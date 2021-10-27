Gov. Ron DeSantis hired a dangerously unqualified doctor from California to be Florida’s chief health officer and surgeon general.
Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s only apparent qualification was his use of the opinion page of The Wall Street Journal as a platform to rant against mask and vaccine mandates. In just a few weeks, he has scared parents, started feuds with school boards, politicized the pandemic and sent shock waves through the medical community. His outlandish views would be bad enough, but he committed an unpardonable act of disrespect by arrogantly refusing to wear a face mask requested by a senator who’s waging a courageous fight against breast cancer.
Ladapo’s behavior demonstrates that he’s unfit for public service. There must be consequences for that. The Florida Senate should send him packing.
The state’s chief public health officer must be confirmed by a majority of the 40-member Senate or he risks losing his job. Senate confirmation of executive branch appointees is a vital function that too often is treated casually. But Ladapo’s latest outrageous stunt — during breast cancer awareness month, by the way — should cost him a job that pays the equally outrageous sum of $512,000 a year.
In preparation for Senate committee votes in January, Ladapo requested a meeting last week with Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, one of nine members of the Ethics & Elections Committee that must vote on executive appointments. That meeting, first reported by FloridaPolitics.com, was set for Oct. 20 in Room 222 of the Senate Office Building in Tallahassee where the sign on her door politely reads: “Please wear a face mask.”
Masks are optional in the Senate, but senators control their offices.
To most people, this was a reasonable request and a sensible public health precaution. But it took on added urgency in Polsky’s case because the 53-year-old Boca Raton attorney has been diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, has undergone a procedure to have a tumor and lymph nodes removed, and will receive radiation treatments, the News Service of Florida reports.
Did any of this matter to Ladapo? No. He arrived with two Department of Health staff members and refused to wear a mask.
“He kept trying to negotiate with me,” Polsky told the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board. “He wanted to debate the issue with me.”
Ladapo acted rudely, insulted the Senate and posed a risk to a senator’s compromised immune system all at once, and things quickly went downhill. Polsky finally asked Ladapo to leave. On his way out, Ladapo was overheard by her aide saying: “Sometimes I try to reason with unreasonable people for fun.”
What came next reflects well on the Senate’s tradition of bipartisanship.
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, made a forceful statement calling Ladapo “unprofessional” and added: “While there is no mask mandate in the Senate, senators and staff can request social distancing and masking within their own offices. If visitors to the Senate fail to respect these requests, they will be asked to leave. ... It shouldn’t take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect each others’ level of comfort with social interactions during a pandemic.”
The Senate leader, who seeks the favor of all voters as a statewide candidate for agriculture commissioner, now must back up his words with actions that will send a clear message.
Simpson should schedule confirmation votes during the opening week of the 2022 session, restate his personal displeasure and urge all other senators to “use their best judgment” in deciding the surgeon general’s fate. That’s all Simpson has to do, and it would signal to DeSantis that senators view Ladapo as unacceptable and unfit to serve. Such is the power of the Senate presidency, about which Ladapo is clueless. (An ominous sign is that DeSantis has not publicly defended him.)
Ladapo issued a statement Tuesday, a week after the incident, that said he’s genuinely saddened by Polsky’s illness, but his goal is to communicate clearly and effectively with others. “I can’t do that when half of my face is covered,” he said.
Speaking of effective communication, has Ladapo been vaccinated against COVID-19? His office won’t say. The Department of Health said it is not privy to “personal medical information.” Another system failure. When Ladapo took this high-profile leadership job, he forfeited much of his personal privacy.
Ladapo’s calculated refusal to wear a mask in the presence of a senator fighting a deadly disease reflects his hostility to reasonable COVID-19 precautions and his DeSantis-like zeal for combat and confrontation. If the crackpot doctor wants a war over masks, the Senate should give him one.
Floridians can help by emailing senators, expressing disgust at Ladapo’s shameful behavior, and amplifying the message that Joe must go.
