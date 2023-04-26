President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday that he will run for reelection is no surprise. Younger, ambitious Democrats, such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Gavin Newsom and even Vice President Kamala Harris kept their swords sheathed and are going about their business.
Not so across the aisle, where it’s knives out, especially between the two infamous Florida men, former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump already has declared, and DeSantis is expected to announce after the end of the legislative session in early May. That way, he’ll have substantial culture-war wins to brag about, courtesy of compliant and cowed Republicans.
One of these two men likely will win the Republican presidential nomination (We just don’t see former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who threw his hat in the ring this month going the distance and facing Biden in 2024 for the White House.)
There was little uncertainty in Biden’s announcement, but it officially clears the field.
Now, all the suspense — though many believe there won’t be any — has migrated to the other side.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
