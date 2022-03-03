The free world’s support of Ukraine in the immediate face of a Russian onslaught has been nothing short of inspiring and historic. In only days since Russia attacked, the West has authorized more than $850 million in military assistance to Ukraine. Poland and other border states have rushed to welcome more than a half-million refugees. The U.S., Europe and its allies have imposed the worst financial sanctions Russia has ever seen. Major global companies have announced they will abandon their Russian investments. And citizens across the globe have taken to the streets to lay this disaster squarely at the feet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Then there’s our governor.
Ron DeSantis couldn’t get through a half-hour news conference about sidewalks and sewers Monday without detouring through a spiel on the crisis in Ukraine, which he (predictably) traced to President Joe Biden’s “weakness” and “lack of leadership.” His message was a flop, both in substance and style. After all, Donald Trump was president when Putin played the White House like a fiddle, turning MAGA Republicans into Moscow enablers. But aside from flubbing history, DeSantis showed another bad side — a seemingly insatiable appetite to divide Americans at every conceivable turn.
If anything, the world has forged a sense of unity in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion. The West’s most recent military package includes a third tranche of up to $350 million in U.S. assistance and the first-ever financing by the European Union of more than $500 million in weapons to a country under attack. The financial sanctions the U.S., Europe and its allies imposed are more punishing for Moscow than ever, causing Russia’s ruble and stock market to crash. Shell, BP and other global companies are divesting billions in Russia, showing the lengths multinational firms will go to protect their corporate brands. International sports organizations have either suspended Russian teams from competing or stripped the country of its right to host events. And even Microsoft and Airbnb have joined the fight, helping to protect Ukrainian infrastructure and security and deal with the humanitarian crisis of resettling refugees.
These actions were prompted not only by the horror of Russia’s attack, but by the images of courageous Ukrainians who took to the streets to defend their nation’s territory and fledgling democracy. Teachers and clerks spent last weekend collecting used bottles to refashion as Molotov cocktails. Parents hustled children onto trains headed for the border with only a hope for the best. These scenes stoked marvel across the globe for what they said about the value humans place on identity and kinship. Ukrainian pride reawakened the wonder of citizenship across the globe.
Then the governor in Florida pops up and blames the American president (again). So much for rising to the moment.
Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the Editorial Board are Editor of Editorials Graham Brink, Sherri Day, Sebastian Dortch, John Hill, Jim Verhulst and Chairman Paul Tash. Follow @TBTimes_Opinion on Twitter for more opinion news.
