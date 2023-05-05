Hearst Connecticut Media. April 30, 2023.
Editorial: Tough choices ahead on budget talks
Everyone has needs, but advocates should be straightforward about their goals
As budget talk heats up in Hartford between the governor’s office and the General Assembly, the sense of alarm from varying quarters has grown significantly. Nonprofits say they’re being shortchanged. Higher education leaders warn of layoffs. Municipalities say aid from the state is not keeping up with needs. Everyone is trying to be heard above the din.
It bears repeating that this is happening at a time of unprecedented budget surpluses. This isn’t the bad old days when the future was dominated by red ink. Instead, we’re taking in far more as a state than we’re spending, with the result that we’re paying down long-term obligations and planning a big tax cut, the details of which are yet to be determined.
To hear from various stakeholders around the Capitol, you’d never know it. The predictions of doom from, to name one interest group, higher education if current budget proposals pass would make you think the budget was in a perpetual deficit.
The issue is the guardrails. The General Assembly, as one of its first orders of business this year, passed rules that severely limit spending options for the next few years to direct surpluses toward paying pension obligations rather than funding new programs. Proponents, including the governor, say this is necessary so that the state doesn’t go right back into crisis once the good times end, as they inevitably will.
Lawmakers may object, but the rules are in place as passed by the Assembly. Now everyone has to live with them. The result is that many people are going to be disappointed with whatever budget is ultimately passed.
Interest groups are using the current interim period as a time to make their cases. Leaders of the state college and university system say they are facing hundreds of layoffs and potentially the closure of campuses. Nonprofit groups say their workers, called “heroes” during the height of the pandemic, deserve to be treated as such.
But not all groups making their case are the same. Take, for instance, the campaign being led to speed up a K-12 spending increase, which is being championed by a coalition of education leaders and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. There is no one who would say education doesn’t deserve more, but this is not a straightforward request.
The crux of the issue is an already planned increase in the Education Cost Sharing grant that supplements local property taxes to pay for public schools. A coalition active in Hartford wants that increase phased in faster. It is also seeking increased funding for charter schools, which has been much less discussed.
Charter schools have their supporters, but if their funding mechanism is going to be changed, it should happen on its own merits, not as an add-on to an otherwise straightforward funding increase to traditional K-12 public schools, which serve a huge majority of students.
Lawmakers and the governor’s office have to make many choices in coming weeks, and due to the nature of this request and its underpublicized aspects, it is clear that the K-12 funding piece could be left behind.
Portland Press Herald. April 30, 2023.
Editorial: Child welfare report should light a fire under Maine
Rather than argue about the root of the problems, we have to push harder for available solutions.
A lot of kids in America are struggling right now. In Maine, the situation is no different.
Although a number of reasons have been floated in recent years, none are by themselves satisfactory. Depression and anxiety are on the rise. Social media can be isolating and demoralizing, but the overall effect on kids is far from clear. COVID-19 disrupted young lives in unprecedented ways, but the problems for kids started well before the pandemic.
Rather than argue over the cause, we should focus on the available solutions. We should do the things we know support children and their families – and give them the best chance to overcome obstacles and live fulfilling lives.
It’s hard to think of a more important task for our communities and at every level of government. A new report from the Maine Children’s Alliance shows why.
THE PROBLEM AT HAND
Throughout its 2023 Kids Count data book, the public policy and advocacy nonprofit paints a dire picture of the welfare of Maine’s young people. More than third of high school students in our state report feeling sad or hopeless. Self-harm is on the rise, too, as is suicidal ideation.
Although the decline in youth mental health began years ago, the pandemic made it much worse. The academic, social and emotional loss has been profound. Students who missed two years of in-person instruction are not only understandably behind on their studies, many are also struggling with how to behave and interact with others in school.
And though the pandemic was hard on everyone, as the existing inequities in K-12 education were made more stark, it was particularly hard on students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
That includes a very large number of Maine kids. About 34,000 children in Maine live in poverty – the threshold is a meager $27,740 a year for a family of four – with all the pressures and disadvantages that poverty brings. Thousands more are in families that hover just above that poverty threshold, and have all the same challenges.
Simply put, they are not in a good position to succeed.
Neither are kids who spend the first few years of their lives in unstable or abusive homes — years that will have an influence on them for the rest of their lives. More than 4,200 kids in Maine suffered maltreatment in 2021, an increase of 30% since 2017. In 2020, our rate of child maltreatment was more than double the national average.
These are devastating numbers. But by stepping in and giving vulnerable children and their families necessary resources and tools, we can make things better.
WHAT WE CAN DO
We can start right at the beginning and ensure that Maine families experiencing hardship have access to state support before a child is born. Not only does pre- and post-natal support lead to better health outcomes for mother and child, it also helps identify kids at risk of neglect or abuse, making early intervention possible.
When the editorial board met with leadership from the Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year, we were encouraged to hear that its Office of Child and Family Services was sharpening its focus on early intervention as part of the response to the unacceptable increase in child deaths in Maine. The importance of that labor-intensive work, and the appropriate funding of it, cannot be overstated.
We can also lift more people out of poverty by protecting Maine’s minimum wage. If anything, it should be raised.
The expanded federal child tax credit put in place during the pandemic, which gave many families much-needed relief, has not been renewed. With abundant proof of the good it did for low-income families, it should be. Maine should also pass its own version. There’s now a bill before the Legislature that would do just that.
The state also has to urgently close the gaps in the child mental health system, so kids can get care when they need it. It needs to support its child care industry and create a paid leave program, so parents can support their kids both financially and emotionally.
Finally, we need to continue to make investments in our schools and housing, so that families have access to health care and healthy food, so that the rising cost of living doesn’t push more and more Mainers into financial distress.
Maine kids are hurting. Let’s give their families and their communities the chance to help.
Bangor Daily News. May 3, 2023.
Editorial: State budget surplus is illusory when there are so many unmet needs
The state’s economic forecasting committee again predicted a significant increase in state revenue collections through mid-2025. Last week, the committee said it expected the state to collect nearly $300 million more than it anticipated in its last forecast.
That gives state lawmakers a roughly $900 million budget surplus as they continue debate over a supplemental spending plan for the next two years.
As we’ve written before, a state budget surplus is somewhat illusory when there are so many unmet needs. Thousands of Mainers, many of them children, are on waitlists for behavioral health services. The number of Mainers who are unhoused is increasing as housing costs are out of reach for far too many Mainers. Each year for over a decade, Maine has seen record numbers of people die from overdoses.
These are just some of the unmet needs that are harming the lives — and too often ending the lives — of our fellow Mainers.
Government cannot — and should not — be the answer to every problem, but when so many people are struggling, when so many needs are unmet, it is hard to conclude that the state has excess revenue.
According to the state’s own data, there were more than 1,000 children on waitlists for home and community-based behavioral health services in Maine in January; 269 of them were in Penobscot County. In some counties, the average time on the waitlist for some services is well over a year.
As of the most recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 2,267 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and brain injury were on waitlists for services in December.
Some of these children and adults end up in emergency rooms and other inadequate placements as they await services, which are funded by a mix of federal and state money.
These waitlists persist despite the governor and lawmakers putting millions of additional dollars into these programs in recent years.
The state Constitution requires a balanced budget, so financial allocations and revenues must be the same. Hence, there were already many proposals to spend the unanticipated revenue before the latest projection of even higher revenues.
To be clear, this surplus comes from a budgetary projection, which could change, so it may be wise not to allocate the expected money to ongoing expenses or programs, or a permanent lowering of the income tax.
However, when revenues exceed projections year after year, a solid argument can be made that these higher tax collections may persist for some time.
In that light, reconsidering revenue collections, mostly state taxes, could be coupled with making additional investments in unmet needs.
In late March, Republicans pushed for a commitment that a supplemental budget would contain $200 million in tax relief. We didn’t support their plan because it was offered near the end of negotiations on a biennial budget, which Democrats rushed to finish by the end of March, and there was not time for a full analysis of the tax cut plan they proposed. However, we said a debate over tax relief is well worth having, when lawmakers can fully debate the pros and cons of differing proposals. That remains true, perhaps even more so, with new predictions of even higher revenue collections.
Some tax relief, that is specifically targeted to Mainers with the lowest incomes, should be part of the ongoing budget discussions.
At the same time, however, lawmakers cannot forget the many Mainers who are waiting for needed services to improve their daily lives.
Boston Globe. May 2, 2023.
Editorial: Abuse takes many forms, and domestic violence laws should reflect them
Since state domestic violence laws were written, the understanding of what constitutes domestic abuse has evolved, and laws must keep up. Advocates make a strong case that the abuse many people, often women, experience from intimate partners is not adequately accounted for in current law.
For years, the Brookline woman’s husband abused her. According to motions she filed with Norfolk Probate and Family Court, he would throw things at her, rant in the middle of the night, take her purse and phone so she couldn’t leave, call her names, and stalk her at work. The man threatened to rape her and slammed a bed frame on the floor.
Because much of his abuse was not physical, the woman only applied for a restraining order more than a year after she left the marriage, in 2022, after an incident when he physically pulled her away from a car as they were transferring custody of their son and engaged in behavior that endangered their son, according to the restraining order.
Since she left her husband, the woman, who requested anonymity as a victim of domestic violence, said she has learned the term “coercive control,” a pattern of behavior where an abuser controls their victim through intimidation, isolation, or threats. That definition, she said, fit her situation perfectly.
But under state law, a person can only get a restraining order if there is a threat of physical harm or sexual assault.
If the law recognized other types of abusive behavior, the woman said, “I think I would have had a restraining order from day one. I didn’t have a restraining order, so a year and a half into the divorce process, I experienced another assault.”
The woman has joined other advocates for survivors of domestic violence who are seeking to change Massachusetts law to let a judge issue a restraining order when there is a pattern of “coercive control” or technological abuse.
Bills sponsored by Representatives Natalie Higgins and Tram Nguyen and Senator Michael Moore would let a judge issue a restraining order based on “a pattern of conduct that has the purpose or effect of substantially restricting an individual’s safety or autonomy through intimidation, isolation, implicit or explicit threats, or by compelling compliance.” The bill gives examples including repeatedly humiliating someone, isolating them from friends and family, controlling their finances, damaging property, abusing pets, or threatening to report them to immigration authorities. Technological abuse includes cyberstalking or “revenge porn,” which is nonconsensual sharing of explicit images.
Since state domestic violence laws were written, the understanding of what constitutes domestic abuse has evolved, and laws must keep up. Advocates make a strong case that the abuse many people, often women, experience from intimate partners is not adequately accounted for in current law. However, lawmakers must make sure any law has a clear, narrow definition, so judges, lawyers, and litigants understand exactly what behavior is inappropriate.
The term “coercive control” was coined in a 2007 book by that name. It has become commonly used by researchers to explain how abusers use coercive behavior to control their victim in ways other than violence. Over the last four years, Hawaii, California, Connecticut, and Washington incorporated the concept into state laws that define domestic violence — generally in civil laws related to child custody or restraining orders. Scotland in 2018 passed a law making domestic violence through coercive control a criminal offense.
Michelle Cruz, a Western Massachusetts attorney who represents victims of intimate partner violence, said the police and courts still lack an understanding of coercive control so abusive behavior is often seen as innocuous and not reflected in judicial decisions about restraining orders and child custody. “The problem is the system hasn’t caught up,” Cruz said.
Cruz said changing the law then educating judges about coercive control could allow victims to more quickly find safety — and save lives. Looking only at violence and not other types of abuse, she said, avoids identifying behavior that can be a precursor to homicide.
Marsha Kazarosian, a past president of the Massachusetts Bar Association who represents victims seeking restraining orders, said attorneys have long faced challenges obtaining protection for clients who are harassed and coerced in ways other than the threat of violence. “There are just so many ways that a person of power in a relationship can exercise control that would limit somebody’s freedom or threaten their safety or demean or diminish them to a point they’re no longer themselves,” Kazarosian said.
Hema Sarang-Sieminski, deputy director of Jane Doe Inc., The Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, agreed that current restraining order law “really leaves out a number of behaviors that are at the heart of what we consider the dynamics of power and control at the heart of domestic violence — the control, the isolation, psychological abuse or harm.”
The Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers opposes expanding the law unless the conduct is carefully defined. John Amabile, president of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, raised concerns about the serious impact of a restraining order, since violating one is a criminal offense. “It’s very important the orders be limited to a very narrow range of conduct,” Amabile said. “Broadening the scope of the issuance of restraining orders is something that has to be done with a lot of care, and having amorphous definitions that are not easily understood is a bad idea.”
Any update needs to be done in a way that is narrowly tailored and easy for judges and litigants to understand. There is also a desperate need for judges to be educated about domestic abuse.
For years, domestic violence victims have reported that family court judges do not believe their allegations of abuse and hold abuse allegations against them. Joan Meier, founding director of the National Family Violence Law Center at George Washington University Law School, found in a 2020 study that mothers’ claims of abuse tend to increase their risk of losing custody, especially when fathers say the mother is trying to alienate them.
Domestic violence situations are often messy and complicated. As the understanding of domestic violence changes, the law needs to keep pace.
Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus. April 29, 2023.
Editorial: Shame on us
We don’t like to talk about homeless people living in our communities. That’s our first mistake. Then, we make assumptions that we know why someone is homeless. That’s our second mistake. The third mistake is our neglect. The fourth mistake is perpetuating stigma. In fact, we keep making mistakes when it comes to our state’s homeless. And on, and on we go.
The solution most individuals prefer is avoidance when it comes to our homeless population. Desperately, from our vantage of privilege, it needs to be someone else’s issue.
Shame on all of us. These are our community members, our neighbors.
As you will see from the commentaries in this week’s Into the Issues, now is a moment for action. Why? Because in recent years, the state, with tremendous help from hotels and advocates for our vulnerable population, has been keeping individuals safe who would have otherwise been on the streets during the pandemic. That program ends in a matter of weeks.
State data show there are almost 1,800 individuals who have been taking part in the hotel voucher program. While challenging for law enforcement and hotel owners at times, the individuals — many with addictions — have been in a safer environment.
That is about to come to a close. We fear Vermont is unprepared for the moment in ways that are going to be problematic and harmful to citizens who need our help and support. Chances are, their reintroduction to their host communities will have its own challenges.
Social service organizations that work with the homeless population do not have the beds or supports in place. The pressure is on to “be ready,” but it is hard to know what to be ready for when there are no sufficient answers to the need.
“Out of sight, out of mind” is always terrible policy. Fortunately, some communities in Vermont have taken steps to attempt to understand the extent of the problem.
Montpelier recently completed an extensive study of its homeless community, and the services available to help lift them toward a more stable future. The work, overseen by Parker Advisors, included a five-month query of the community. Daniel Towle, Parker Advisors’ founder and president, recently delivered his team’s report to the Montpelier City Council. Towle has a commentary in this week’s Into the Issues that is telling.
It is impossible in this space to detail all the issues, and then walk through all the next steps. But we will do our best to summarize.
The root causes of homelessness in the state’s capital were found to be: lack of adequate income relative to housing costs; rising housing costs; lack of timely, integrated interventions to emerging personal challenges that lead to housing instability; lack of effective family or social support; individuals were not ready to engage in treatment or services; medical or mental health issues causing loss of income or diversion of income to non-housing related uses; eviction related to inadequately treated medical or mental health issues; changes in family structure. All of these root causes have a ripple effect, too, sometimes spilling into other root causes. As a whole, resolving them is a lot of responsibility to address. But larger (and smaller) communities all across the nation have put resources where they need to be in order to address these issues. Of course, there is no panacea, and rural states — like Vermont — have compounding issues, including transportation, services only in town centers, and a general lack of certain social services altogether.
Parker Advisors had three recommended initiatives they customized for Montpelier. However, they provide a framework for other communities to be thinking about, at least in our estimation.
“Current efforts aimed at addressing housing and homelessness in Montpelier are fragmented, and often reactionary, due to the lack of a pro-active plan to guide and unite the various actors and initiatives,” the report states. “As a community, we lack a unified vision for the future that all parties can contribute to and help achieve. To use a musical analogy, we currently have many dedicated and capable groups and individuals playing their instruments and producing individual sounds — we need a shared score and a conductor in order to move from a cacophony to a symphony.”
To that end, the researchers recommend a Housing Master Plan that should prioritize the creation of more subsidized housing units in Montpelier given the stark economic and demographic trends faced by the community. “To help reduce the number of local people experiencing housing instability in the future, as part of the plan it is imperative that the City Council and local government entities identify and remove barriers to current and future subsidized housing projects in Montpelier.”
Second, they recommend the city create “a focal point for the delivery of services” to people in the community in need of assistance related to housing. Without one, it makes it “challenging for those in need of support and services to identify what is available and how to access services, impeding the coordination of services across agencies and service providers.”
Lastly, there needs to be a systematic public information campaign “to help ensure continued support for mitigation efforts by building understanding, empathy and knowledge in the community.”
Does this prepare us for what happens in June? No. But what we hope is that communities start admitting they have a problem so they can avoid being accused of neglecting their most vulnerable community members.
Rutland Herald. May 2, 2023.
Editorial: Scary data
Two pieces of news released within the last week give us something else to worry about.
New statewide data shows that there has been an increase in accidental overdose deaths from 2021 and 2022. The concern is so great that the state has reissued warnings and support services.
At the same time, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch has introduced legislation to combat the rise of the animal tranquilizer Xylazine, also known as “Tranq.” The bipartisan legislation, The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (TRANQ) Research Act, directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to take steps to enhance understanding of Tranq and other novel synthetic drugs, develop new tests for detection, and establish partnerships with frontline entities like first responders.
“The rise in use of Tranq and other synthetic drugs has had a devastating impact on communities in Vermont and across America. We need to address this crisis now, but we can’t do that without better information,” Welch said in a news release.
Xylazine is a powerful sedative used by veterinarians. Although the tranquilizer is often combined with opioids like fentanyl, it is not an opioid, and so cannot be reversed with Narcan and may reduce its efficacy. Tranq also has gruesome side effects, causing large wounds that will not heal.
Xylazine use has spread rapidly throughout the country. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports skyrocketing detections of xylazine, with growth between 2020 and 2021 of 61% in the Northeast, 198% in the South, 112% in the West, and 7% in the Midwest.
In Vermont, xylazine was reported present in almost 30% of opioids — related accidental and undetermined deaths. Welch said with overdose deaths increasing for the third consecutive year in the state, Vermont’s community of recovery professionals need additional support and resources to understand, treat, and prevent the use of fentanyl, xylazine and other dangerous illicit drugs.
The trend is alarming for Vermonters.
The newly released report from the state Department of Health shows that the number of opioid-related accidental overdose deaths increased by 10% in 2022 (239) over 2021 (217). In 2020, there were 158 opioid-related overdose deaths reported.
Gabapentin and xylazine have emerged as drugs of concern. Gabapentin was involved in 13% of fatal opioid overdoses in 2022 (up from 2% in 2021), and xylazine was involved in 28% of fatal opioid overdoses (up from 13% in 2021). Fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine all remained relatively similar, according to the state data. The percentage of fentanyl involvement in opioid-related death is now 93% in 2022, compared to 94% in 2021.
Of the 243 Vermont residents who died of an opioid overdose in 2022, nearly all were classified as being of accidental or undetermined intent (239, 98%). Four deaths were determined to be suicides.
Most opioid-related deaths involve multiple substances. In 2022, 87% of opioid-related fatal overdoses involved two or more substances, with 25% involving four or more substances. The most common combination of substances among people who died in 2022 was fentanyl and cocaine, which accounted for nearly half (47%) of all opioid-related fatal overdoses. In 2021, fentanyl and prescription opioids (17%) and fentanyl and alcohol (14%) were the second- and third-most common drug combinations, respectively, while fentanyl and xylazine (28%) and cocaine and xylazine (15%) were the second and third most-common combinations in 2022, respectively.
According to the news release announcing the report, “The involvement of multiple substances in overdose cases has also increased. Fentanyl was involved in 93% of these fatal overdoses. The muscle relaxant gabapentin and xylazine, which is only FDA-approved for veterinary use, are contributing factors to overdoses at a rate that has increased by double digits in the past year.”
“Vermonters have been through so much these past several years, and these deaths add to the loss and pain for so many,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “So I want anyone who is struggling with opioid use-disorder, as well as their friends, families and others, to know help is available, when and where you need it.”
Levine said this new and comprehensive report adds to the information his agency and state policymakers use to address the ever-evolving and increasingly dangerous landscape of opioid use. Levine noted federal funding, the national opioid settlement funds, and a commitment for action by state. “(We) are now at a place where we can do more, especially to further determine at what points of contact we can reach people in real time to get them the treatment services they need,” he said.
We praise Welch, his colleagues in Congress, and our state leaders for taking bold steps toward combatting these disturbing trends. We are losing too many of our family, friends and neighbors to overdose. Providing help and support will go a long way toward working out this problem together.
If you find yourself struggling, or you have a family member or friend who needs support, you can get help at VTHelplink.org or call 802-565-LINK (or toll-free 833-565-LINK). You can learn more about opioid-use disorder, prevention, treatment and how to prevent an overdose at healthvermont.gov/KnowOD online.
