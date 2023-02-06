PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--
Edison Partners, a leading growth equity investment firm, continues to invest in its future with the promotion of three members of the firm’s investment team, Steve Zieja to principal, Grace Hahn to senior associate and Dylan Kiger to associate. Further, John Shearburn, former Warburg Pincus managing director, has been appointed senior advisor to the firm.
These promotions and the senior advisor appointment closely follow the promotion of Kelly Ford as Edison Partners’ first chief operating officer; the new hires of Rush Baker as partner, head of investor relations and Casey Myers as partner, head of the Edison Edge value creation platform; and six investments since the fourth quarter of 2022: Field Effect, SPHERE, Lokavant, K1x, MacroFab and RapidDeploy.
“All of these developments underscore our commitment to investing in Edison Partners’ future, building a forever firm with enduring culture, a stellar portfolio and a talented and fully integrated team whose expertise and work together span investment execution and value creation throughout the entire investment lifecycle,” said Chris Sugden, managing partner, Edison Partners.
“We’re proud of the talents, drive, and value alignment that Steve, Grace, and Dylan have brought to our firm. With these promotions, we recognize not only meaningful professional growth and results, but also the ‘whatever it takes’ attitude these individuals demonstrate every day that drive our firm’s culture, build for its future, and, ultimately, benefit our limited partners and portfolio companies,” said Kelly Ford, general partner and chief operating officer, Edison Partners.
Steve Zieja, promoted from vice president to principal, joined Edison in early 2022. He focuses on investments in the enterprise solutions sector, including the firm’s $20 million investment in Field Effect. Zieja also leads Edison’s investment development team. His full biography is here.
Grace Hahn, promoted from associate to senior associate, focuses on identifying, evaluating and executing investment opportunities. Hahn has made significant contributions to the firm’s investment development processes and, most recently, played an integral role in Edison’s investment in K1x. Her full biography is here.
Dylan Kiger, promoted from analyst to associate, joined Edison in 2020 as a summer intern. He focuses on sourcing and evaluating investments across financial technology, healthcare IT, and enterprise solutions sectors. His full biography is here.
In addition to these promotions, industry veteran John Shearburn has been appointed senior advisor. Shearburn brings to Edison a long and highly successful career in fundraising, investor relations, strategy, and firm management. In this senior advisor role, he will provide guidance and support to the firm, particularly related to fundraising and investor relations. Shearburn recently retired as a managing director and a member of the Executive Management Group at Warburg Pincus.
"I am very pleased to join the Edison Partners team," said John Shearburn. "The growth equity space is exciting, Edison’s approach is differentiated, and the team is exceptional. I look forward to applying my private equity experience, industry network and firm management skills to help the firm strengthen and expand limited partner relationships and scale Edison’s growth.”
About Edison Partners
Edison Partners is a leading growth equity firm providing the financial and intellectual capital that CEOs and their executive teams need to grow and scale their companies. The firm’s team brings more than 275 years of combined investing, operating and sector experience to each investment, accessible via the Edison Edge value creation platform, which is tailored to each business’ strategy, stage and operating needs. Edison targets high-growth financial technology, healthcare IT and vertical SaaS and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts, and secondary stock purchases. Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets. For more information on Edison Partners, please visit edisonpartners.com and follow Edison Partners on LinkedIn.
