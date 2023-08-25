Boston Globe. August 23, 2023.
Editorial: Stop taxing marijuana companies as illegal dealers
Marijuana retailers end up paying corporate taxes that are much higher than those paid by retail businesses. Congress should change the 280E tax law that puts them at a disadvantage.
Theory Wellness operates like any other Massachusetts business. It abides by state licensing regulations, building codes, and labor laws. But under federal tax law, because the business sells cannabis, Theory Wellness CEO Brandon Pollock is treated no differently than a heroin street dealer.
If Theory Wellness were selling vitamins, hemp, or the proverbial widget, it would have simply paid the tax rate of 21 percent in federal taxes in 2022. Because it sells cannabis, it effectively paid 40 percent, Pollock said.
The reason is an ill-applied tax law referred to as 280E, named for the relevant section in the US tax code that does not allow filers to take deductions and credits for a business that involves trafficking in a controlled substance. So Pollock can’t deduct the salaries he pays his retail employees or the money he spends on advertising as a business expense, making his profits appear far higher to the IRS than they actually are.
“It’s very frustrating, because we are legal businesses in our states, we’re employing people, we are regulating a product that’s being used by tens of millions of Americans across the country,” Pollock said.
The tax discrepancy is among the many absurdities created by having the federal government classify as illegal a drug that 40 states and Washington, D.C., allow in some form. The tax law was written in 1982 after a court case where a drug dealer who was caught selling cocaine, amphetamines, and marijuana and forced to pay back taxes tried to deduct as a business expense his costs for travel, phone calls, and packaging.
Along with federal restrictions on banking, which create a public safety hazard by forcing marijuana companies to deal largely in cash, 280E creates one of the most financially onerous problems for entrepreneurs trying to succeed in the legal market. These federal restrictions are nonsensical in today’s world and create needless conflict between state and federal laws. In Massachusetts, the state decoupled its state tax code from federal tax code in this area in 2022, so marijuana businesses pay the same state corporate tax rate as other companies, along with marijuana-specific taxes established in legislation.
Oddly, due to the language of the federal tax code, marijuana businesses can deduct the cost of goods sold, which includes the cost of inventory and of growing and manufacturing the product. They are only barred from deducting costs related to the actual sales to customers, such as marketing or wages for retail employees. So the burden of complying with 280E falls most heavily on stand-alone marijuana retailers, which are often smaller businesses than growers and already face other pressures like falling prices.
James Whitcomb, former CEO of multistate cannabis company Parallel and current CEO of cannabis-focused insurance company Frontier Risk, said effective tax rates can be as high as 70 percent for some marijuana businesses.
A 2022 analysis of financial filings of10 publicly traded multistate cannabis companies done by Green Market Report found that combined they owed the IRS $507 million in back taxes. In some cases, that represented a business strategy that counts on the cost of IRS interest and penalties being lower than the cost of borrowing private money. Some companies may also be trying to delay paying, anticipating that Congress will eventually change the law.
The tax treatment plays into broader financial challenges facing the marijuana industry, which can be lucrative but requires significant start-up capital. Whitcomb said there are already very few institutional investors willing to fund cannabis companies, and the unfair tax treatment “drives the nail in the coffin from a cash flow perspective.”
California marijuana dispensary Harborside sued to overturn the 280E law as applied to marijuana companies, but a US Appeals Court in 2021 ruled against it, leaving the issue for Congress to decide.
Representative Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat who founded the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, has been pushing to change the tax law since 2017. That year, the Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the change would cost the federal government $5 billion over 10 years, although that estimate is likely outdated.
While Congress has hesitated to act on broader reforms removing federal restrictions on marijuana, changing the tax code — and ideally the banking laws — to let state-licensed businesses operate in a safe and financially sustainable manner should be a bipartisan priority.
Hearst Connecticut Media. August 18, 2023.
Editorial: Will UConn fix bad business practices?
Does everyone at the University of Connecticut need a remedial business class?
A recent audit suggests any high school sophomore would be more adept at managing a budget than some officials who are juggling millions of dollars at UConn.
The most stunning example may be that former president Susan Herbst was overpaid more than $355,000 for a one-year sabbatical. The college responded that the Board of Trustees and Human Resources signed off on Herbst getting full compensation rather than the half she would have received under by-laws.
That wasn’t the only sabbatical issue challenged by the auditors. In addition to citing a second example of an employee receiving full pay ($197,298) during a sabbatical, they pointed to four cases in which the university neglected to recover $289,569 in funds from employees who did not return to work for at least a year in the wake of a sabbatical, which is a term of payment during leave.
Under UConn by-laws, employees can take a semester off at full pay or miss two semesters at half of their salary.
The problem might be much worse than the report reveals. The auditors only examined 15 of 327 sabbaticals taken over the three-year audit span.
The auditors unveiled unrelated issues of sloppy UConn bookkeeping as well.
The college did not seek competitive bids on a trio of contracts valued at a total of $6.3 million, according to the audit. As is the case with any bidding process, such practices can boost expenses and leave the appearance of favoritism. Hardly the kind of conduct that would be encouraged in any classroom.
But wait, there is far more. The audit points to operators in the utility plant operations department earning nearly $1.27 million in overtime over three years by working stretches of as many as 65 consecutive days.
Auditors cited understaffing due to “below market-rate salaries” and a nationwide shortage of qualified applicants. Given the state of the labor market, it would surely make more sense to offer more competitive salaries than to force workers to endure abusive schedules.
The State of Connecticut Auditors of Public Accounts noted several other anomalies as well, including instances in which university employees approved time sheets for direct supervisors.
Most of the auditors’ recommendations can be boiled down to a simple directive: Follow your own by-laws.
But who watches the watchmen here? The UConn Board of Trustees received reports with similar findings in decades past. They’ll presumably receive more in the future, as this one cuts off at the end of fiscal year 2021.
These are bad business practices by any measure. Some of that lost money should be invested in hiring watchdogs to ensure by-laws are actually enforced.
UConn has done a great job of showing the world it can play basketball. But when it comes to appropriate business practices, it is shooting far too many air balls.
Portland Press Herald. August 20, 2023.
Editorial: Here’s what it will take to stop the rise of hate groups in Maine
Speak up, confront dangerous ideology directly, and protect neighbors who are targeted and make it clear that they are as much a part of our communities as anybody else.
The neo-Nazi groups that call Maine home have got the state’s attention. Good.
Just a few weeks after the Press Herald reported on the rise of white-supremacist hate groups in Maine, one of them – the Nationalist Social Club, or NSC-131 – held a rally outside the State House in Augusta, its third in Maine in the last year.
The rally, as well as an effort by neo-Nazis to establish a whites-only community in Penobscot County, has left Mainers rightfully shocked – with a “deep and profound sense of unease,” as top Democrats in the Legislature put it Tuesday.
That sentiment has been echoed by people from across the political spectrum who have correctly said the hate groups are an affront to our values and a threat to our general peace. It is so far unclear exactly how Maine will respond to the public showings of hate and intimidation.
We should be unequivocal about the challenge in front of us. Addressing the rise of white-supremacist hate groups in Maine and around the country is no short-term task – and, in a country that values freedom of speech and assembly above all else, no easy one.
It has taken years for hate groups with racist ideologies to get to the point where they’re so comfortable spreading their views in public. It will take years of sustained effort to push them back from view.
Experts say changing demographics in the U.S. have helped propel the rise of white supremacy. As white Americans become less of a majority, some of them feel they are losing political power and control that should unquestionably be theirs.
That’s an awful way to see the world in a country where everyone is supposed to be treated equally. But it has gained a lot of traction. Donald Trump made reaching out to Americans driven by racial animus one of his priorities, and in return they became some of his biggest supporters. The “great replacement” theory, the belief that there is an effort underway to fill the country with people who are not white in order to reduce the power of white people, was once a fringe point of view; it is now an element of mainstream right-wing politics.
Indeed, it was an inflammatory headline from the conservative news site Maine Wire – “Maine Governor Wants to Resettle 75,000 Foreign-Born Migrants in Maine by 2029” – that in part prompted NSC-131 to hold its rally in Augusta. The headline came in response to Gov. Mills’ creation of an Office of New Mainers to help immigrants find their footing. But the number in the headline refers not to immigrants alone but to all the workers the state is estimated to need in coming years to ease workforce shortages.
The headline was intended to whip up anger and fear of nonwhite Mainers, and it worked.
How do we respond to this rising comfort with racist views? And to those who would use it to raise money and influence?
The first step is to speak out. In a country built on open debate, apathy is seen as acceptance. When hate comes to a community, allies on the other side need to come together to show clearly that it is not a majority opinion.
While experts discourage confronting hate groups directly – confrontation largely plays into their hands – they do suggest holding alternate events that show just how small and lonely these groups ultimately are.
We must also protect neighbors who are targets of hate groups. No one should be made to feel unsafe because of who they are or where they’re from.
Top Democrats last week said two recently passed laws give the state some tools to help protect Mainers. Others say they are looking at legislation to keep hate groups from intimidating others, or from training a militia here, as one hate group leader has said he hopes to do.
It’s a worthwhile debate to have. But legislators will likely find it difficult to crack down on hate groups without violating First Amendment rights; it’s not always clear where hateful ideas end and hateful actions start.
We’d be better off, both in marginalizing hate groups and upholding our own values, by building strong coalitions that say, with clarity and legitimacy, that we won’t tolerate hate. We need communities that unequivocally show immigrants and other minorities that they are part of the family.
We shouldn’t work to silence those with disagreeable opinions, but to persuade people that there’s a better way – better for all.
Bangor Daily News. August 18, 2023.
Editorial: Maine’s workforce needs more people – from everywhere
There is little disagreement among the state’s business leaders that Maine needs more people. The Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Maine Department of Labor and others have long said that the state needs new people to maintain and grow our economy. The state’s 10-year economic development strategy plan, released in 2020, set a target of attracting 75,000 new workers by 2029.
“As many know, Maine is one of the oldest states in the nation, and the aging of our population will result in the loss of an estimated 65,000 from our workforce over the next 10 years — and that is in addition to the tight labor market the state is currently confronting,” the report said. “There is not one simple solution to this challenge, but many strategies that, when pieced together, can help us tackle this issue.”
Here are some of the strategies listed in the report:
There are about 100,000 working-age Mainers who are not in the labor pool. More efforts must be made to bring these people into the state’s workforce.
Another strategy calls for a branding effort to draw talented workers to the state by promoting Maine as a good place to live and work.
Welcoming immigrants from other countries is also listed in the report.
Earlier this month, Gov. Janet Mills reiterated the imperative to grow the state’s workforce when she signed an executive order creating an Office of New Americans. The goal of the new office is to incorporate immigrants into Maine’s workforce and communities to strengthen the state’s economy.
Given the widespread agreement on the need to grow the state’s workforce, and to include people who are new to Maine and to America in that effort, it is disheartening to see this work misconstrued, and then circulated and used by extremists who oppose diversity.
The Maine Wire, the news arm of the conservative Maine Policy Center, erroneously said that Mills hopes to plug Maine’s workforce hole entirely with migrants from other countries. “Maine Governor Wants to Resettle 75,000 Foreign-Born Migrants in Maine by 2029,” a headline on an Aug. 3 article by editor Steve Robinson said.
Later in the story, Robinson wrote: “It’s unclear whether Gov. Mills intends for those 75,000 new workers to come exclusively from foreign-born migration.”
It’s not unclear in the economic development plan that was the source of that number, which lists numerous ways to grow Maine’s workforce.
In the same Maine Wire story, Maine House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkinham took the “foreign-born migrant” fallacy a step further by suggesting that all of these new workers would be asylum seekers.
“I hope the governor corrects her statement about adding 75,000 asylum seekers to the state of Maine,” he told the Maine Wire.
Faulkingham is right that the governor’s office, and others in positions of power, have mishandled aspects of the asylum seeker situation. More than 1,600 asylum seekers, mostly from Africa, have arrived in Maine so far this year, most of them to Portland. They arrive without support from the federal government and are prohibited from working for at least six months after their petition for asylum.
Until recently, hundreds of asylum seekers were staying at the Portland Expo as more permanent housing was found. Some were also staying in the city’s new emergency shelter, displacing some unhoused people who also need longer-term shelter. The state, Portland, South Portland and other communities have largely shouldered the expense of helping these recent immigrants start new lives here.
As we’ve written before, this has not been a great situation for any of those involved, including those seeking refuge from persecution and abuse.
But, to suggest that state leaders are planning to bring in 75,000 immigrants or asylum seekers is clearly wrong. And potentially dangerous. The leader of a group of neo-Nazis that is reportedly building a training camp in Maine circulated the Maine Wire story shortly before a group of neo-Nazis rallied in Augusta, the Maine Beacon, a publication of the liberal Maine People’s Alliance, reported. These neo-Nazis reportedly yelled at passing vehicles with people of color inside, made Nazi salutes and shouted “refugees go home.”
Maine needs more workers. Some of them will be Mainers who return to the workforce. Some will be people who move here from other states. Some will come from other countries. Some will be asylum seekers.
Rutland Herald. August 24, 2023.
Editorial: High and dry
One thing Vermont was not lacking this summer was water. Due to the significant rainfall — all season — our water table continues to be full. Overflowing, in fact. The rest of the nation, and pockets of the world were not so lucky. Heat and drought-like conditions made fresh water a most precious resource.
If this summer’s extreme weather was really the first chapter in what the global climate crisis could be moving forward, water-rich states like Vermont could become centers of conflict.
We depend on water to survive, and some experts fear that future conflicts — even wars — may center on water. In 1995, former World Bank vice president Ismail Serageldin said, “If the wars of this century were fought over oil, the wars of the next century will be fought over water — unless we change our approach to managing this precious and vital resource.”
How much we have changed our approach to managing water is debatable, and is the topic of multiple published reports, academic papers, dissertations, documentaries and podcasts. James Lillywhite, a documentarian and producer, developed a series of shows — “Future Wars” — that outlines just how chaotic a fight over freshwater might be.
Even before climate change made its way into every extreme weather conversation, some scientists and water experts were talking about the crisis in terms of water availability, usages in excess, and the rapid growth of development and pollution in our freshwater systems.
In a paper found in the National Institute for Health’s Library of Medicine titled “Water Rights and Water Fights: Preventing and Resolving Conflicts Before They Boil Over,” Barry Levy and Victor Sidel outlined just how scarce fresh water really is.
“Scarcity of freshwater is an increasingly critical public health problem in many parts of the world,” they begin the paper. “Inadequate access to safe freshwater contributes to waterborne disease, malnutrition, poverty, economic and political instability, and conflict — potentially violent conflict — between countries or groups within countries.”
That may sound preposterous but consider these facts gleaned from their paper: “Approximately 97.5% of all water is either salt water or water that has become polluted. Of the remaining 2.5%, nearly 70% is frozen in glaciers and the polar ice caps. Less than 0.01% of all water worldwide is available for human use in lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and easily accessible aquifers.”
In addition, about three fifths of water flowing in all rivers on Earth is shared by two or more countries — in 263 river basins in 145 countries, where two fifths of the world’s population lives. “As a result, many countries are highly dependent on water resources that originate from outside their national territory,” they write.
The World Bank estimates that people generally require 27 to 54 gallons of water daily to meet basic needs. If one includes other uses of water, such as agriculture, industry, and energy production, the total annual average requirement of water per person is 1,000 cubic meters. In 1990, 11 countries in arid or semiarid regions of Africa and the Middle East had less than 1,000 cubic meters of freshwater available per person. Given anticipated major population increases, each of those countries will have substantially less water per person in 2025.
It also is widely publicized that 1 billion people do not currently have access to safe water — a problem that will likely increase as the world population grows from 6.8 billion people now to about 9 billion by 2050. This problem likely will become especially severe in countries with high population growth rates that share a major source of freshwater with other countries, Levy and Sidel argued.
So, what are the major underlying reasons for these water wars? Low rainfall, inadequate water supply, and dependence on one major water source; high population growth and rapid urbanization; modernization and industrialization; and a history of armed combat and poor relations between countries and among groups within countries. Which brings us back to present day. One of the biggest problems facing the United States this summer came down to irrigation of crops. It has agriculture experts rethinking what to grow in some parts of the nation. A decision like that has a ripple effect on the economy.
Many farmers and ranchers in the U.S. might be forced to consolidate irrigation systems in coming decades, according to recent research into the expected effects of the rising heat and more frequent weather extremes associated with climate change. That could cause problems.
Even that depends on access to water. Some places in the U.S. are already struggling with groundwater depletion, such as California, Arizona, Nebraska and other parts of the central Plains.
“There’s no surprise that in the future when it gets hotter and there’s more demand for water, people are going to be using more water,” said Jonathan Winter, an associate professor of geography at Dartmouth College and an author on a new study on future U.S. irrigation costs and benefits in Communications Earth & Environment.
Winter and his team used a computer model to look at how heat and drought might affect crop production by the middle and end of this century, given multiple scenarios for the emissions of warming greenhouse gases. You get the idea: The future looks challenging.
In the meantime, states, including and especially Vermont, need to be thinking about planning ahead for much drier days when droughts could ruin our short growing seasons, and putting more thought goes into finding a sweet spot for balancing crop revenue and water use. And protecting our water. We cannot take this resource for granted.
