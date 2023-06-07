It’s an unfair and unimaginable predicament that Haiti, a country besieged by political instability, gang violence and a collapse of its government, is at the center of yet another natural crisis.
Days after heavy rain washed away part of a bridge and left 19,000 people homeless, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the southwest part of the country on Tuesday. Considered moderate, the earthquake might not compare to the one that devastated the country in 2010. Yet disasters of any magnitude take a toll on a nation caught up in crisis after crisis.
As of Tuesday morning, three deaths had been confirmed and dozens were injured by the earthquake, the Herald reported. Pictures shared on social media showed homes turned into rubble, people searching for their loved ones and a child covered in what appears to be debris dust. The storm claimed at least 42 lives over the weekend, the Herald reported.
The bridge connecting the coastal city of Jérémie to the rest of Haiti had been rebuilt just 10 months ago after another bridge collapsed during a 2021 earthquake. One must wonder how long Haitians will have to wait until it’s rebuilt again.
Hurricane season has just begun, raising “concerns about the ability to provide a sustained response should extreme weather incidents continue to occur,” the World Food Program told the Herald this week. The control gangs exert over parts of Haiti makes the delivery of aid even harder, potentially adding to the suffering of Haitians. It’s no wonder so many of them have tried desperately to reach the U.S. in the past months.
The perpetual question surrounding Haiti has been how much worse its conditions can get before they improve. This week’s events show Haiti has yet to get a reprieve.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
