The garbage is still being collected, the streets are still being patrolled, the fires are still being doused and the ambulance calls are still being answered — and 92% of the city’s nearly 400,000 employees are vaccinated against COVID. It’s proof that Mayor de Blasio’s universal vax mandate is working, despite the wailing of dead-enders about a supposed violation of their rights.
Sure, there is a rapidly diminishing pool of latecomers, about 9,000 refusers who’ve temporarily lost their paychecks and another 12,000 who’ve applied for medical or religious exemptions. But the mayor’s plan, stupidly resisted by foolish union leaders, succeeded in getting the vast majority protected while maintaining city services.
From Monday to Tuesday, another 2,000 municipal workers did the smart thing and took the needle. It only pinches for a second, but it may save your life and will certainly save your paycheck — and you still get the 100 bucks.
To the 9,000 on unpaid leave: Your pay is gone for a month, but then those bills will come due. If you don’t want the shot, then you don’t want the salary. Meantime, your obstinance is also making your brothers and sisters carry your load (that’s actual loads for sanitmen). As for the 12,000 seeking exemptions, those requests will be evaluated, but only a tiny portion will be granted. Most should then relent and get the shot.
Any malingerers feigning sickness, like the rush who reported to the FDNY medical division, have to be dealt with seriously.
These few adults are setting a poor example for children. Now that the vaccine is getting emergency approval for kids down to age 5, having all youngsters shielded must be a priority for de Blasio’s remaining two months and the next mayor.
The state’s immunization requirements for schoolkids include shots for diphtheria and tetanus; polio; measles, mumps and rubella; and hepatitis B, among other diseases far less virulent today than COVID. When the junior dose gets full federal approval, add it to the list. Immediately.
