed information obtained from settling a substantial portion of the claims in the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events litigations, including higher than expected costs to settle claims. As a result of management’s third quarter 2022 review, SCE recorded an $880 million increase in estimated losses for the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events as of September 30, 2022, which increase is related to the Woolsey Fire. As a result, SCE also recorded expected recoveries through FERC electric rates of $50 million against the charge, and the resulting net charge to earnings was $830 million ($598 million after-tax).

2022 Earnings Guidance

The company narrowed its earnings guidance range for 2022 as summarized in the following chart. See the presentation accompanying the company’s conference call for further information and assumptions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022 Earnings Guidance

 

2022 Earnings Guidance

 

 

as of July 28, 2022

 

as of November 1, 2022

 

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

EIX Basic EPS

 

$

3.25

 

 

$

3.55

 

 

$

1.51

 

 

$

1.71

 

Less: Non-core Items*

 

 

(1.15

)

 

 

(1.15

)

 

 

(2.97

)

 

 

(2.97

)

EIX Core EPS

 

$

4.40

 

 

$

4.70

 

 

$

4.48

 

 

$

4.68

 

* There were ($1,131) million, or ($2.97) per share of non-core items recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, calculated based on an assumed weighted average share count for 2022. Basic EIX EPS guidance only incorporates non-core items to September 30, 2022.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Appendix

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Edison International’s earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States and represent the company’s earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our management uses core earnings and core earnings per share (EPS) internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance of Edison International and Southern California Edison. We also use core earnings and core EPS when communicating with analysts and investors regarding our earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the Company’s performance from period to period. Financial measures referred to as net income, basic EPS, core earnings, or core EPS also apply to the description of earnings or earnings per share.

Core earnings and core EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to those of other companies. Core earnings and core EPS are defined as basic earnings and basic EPS excluding income or loss from discontinued operations and income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings. Basic earnings and losses refer to net income or losses attributable to Edison International shareholders. Core earnings are reconciled to basic earnings in the attached tables. The impact of participating securities (vested awards that earn dividend equivalents that may participate in undistributed earnings with common stock) for the principal operating subsidiary is not material to the principal operating subsidiary’s EPS and is therefore reflected in the results of the Edison International holding company, which is included in Edison International Parent and Other.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release about future performance, including, without limitation, operating results, capital expenditures, rate base growth, dividend policy, financial outlook, and other statements that are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations; however, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of the date of this release, and Edison International assumes no duty to update them to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Important factors that could cause different results include, but are not limited to the:

  • ability of SCE to recover its costs through regulated rates, including uninsured wildfire-related and debris flow-related costs, costs incurred to mitigate the risk of utility equipment causing future wildfires, costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased labor and materials costs due to supply chain constraints and inflation;
  • ability of SCE to implement its Wildfire Mitigation Plan and capital program;
  • risks of regulatory or legislative restrictions that would limit SCE’s ability to implement operational measures to mitigate wildfire risk, including Public Safety Power Shutoff (“PSPS”) and fast curve settings, when conditions warrant or would otherwise limit SCE’s operational practices relative to wildfire risk mitigation;
  • risks associated with implementing PSPS, including regulatory fines and penalties, claims for damages and reputational harm;
  • ability of SCE to maintain a valid safety certification;
  • ability to obtain sufficient insurance at a reasonable cost, including insurance relating to wildfire-related claims, and to recover the costs of such insurance or, in the event liabilities exceed insured amounts, the ability to recover uninsured losses from customers or other parties;
  • extreme weather-related incidents (including events caused, or exacerbated, by climate change, such as wildfires, debris flows, droughts, high wind events and extreme heat events) and other natural disasters (such as earthquakes), which could cause, among other things, public safety issues, property damage, rotating outages and other operational issues (such as issues due to damaged infrastructure), PSPS activations and unanticipated costs;
  • risk that California Assembly Bill 1054 ("AB 1054") does not effectively mitigate the significant exposure faced by California investor-owned utilities related to liability for damages arising from catastrophic wildfires where utility facilities are alleged to be a substantial cause, including the longevity of the Wildfire Insurance Fund and the CPUC's interpretation of and actions under AB 1054, including its interpretation of the prudency standard established under AB 1054;
  • ability of Edison International and SCE to effectively attract, manage, develop and retain a skilled workforce, including its contract workers;
  • decisions and other actions by the California Public Utilities Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other governmental authorities, including decisions and actions related to nationwide or statewide crisis, determinations of authorized rates of return or return on equity, the recoverability of wildfire-related and debris flow-related costs, issuance of SCE's wildfire safety certification, wildfire mitigation efforts, approval and implementation of electrification programs, and delays in executive, regulatory and legislative actions;
  • cost and availability of labor, equipment and materials, including as a result of supply chain constraints;
  • ability of Edison International or SCE to borrow funds and access bank and capital markets on reasonable terms;
  • risks associated with the decommissioning of San Onofre, including those related to worker and public safety, public opposition, permitting, governmental approvals, on-site storage of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive material, delays, contractual disputes, and cost overruns;
  • pandemics, such as COVID-19, and other events that cause regional, statewide, national or global disruption, which could impact, among other things, Edison International's and SCE's business, operations, cash flows, liquidity and/or financial results and cause Edison International and SCE to incur unanticipated costs;
  • physical security of Edison International's and SCE's critical assets and personnel and the cybersecurity of Edison International's and SCE's critical information technology systems for grid control, and business, employee and customer data;
  • risks associated with cost allocation resulting in higher rates for utility bundled service customers because of possible customer bypass or departure for other electricity providers such as Community Choice Aggregators ("CCA," which are cities, counties, and certain other public agencies with the authority to generate and/or purchase electricity for their local residents and businesses) and Electric Service Providers (entities that offer electric power and ancillary services to retail customers, other than electrical corporations (like SCE) and CCAs);
  • risks inherent in SCE's capital investment program, including those related to project site identification, public opposition, environmental mitigation, construction, permitting, changes in the California Independent System Operator's transmission plans, and governmental approvals; and
  • risks associated with the operation of electrical facilities, including worker and public safety issues, the risk of utility assets causing or contributing to wildfires, failure, availability, efficiency, and output of equipment and facilities, and availability and cost of spare parts.

Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in Edison International and SCE’s most recent combined Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections. Readers are urged to read this entire release as well as the most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K (including information incorporated by reference), and carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect Edison International's and SCE's businesses. Edison International and SCE post or provide direct links (i) to certain SCE and other parties' regulatory filings and documents with the CPUC and the FERC and certain agency rulings and notices in open proceedings in a section titled "SCE Regulatory Highlights," (ii) to certain documents and information related to Southern California wildfires which may be of interest to investors in a section titled "Southern California Wildfires," and (iii) to presentations, documents and other information that may be of interest to investors in a section titled "Presentations and Updates" at www.edisoninvestor.com in order to publicly disseminate such information.

These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of the date of this news release, and Edison International assumes no duty to update them to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Readers should review future reports filed by Edison International and SCE with the SEC.

Third Quarter Reconciliation of Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

(Losses) earnings per share attributable to Edison International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCE

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

(0.01

)

Edison International Parent and Other

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

(0.45

)

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.09

)

Edison International

 

 

(0.33

)

 

 

(0.90

)

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

0.62

 

 

 

(0.10

)

Less: Non-core items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCE

 

 

(1.84

)

 

 

(2.59

)

 

 

0.75

 

 

 

(3.00

)

 

 

(2.81

)

 

 

(0.19

)

Edison International Parent and Other

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

Total non-core items

 

 

(1.81

)

 

 

(2.59

)

 

 

0.78

 

 

 

(2.97

)

 

 

(2.81

)

 

 

(0.16

)

Core earnings (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCE

 

 

1.63

 

 

 

1.84

 

 

 

(0.21

)

 

 

3.97

 

 

 

3.79

 

 

 

0.18

 

Edison International Parent and Other

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.48

)

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.12

)

Edison International

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

1.69

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

3.49

 

 

$

3.43

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

Note: Diluted losses were $0.33 and $0.90 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Diluted earnings were $0.52 and $0.62 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

 

Third Quarter Reconciliation of Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings (in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

(in millions)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

Net (loss) income attributable to Edison International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCE

 

$

(80

)

 

$

(284

)

 

$

204

 

 

$

369

 

 

$

371

 

 

$

(2

)

Edison International Parent and Other

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

(172

)

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(37

)

Edison International

 

 

(128

)

 

 

(341

)

 

 

213

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

(39

)

Less: Non-core items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCE 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10

 

 

(703

)

 

 

(985

)

 

 

282

 

 

 

(1,142

)

 

 

(1,065

)

 

 

(77

)

Edison International Parent and Other

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

Total non-core items

 

 

(692

)

 

 

(985

)

 

 

293

 

 

 

(1,131

)

 

 

(1,065

)

 

 

(66

)

Core earnings (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCE

 

 

623

 

 

 

701

 

 

 

(78

)

 

 

1,511

 

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

75

 

Edison International Parent and Other

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(48

)

Edison International

 

$

564

 

 

$

644

 

 

$

(80

)

 

$

1,328

 

 

$

1,301

 

 

$

27

 

1

Includes amortization of SCE’s Wildfire Insurance Fund expenses of $54 million ($39 million after-tax) for both the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Includes $160 million ($115 million after-tax) and $161 million ($116 million after-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2

Includes charges for 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events claims and expenses, net of recoveries of $834 million ($600 million after-tax) and $1,206 million ($899 million after-tax) recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Includes charges of $1.2 billion ($891 million after-tax) and $1.2 billion ($909 million after-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

3

Includes GRC track 3 impairment of $17 million ($12 million after-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

4

Includes CSRP impairment of $47 million ($34 million after-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

5

Includes charge for employment litigation matter, net of recoveries, of $23 million ($16 million after-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

6

Includes organizational realignment charge of $14 million ($10 million after-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

7

Includes gain from sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel of $10 million ($7 million after-tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

8

Includes charge related to the Presiding Officer's Decision ("POD") in September 2022 on SCE's Upstream Lighting Program for the Upstream Lighting Program of $81 million ($64 million after-tax) for both the three months and the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

9

Includes customer revenues for EIS insurance contract, net of claims of $14 million ($11 million after-tax) for both the three months and the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

10

Includes GRC disallowances related to pole replacements of $79 million ($47 million after-tax) for both the three months and the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

Edison International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Total operating revenue

 

$

5,228

 

 

$

5,299

 

 

$

13,204

 

 

$

11,574

 

Purchased power and fuel

 

 

2,485

 

 

 

2,088

 

 

 

4,826

 

 

 

4,384

 

Operation and maintenance

 

 

979

 

 

 

1,222

 

 

 

3,827

 

 

 

2,817

 

Wildfire-related claims, net of insurance recoveries

 

 

889

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

1,316

 

 

 

1,276

 

Wildfire Insurance Fund expense

 

 

54

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

161

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

738

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

1,657

 

Property and other taxes

 

 

128

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

374

 

 

 

356

 

Impairment, net of other operating income

 

 

(1

)

 

 

78

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

67

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

5,272

 

 

 

5,427

 

 

 

12,485

 

 

 

10,718

 

Operating (loss) income

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(128

)

 

 

719

 

 

 

856

 

Interest expense

 

 

(302

)

 

 

(245

)

 

 

(819

)

 

 

(694

)

Other income

 

 

85

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

195

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

(261

)

 

 

(326

)

 

 

119

 

 

 

357

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(187

)

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(235

)

 

 

3

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(297

)

 

 

354

 

 

 

354

 

Preference stock dividend requirements of SCE

 

 

27

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

80

 

Preferred stock dividend requirement of Edison International

 

 

27

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

38

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Edison International common shareholders

 

$

(128

)

 

$

(341

)

 

$

197

 

 

$

236

 

Basic (losses) earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

 

 

382

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

381

 

 

 

380

 

Basic (losses) earnings per common share attributable to Edison International common shareholders

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.90

)

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

 

Diluted (losses) earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including effect of dilutive securities

 

 

383

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

380

 

Diluted (losses) earnings per common share attributable to Edison International common shareholders

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.90

)

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

Edison International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(in millions)

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

232

 

$

390

Receivables, less allowances of $391 and $193 for uncollectible accounts at respective dates

 

 

2,259

 

 

1,398

Accrued unbilled revenue

 

 

1,298

 

 

794

Inventory

 

 

439

 

 

420

Prepaid expenses

 

 

278

 

 

258

Regulatory assets

 

 

1,497

 

 

1,778

Wildfire Insurance Fund contributions

 

 

204

 

 

204

Other current assets

 

 

234

 

 

249

Total current assets

 

 

6,441

 

 

5,491

Nuclear decommissioning trusts

 

 

3,823

 

 

4,870

Marketable securities

 

 

7

 

 

12

Other investments

 

 

70

 

 

39

Total investments

 

 

3,900

 

 

4,921

Utility property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $12,152 and $11,407 at respective dates

 

 

52,386

 

 

50,497

Nonutility property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $109 and $98 at respective dates

 

 

213

 

 

203

Total property, plant and equipment

 

 

52,599

 

 

50,700

Receivables, less allowances of $35 and $116 uncollectible accounts at respective dates

 

 

20

 

 

122

Regulatory assets (includes $840 and $325 related to Variable Interest Entities "VIEs" at respective dates)

 

 

8,033

 

 

7,660

Wildfire Insurance Fund contributions

 

 

2,206

 

 

2,359

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

1,530

 

 

1,932

Long-term insurance receivable

 

 

458

 

 

75

Other long-term assets

 

 

1,522

 

 

1,485

Total long-term assets

 

 

13,769

 

 

13,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

76,709

 

$

74,745

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

Edison International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(in millions, except share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt

 

$

3,011

 

 

$

2,354

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

2,175

 

 

 

1,077

 

Accounts payable

 

 

2,348

 

 

 

2,002

 

Wildfire-related claims

 

 

173

 

 

 

131

 

Customer deposits

 

 

163

 

 

 

193

 

Regulatory liabilities

 

 

702

 

 

 

603

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

541

 

 

 

582

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

1,707

 

 

 

1,667

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

10,820

 

 

 

8,609

 

Long-term debt (Includes $823 and $314 related to VIEs at respective dates)

 

 

25,145

 

 

 

24,170

 

Deferred income taxes and credits

 

 

5,976

 

 

 

5,740

 

Pensions and benefits

 

 

460

 

 

 

496

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

2,785

 

 

 

2,772

 

Regulatory liabilities

 

 

8,348

 

 

 

8,981

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

989

 

 

 

1,350

 

Wildfire-related claims

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

1,733

 

Other deferred credits and other long-term liabilities

 

 

2,931

 

 

 

3,105

 

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

 

 

23,451

 

 

 

24,177

 

Total liabilities

 

 

59,416

 

 

 

56,956

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock (50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares of Series A and 750,000 shares of Series B issued and outstanding at respective dates)

 

 

1,977

 

 

 

1,977

 

Common stock, no par value (800,000,000 shares authorized; 381,873,341 and 380,378,145 shares issued and outstanding at respective dates)

 

 

6,167

 

 

 

6,071

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(54

)

Retained earnings

 

 

7,295

 

 

 

7,894

 

Total Edison International's shareholders' equity

 

 

15,392

 

 

 

15,888

 

Noncontrolling interests – preference stock of SCE

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

1,901

 

Total equity

 

 

17,293

 

 

 

17,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

76,709

 

 

$

74,745

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

Edison International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

(in millions)

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

354

 

 

$

354

 

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,977

 

 

 

1,709

 

Allowance for equity during construction

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(92

)

Impairment and other expense

 

 

60

 

 

 

67

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(237

)

 

 

(1

)

Wildfire Insurance Fund amortization expense

 

 

160

 

 

 

161

 

Other

 

 

50

 

 

 

34

 

Nuclear decommissioning trusts

 

 

(81

)

 

 

(204

)

Proceeds from Morongo Transmission LLC

 

 

 

 

 

400

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

(807

)

 

 

(706

)

Inventory

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(10

)

Accounts payable

 

 

363

 

 

 

282

 

Tax receivables and payables

 

 

171

 

 

 

204

 

Other current assets and liabilities

 

 

(681

)

 

 

(716

)

Regulatory assets and liabilities, net

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

(484

)

Wildfire-related insurance receivable

 

 

(383

)

 

 

707

 

Wildfire-related claims

 

 

271

 

 

 

(2,120

)

Other noncurrent assets and liabilities

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(1

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

2,112

 

 

 

(416

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt issued, plus premium and net of discount and issuance costs of $36 and $40 for the respective periods

 

 

3,347

 

 

 

4,798

 

Long-term debt repaid

 

 

(773

)

 

 

(1,031

)

Short-term debt issued

 

 

600

 

 

 

2,105

 

Short-term debt repaid

 

 

(993

)

 

 

(1,355

)

Common stock issued

 

 

10

 

 

 

28

 

Preferred stock issued, net

 

 

 

 

 

1,235

 

Commercial paper repayments, net of borrowing

 

 

529

 

 

 

(435

)

Dividends and distribution to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(83

)

 

 

(85

)

Common stock dividends paid

 

 

(787

)

 

 

(741

)

Preferred stock dividends paid

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(35

)

Other

 

 

81

 

 

 

22

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

1,832

 

 

 

4,506

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(4,206

)

 

 

(3,948

)

Proceeds from sale of nuclear decommissioning trust investments

 

 

3,120

 

 

 

3,218

 

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust investments

 

 

(3,039

)

 

 

(3,014

)

Other

 

 

20

 

 

 

90

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(4,105

)

 

 

(3,654

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(161

)

 

 

436

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

394

 

 

 

89

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

233

 

 

$

525

 

 
 

 

