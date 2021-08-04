CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.
The genome editing company posted revenue of $379,000 in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.7 million.
Editas shares have declined 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDIT