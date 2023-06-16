Hearst Connecticut Media. June 14, 2023.
Editorial: This is what CT police reforms look like in Year 3
The Connecticut council empowered to decertify police can’t keep up with a backlog of cases.
This is what police reforms look like in Year Three. Back in 2020, there was only one request from state police departments to decertify an officer. From January of 2021 through last month, there have been 47 such asks. Of those, 17 have been closed, which leaves 30 that are creating the logjam.
Requests for decertification must be approved by the Police Officer Safety and Training Council (POST), which is chaired by Milford Police Chief Keith Mello. Mello says POST’s staff has not grown as the case load accumulated, and predicts the backlog will continue to mount.
Council member Mike Lawlor, a former state representative, says the addition of two to four staff members to the current level of 13 would get the job done.
It’s worth exploring. The officers in question, as well as their departments, deserve swifter outcomes. So do the people they serve.
For all the backlash to the accountability laws, the caseload illustrates that there is a need for this. It’s also a reminder that police departments throughout the state are using the process.
There’s a disquieting subtext of how departments operated prior to these reforms. There were eight calls for decertification from 2018-2020, the final year before the law changed. Back then, causes for decertification were limited to felony convictions and incidents where cops were caught lying on the job application.
The definition of misconduct is now much broader. Yes, it can involve excessive force, as occurred in the death of George Floyd that inspired many states to reconsider policies. But it can also result from a felony, sex crimes, larceny or domestic violence. Or simple dishonesty. The top offense, though, is the suspected violation of department rules.
The recent calls have mostly come from departments in Connecticut’s cities. Bridgeport has had nine such calls for decertification, while New Haven and East Hartford are each trying to dismiss five officers. There are also four in Norwalk.
The fates of the officers are not taken lightly. The council consists of a diverse lineup of 19 voting members, including police chiefs, mayors, a prosecutor and the commander of the state police academy, where most officers start their careers.
The House and Senate recently added two seats for rank-and-file officers. Police unions would like more of them in the lineup, thinking it would balance the scales. But it’s asking a lot for officers to be forced to pass judgment on peers.
An officer who is decertified is allowed a second chance. They can reapply for a license after two years. It is not an easy process. And like anyone who goes through the justice system, the past record can create a label that is hard to shake.
Brian Anderson, legislative and political director for the Council 4 AFSCME union, countered that “our members don’t consider it a fair process.”
It’s a system that merits perpetual refinement. But there is a simple way for police officers to avoid this process: Just follow the letter of the law.
Portland Press Herald. June 8, 2023.
Editorial: Maine needs lawmakers to support child care providers
A new report shows that most Mainers are struggling to find affordable, high-quality child care. This hurts everyone.
Maine’s child care industry was in crisis before the pandemic, with costs both too high for most families and too low to support providers. COVID-19 only made things worse.
That’s the topline from a new report on the growing cost of infant and toddler care in Maine, and it aligns with everything we’ve heard in recent years from parents struggling to find child care that fits their lives.
It’s also yet another reason for the Legislature to take bold, decisive action to support the child care industry and the families that depend on it.
The new report from ReadyNation, a national group of business executives focused on the labor market, reveals how the lack of affordable, high-quality child care, already bad, has worsened in recent years – the result of both the pandemic and the failure of policymakers to intervene.
Child care, particularly when infants and toddlers are involved, is extremely labor intensive. Because families can only afford so much, however, wages in the industry have always been too low.
As pay for even entry-level positions has increased across the U.S. – giving people options for work that are easier and more lucrative than taking care of young kids – child care providers have found it harder to hold on to employees.
Others left because of the dangers of working in care during the pandemic, and most of those haven’t returned.
Between 2016 and 2020, ReadyNation reports, Maine lost 27% of its child care workers. As a result, many providers have had to close, particularly in rural areas where workers are even harder to find. The state needs child care space for about 10,000 more kids. In 22% of the state, there are more than three children for every child care slot.
The lack of child care has disrupted families immensely. When a parent cannot find care, they cannot work. If their care is unreliable, they lose hours at work, or risk being let go. If the only care they can find is expensive, they have less money to spend on other essentials. If it’s far from home, it adds to their costs and takes away valuable time.
That will sound familiar to Maine parents, who, on average, pay 12% of the median annual income of a married couple for child care each year. Any share higher than 7% is considered unaffordable. The average annual cost for infant care in Maine is now nearly $12,000 a year.
Maine’s child care industry is not helping anyone. It’s too expensive for families. It doesn’t produce enough revenue for providers. It keeps people from working, harming businesses who desperately need to hire.
In all, ReadyNation estimates the lack of child care costs Maine $403 million a year in lost earnings, productivity and tax revenue. More than that, it keeps Maine families from living the lives they want to lead.
Maine has taken action in recent years. In 2021, Gov. Mills signed into law a bill from Senate President Troy Jackson that gives a successful child care program in Somerset County a chance to work statewide. She also put tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 response funds toward grants to help child care providers bridge the industry’s cost gap.
Those federal funds, however, will run out soon. Forget making improvements – if nothing is done to replace those funds, it could be disastrous for providers who are barely getting by as it is.
Another bill from Sen. Jackson would help. L.D. 1726, which passed its committee on a divided vote this week, would give more money to families to pay for child care, and more to providers to pay wages. It would also increase eligibility and reduce barriers to the subsidy program, with a focus on low-income families. It would also require the state to put in place by 2030 a plan to make child care affordable for most families.
Jackson’s bill recognizes the problems and takes step to fix them. Legislators should make it law – then watch closely to determine what else should be done to strengthen an industry that is critical to helping families succeed.
Bangor Daily News. June 10, 2023.
Editorial: Maine AG’s office to make much-needed policy update
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey did not violate his office’s anti-harassment policy when he began a romantic relationship with a subordinate and continued to supervise them for months without disclosing the relationship. But that is more of an indictment of current office policy rather than a vindication of Frey’s actions.
So it is encouraging to hear that Frey’s office is taking steps to improve that policy.
Following the release of an independent workplace assessment of the attorney general’s office, we asked the office whether Frey would support updating the harassment policy to mirror policy for some other state workers, which does require a supervisor to disclose a relationship with a subordinate so that changes can be considered about who reports to whom. We’ve been saying since early April, when news of Frey’s relationship broke, that this requirement should apply to the AG’s office too. The potential for an unequal power dynamic should be obvious, and so is the need to address it in office policy.
“On April 8, the Attorney General directed the Chief Deputy and (Equal Employment Opportunity) Coordinator to begin a review and develop suggested revisions of the relevant policies. We then waited for the assessment report to ensure our revised policy would address any concerns the report might have raised,” Danna Hayes, special assistant to the attorney general, said in a June 8 email to the BDN editorial board. “The revised version of this policy will require not only a disclosure, but a mandatory supervisory reassignment in the case of a relationship between a supervisor and someone they supervise.”
This is an appropriate, if overdue step. Hayes also indicated that a 2020 policy manual review and reissuance left the sexual harassment policy unchanged. That was a missed opportunity — and failed responsibility, really — to make sure policy kept up with best practices.
Intentionally or not, Frey made a compelling argument for this policy change when interviewed for the independent review. He was asked what his error in judgment was.
“There is no policy or professional rule or statute. The error in judgment was that while the relationship may have been permitted, it doesn’t mean that people should not have the transparency, and disclosure is important. While the relationship is fine, most policies do allow for the disclosure,” Frey said in his interview as part of the report. “I’m not just anybody. This was going to get some attention. Even though disclosure is not required, it was owed. I did owe that transparency. The relationship had nothing to do with supervisor/supervisee relationship. I’m not caught up on whether or not it was required. There’s nothing to hide but common sense dictates that disclosure should be provided immediately.”
Policy, and not just common sense, must dictate this disclosure along with a conversation about reporting structure. This is especially true for state constitutional officers, like the attorney general, who are elected by the Legislature and have minimal accountability. We’re glad that this overdue policy change is in the works.
Boston Globe. June 14, 2023.
Editorial: Why are drug prices so high? Mass. should press for answers.
Lawmakers should make pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, and wholesalers explain themselves at cost-trend hearings.
Prescription drugs are costing more, and residents are feeling the pinch. In 2021, nearly 1 in 4 Massachusetts residents reported skipping a dose of medicine, cutting a pill in half, or not filling a prescription because of cost concerns, according to the health research nonprofit Altarum.
According to the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, the average commercial insurer spent $1,196 per member per year on pharmaceuticals in 2021, a 7.3% increase since 2019. Using a model pegged to international prices, the commission suggested that nearly $1.9 billion of the $3.6 billion in prescription drug spending in the state in 2021 was excessive.
The way prescription drugs are paid for and reach consumers is complicated and opaque, involving drug manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers, wholesalers, insurers, and pharmacies. Attempts to control costs have devolved into finger-pointing between the pharmaceutical industry and pharmacy benefit managers, which are companies that act as middlemen between insurers and manufacturers.
“It’s like having a conversation with your kids when they come to you telling you it’s Sally’s fault the vase broke, and Sally said, ‘no it’s not, it’s Joey’s fault,’” said state Senator Cindy Friedman, Senate chair of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health Care Financing.
As lawmakers attempt to rein in costs, the first step should be transparency — prying loose more information from Sally and Joey, in other words. Lawmakers should make pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, and wholesalers subject to the Health Policy Commission’s cost trends hearing — as hospitals and insurers already are. If they fell under the commission’s purview, each player in the drug industry would be required to submit cost information to the commission and testify at a public hearing. While the added transparency would not in itself control costs, it would let health policy analysts understand where the excessive costs are in the system so the commission or Legislature could take steps to rein them in. Gathering the information and making public what can be released without compromising companies’ competitiveness would go a long way toward illuminating a debate that is now dominated by contradictory claims from each side.
Pharmacy benefit managers — the largest ones being CVS Caremark, Optum Rx, and Express Scripts — are employed by insurers to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers and determine which drugs insurers will cover. Ideally, PBMs would control costs by using their market power to negotiate lower drug prices and ensure that when there are multiple drugs to treat a condition the customer has access to the least expensive drug more cheaply. One paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research estimated that PBM services add $192 billion annually in value to society compared to a world where drug manufacturers fully control prices.
However, the money PBMs save does not necessarily go to consumers. Each major PBM is owned by an insurer, and PBMs both recoup enormous profits themselves and return savings to those insurers. The three major PBMs are all part of companies that made the top 15 on this year’s Fortune 500 list of US revenue producers.
PBM contracts often disadvantage independent pharmacies. Todd Brown, executive director of the Massachusetts Independent Pharmacists Association, alleged that PBMs “purposely keep the system complex” and “manipulate it for their benefit at the expense of everyone else.”
Additionally, the way PBMs profit creates incentives for insurers to prioritize higher cost drugs. Typically, a drug manufacturer gives the PBM a discount or rebate from the drug’s list price, often a percentage of the price, in exchange for being placed in an insurer’s formulary with strong insurance coverage. That means the higher the cost of the drug, the more the PBM earns. PBMs can also exclude lower cost drugs from insurance coverage.
State Representative John Lawn, House chair of the Committee on Health Care Financing, called PBMs “mob-like.” “They control the whole game,” he said.
But PBM representatives say pharmaceutical companies are focusing on them to distract from the core problem, which is high drug prices. They say drug companies abuse patent law to limit competition and unnecessarily hike prices of essential drugs.
“The pharmaceutical industry supports policies designed to shift blame, eliminate the only check on their otherwise unlimited pricing power, and keep prescription drug prices high to further boost their profits,” said Katie Payne, a spokesperson for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents PBMs.
While wholesalers have rarely been part of the conversation, these huge companies, which ship drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and operate cooperatives through which independent pharmacies bargain with PBMs, are another important player.
A variety of regulations on PBMs are being discussed on Beacon Hill and Capitol Hill. Generally, these proposals would change the way PBMs are compensated or require that drug discounts obtained by the PBM flow through either to the patient or the insurer.
Other proposals state lawmakers are considering would provide government review of high-priced drugs or cap co-pays for particular drugs.
A vital first step in understanding the consequences of any of these proposals is to increase transparency on what role each segment of the industry plays in ever-increasing drug prices.
When Massachusetts lawmakers created the Health Policy Commission a decade ago, the biggest drivers of health care spending were hospitals and insurers, so the commission was charged with addressing those sectors. There was little interest in taking steps that might have harmed the biotech and pharmaceutical companies that are integral to the state economy. But since then, pharmaceutical prices have continued to grow and encompass a larger part of the health care ecosystem. That is not necessarily a bad thing. If a breakthrough drug prevents surgery, that helps patients. But that shift means it is more important to scrutinize pharmaceutical spending, eliminate unnecessary spending, and make sure the money that is spent benefits health care consumers.
Drug companies point out that they are regulated on a federal level. But several states, including Washington, Minnesota, and Maine, have passed laws requiring state-level data collection and transparency in drug pricing. Massachusetts should follow suit.
Boston Herald. June 13, 2023.
Editorial: Want affordable housing? Build more homes in Mass.
The notion is supply-and-demand simplicity itself: Massachusetts needs affordable housing, so why not build more houses?
That’s the position of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, who visited Beacon Hill Monday in opposition to transfer tax and rent control bills.
“Rent control tries to attack a symptom of our lack of building. And that’s not the way to fix the issue. We need to build more housing,” said Justin Davidson, the association’s government affairs director, according to State House News.
“If we build enough housing, if people have the options of where to live and what type of home to live in, we don’t need rent control,” Davidson said.
That’s long been an issue in the Bay State, particularly in Greater Boston. Rents are high, home prices astronomical, and so begins the exodus to the suburbs and beyond in hopes of staying ahead of exorbitant costs. Sometimes that trek leads out of state.
Our population outpaces our housing stock, and estimates from the D.C.-based Bipartisan Policy Center reveal that the number of single-family housing permit approvals dropped by nearly half between the 2000s and the 2010s.
As Axios reported, housing stock increased during the last decade by just under 136,000, putting it behind the estimated 167,000 new households during that same period, according to data from the American Community Survey.
We want people to come to Massachusetts, to put down roots, work and thrive. That’s not an easy task if there aren’t enough homes to keep pace with newcomers. New builds in the city that “set aside” affordable units aren’t nearly enough.
And while elected officials in Boston are seeking to ease the pain by capping rent increases, that doesn’t do anything to increase the options for renters. It also doesn’t freeze the costs of upkeep and maintenance on apartment buildings which landlords would still have to cover, just with lower revenue.
The Realtors group pointed to increased state funding for rental voucher programs as a way to handle the problem without invoking rent control, and supports a tax-deductible savings program to help people bank away up to $5,000 per year to put toward their first property.
Helping people save for a home through a tax-deductible program is an enormous leg up in the process of buying a house, especially for young would-be homeowners who want to raise a family here.
The Realtors Association opposes transfer tax and rent control bills that many housing advocates are promoting as possible solutions, and Davidson also lumped the transfer tax into a category of “harmful policies.”
“You’ve worked with buyers that know that they can’t just come up with a few thousand extra dollars to close the deal,” Davidson said, adding that transfer fees are “exclusionary.”
If Massachusetts wants to be an affordable place to live and maintain and grow its population, then increasing the housing stock is vital.
If you build it, they will come – and stay.
END
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.