Portland Press Herald. April 2, 2023.
Editorial: Attempts at book banning must be shut down
The national campaign to harass and censor school librarians has no place in Maine.
We have to remember that it’s only a small number of Mainers, living in their own alternative reality, who see public education as the enemy.
We also can’t forget the damage this misguided group can do.
This is a group that has attacked administrators, teachers and librarians at public schools throughout the state in recent years, impugning educators’ professionalism and their integrity, disrupting their professional and personal lives. These are unconscionable attacks on the people we charge with educating Maine kids.
Now, Republican legislators are getting in on the act. Some will imply that our schools can’t be trusted; others will say it outright.
And, despite all evidence to the contrary, they’ll say they are mounting these challenges to protect children.
Sen. James Libby, a Republican from Standish, has put forward a bill, L.D. 123, which would remove an exception in Maine law that allows public school libraries to hold what may be considered obscene materials for purely educational purposes.
The exception – which, under the bill, would still apply to art galleries, museums and institutions of higher learning, among others – is necessary because the definition of “obscene” is murky. You don’t want to force a museum to take down a Renaissance sculpture, or have a library remove biology texts, just because the wrong person found them offensive.
Libby told the Press Herald last month that the bill was necessary to keep inappropriate materials out of public schools, and to give schools a clear idea of what is and isn’t appropriate.
There’s no evidence that our schools are having any trouble making those choices themselves.
School librarians are trained to use their professional skill and long-established protocols to choose books that are enriching and age-appropriate. They pick books on a wide range of topics, offering a variety of viewpoints, because their mission is to serve each and every kid who comes through the door. Such a comprehensive and inclusive collection is bound to include material that is as controversial to some as it is vital to others.
There are ways to navigate the system that take into account different points of views as well as parental rights. If a parent, guardian or community member has a problem with any of the material available at a library, there is a public process for requesting it be reviewed. A parent or guardian can also always choose to have certain material kept from their son or daughter.
Passing L.D. 123 into law wouldn’t give students in Maine any more protection than they already have. It wasn’t even written with Maine in mind – nearly exact copies of the bill have been introduced in at least 20 states this year, having failed in many states, including Maine, in years prior.
The legislation is part of a national campaign to harass and censor librarians, one that has led to a near doubling, between 2021 and 2022, in the number of attempts to ban books nationwide.
While the bill up for consideration would not making anyone any safer, its passage into law would embolden those few community members who want their ideas on sex, gender, race and obscenity to be forced on every else, and who have no problem attacking librarians and their day-to-day work to do so.
And it would make many librarians and their public school colleagues think twice about offering material that could be seen as controversial in any way. It may make them think twice about working in schools altogether.
That seems to be the purpose of these legislative proposals: to put public schools on the defensive and to harness the political energy of the group so willing to disrupt public education and disparage educators.
What a strategy to choose.
Our schools have enough real problems on their plate. They are struggling with pandemic learning loss, mental health struggles, growing commitments and limited resources. Now librarians and teachers have to stop to respond to demand after angry demand regarding individual books that the people making the demands have, in some cases, not even read.
It’s an appalling way to treat people who do such important, underappreciated work. It does nothing but weaken public schools and keep them from offering a full education in a vibrant learning environment.
Unfortunately, that’s the goal here.
Remember that next time they say it’s all for the kids.
Bangor Daily News. April 6, 2023.
Editorial: Relationship revelations remind us that AG’s office needs better accountability
Maine’s attorney general has admitted “an error in judgment” in continuing to supervise an employee in his office after he began a romantic relationship with the subordinate this summer.
Aaron Frey says he didn’t violate state law, office policy or legal rules. That is mostly beside the point. For one, the appearance of a conflict or inappropriate situation is sufficiently problematic. Second, Frey essentially acknowledged that he should have taken action earlier to remove himself as his partner’s supervisor, which shows he understood the danger of this unequal power dynamic.
Consensual relationships are not mentioned in the attorney general office’s harassment policy. One harassment policy for state government employees includes a provision that says “supervisors who become personally involved with a subordinate are required to report the relationship to their supervisors so that a change in reporting structure can be considered.” At minimum, Frey should update his office’s policy to meet these standards.
“While our relationship has not violated any legal rules, office policy or law, I have directed Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub to supervise this person moving forward as this personal relationship continues,” Frey said in a statement. “This is to ensure that we have appropriate boundaries between us. I should have done this once we realized we had feelings for one another. It was an error in judgment and for that I am sorry.”
This is an issue of an unequal power dynamic. Frey’s partner reported to him, which gave him significant control over their daily work and career. Add in a romantic relationship and this dynamic is hugely problematic.
Which is why there are rules at many organizations that require supervisors to disclose such relationships and to remove themselves from the supervisory role. Frey didn’t do so for months.
Vanessa Bohns, an associate professor of organizational behavior at Cornell University, has researched and written about workplace relationships and the power dynamic that they create.
“They create a dual relationship issue that can create problems,” Bohns told the BDN Editorial Board. “If I’m your romantic partner, but also your boss, where is that line when we are at work? When we are at home?”
These relationships can be especially problematic for the lower-power individual, she said. They are more likely to see damage to their career in the form of retaliation if they end the relationship, which can make them feel less free to do so. They may face accusations from others that they got ahead because of their romantic relationship with the boss.
“That dual relationship can also impact other people in the workplace. It blurs the norms of what is appropriate, making the organizational climate uncomfortable,” Bohns said.
That’s why numerous corporations, the U.S. military and the U.S. House of Representatives, prohibit such relationships.
That’s why the attorney general’s office needs to update its policy to meet similar standards, and the standards for the rest of state government.
This situation also highlights significant problems with how the attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer are chosen and held accountable, or not. They are not appointed by the governor. Nor are they elected by the people. Instead, they are elected by the Legislature, which essentially means the majority party picks them. These state constitutional officers are often lawmakers from the majority party — currently Democrats — who are term limited out of office. Frey, who practiced law in Bangor, served three terms in the Maine House. He was elected attorney general in 2019.
Because they are not appointed or directly elected, the attorney general and other constitutional officers aren’t directly responsible to the governor or voters. Rather, Frey should be held accountable by lawmakers, who should require that he change his office policy to ensure that supervisors do not have romantic relationships with people they oversee.
Going forward, lawmakers should give strong consideration to legislation to have these officers elected by Mainers, a change we have long supported.
Boston Globe. April 6, 2023.
Editorial: A pandemic-era eviction protection worth keeping
Beacon Hill should make sure that an at-risk tenant’s rental assistance application is processed before their eviction case is closed.
Imagine this: You’re a tenant behind on your rent, facing eviction. You’ve applied for available state aid, though, and have every reason to expect that you’ll receive it. But state bureaucracy moves so slowly that before your application can be processed, you get evicted anyway.
That’s just the scenario lawmakers sought to avoid when they passed a law known as Chapter 257 during the pandemic. It makes little sense to offer help to tenants facing eviction — and, by extension, landlords owed back rent — if processing delays mean that aid can’t actually be used.
Narrow in scope, the law isn’t an eviction moratorium. All it does is require courts to put an eviction case on hold for a “reasonable” amount of time if the tenant has a pending rental assistance application, until the application is either accepted or rejected. If an application is accepted, the landlord gets the money owed and the case becomes moot; if it’s denied, the eviction can go forward.
Unfortunately, the law expired last week. But as long as the state is going to offer aid to stave off evictions, it needs some form of procedural protection like the one that Chapter 257 provided.
Though federal funds are drying up, the state will continue to assist renters through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program. The problem now is that the purpose of those state funds — to mitigate eviction risks — is undermined because there’s no guarantee that an eligible tenant will get a chance to access them before getting evicted.
Enshrining a policy of putting an eviction case on hold until a tenant’s rental assistance application is either approved or denied doesn’t create any losers. Indeed, not only would a tenant be less likely to lose their home, but the landlords who are owed arrears would be more likely to get their money back. That’s why many landlords were fine with keeping Chapter 257 in place.
The concern, however, is whether this kind of eviction protection could prolong eviction cases unreasonably. If the state’s rental assistance programs are inefficiently run, with backlogs that overwhelm the system, then landlords shouldn’t be expected to keep waiting around while their own bills, like property fees and mortgage payments, pile up. While Chapter 257 leaves it up to a court to define what constitutes a reasonable amount of time — a fine model — lawmakers should still find a way to assure landlords that they won’t be left on the hook for bills without an end in sight.
That includes providing the necessary funds to streamline the administration of the state’s social programs. It also includes following the city of Boston’s lead, which is to promptly send tenants a notice of their rights, which includes the resources they can use to apply for rental assistance, along with eviction notices. That would help reduce the time a landlord has to wait for their tenants’ rental assistance application to be processed because the tenant would know to apply well before their eviction hearing.
Bills to make this sort of eviction protection permanent have already been introduced in the Legislature. Lawmakers should move quickly to strike the right balance, protecting tenants from eviction and landlords from inordinate delay. Now that Chapter 257 has expired, the longer it takes Beacon Hill to step up, the more likely it becomes that Massachusetts tenants will face completely unnecessary and avoidable evictions. And that’s not good for anyone.
Barre Montpelier Times-Argus. April 5, 2023.
Editorial: Green means go
Vermont takes great pride in touting its virtues toward being environmentally minded.
We are “green” when it comes to development and conservation, renewables and reducing our carbon footprint. Many of our towns have energy committees. We are pushing for more recycling, more composting, and even removing more beverage bottles from our waste stream.
The four seasons of Vermont are promoted in national magazines and online for its outdoor recreation, whether it is on trails, waterways, or picturesque back roads.
All of these things are how we Vermont. (The grammar police will assuredly come after us for turning our state name into a verb.) What we do in talking the talk about being green needs to generate green in the form of money if the walk is real. Otherwise, all the talk is for naught.
So we ponder ideas — local option and other taxes, fees — to capitalize on our green-ness. While our state revenues hold their own, Vermont really needs a better, more reliable revenue stream. (Climate change is making that marketing harder and harder.)
Hawaii also touts itself as being greener than most.
A recent article caught our attention.
“Taking care of Hawaii’s unique natural environment takes time, people and money. Now Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for it, especially because growing numbers are traveling to the islands to enjoy the beauty of its outdoors — including some lured by dramatic vistas they’ve seen on social media,” it reads.
To that end, Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails. They’re still debating how much they would charge.
“All I want to do, honestly, is to make travelers accountable and have the capacity to help pay for the impact that they have,” Democratic Gov. Josh Green said in published reports earlier this year. “We get between nine and 10 million visitors a year (but) we only have 1.4 million people living here. Those 10 million travelers should be helping us sustain our environment.”
Vermont does not have toll roads, but it also has millions of visitors each year. Much of our attitude has been, “Well, we don’t want people coming here to feel unwelcome.”
Yet, all around us, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and even Quebec are charging fees to show up, whether it is on highways or to national parks or sites.
The question is: Are we foolishly leaving money on the table just because we want to be nice? As the saying goes: “Nice don’t pay the bills.”
Hawaii is taking its discussion to the next level.
According to The Associated Press, Hawaii’s governor campaigned last year on a platform of having all tourists pay a $50 fee to enter the state. Legislators think this would violate U.S. constitutional protections for free travel and have promoted their parks and trails approach instead. Either policy would be a first of its kind for any U.S. State. (The closest equivalent may be the $34.50 tax Alaska charges to each cruise ship passenger.)
If only we had some parks and trails here in Vermont. Sarcasm aside, Vermont does charge for state park access. But the bigger question comes down to the economics of what is being monetized. Is it too little? Are other considerations being ignored? Are we thinking enough outside the box to support our statewide efforts to be a green place to visit?
Hawaii is not reinventing the wheel. Its leaders are following the example of other tourism hotspots that have imposed similar fees or taxes, like Venice, Italy, and Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands. The Pacific island nation of Palau, for example, charges arriving international passengers $100 to help it manage a sprawling marine sanctuary and promote ecotourism, according to AP.
A bill currently before the state House in Hawaii would require nonresidents 15 years and older visiting forests, parks, trails or “other natural area on state land” to buy an annual license online or via mobile app. Violators would pay a civil fine, though penalties wouldn’t be imposed during a five-year education and transition period.
Residents with a Hawaii driver’s license or other state identification would be exempt.
According to AP, the Senate passed a version of the measure setting the fee at $50. But the House Finance Committee amended it last week to delete the dollar amount.
Conservation work directly responds to tourism. The harassment of wildlife anywhere visitors share space with the natural world is a recurring problem. Then there are factors like invasive species being out and brought into the state. So perhaps another answer is an impact fee?
We don’t have the answers. Nor do we have a plan to put forth. But we believe, given how important being green to our verdant state, we might weigh options for ways to keep it that way long-term.
Rutland Herald. April 4, 2023.
Editorial: Piggybacked on hate
It was heartening to know that so many Vermonters chose to be visible on Transgender Visibility Day. A rally at the State House in Montpelier last week drew a sizable crowd, ranging in age from grade school children to senior citizens. It was a rally of support and a celebration.
What is sad is that so much disdain is directed at the trans community here and across the globe.
There is no rational need for there to be any struggle. Yet there is one every day, making headlines, often misinforming and misconstruing facts.
Here is the latest example: The shooter at a Nashville Christian school was transgender. That led to anti-transgender rhetoric that led to threats focused on transgender groups and transgender individuals, some who have spent years fighting for trans people’s rights. (Forget the shooter bought seven guns in the months leading up to the attack.)
Authorities haven’t shared any evidence linking Audrey Hale’s gender identity to the motive for the attack, which killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School. Yet Hale has been demonized equally for being a mass shooter and transgender.
Right-wing commentators, politicians and other figures have cited the shooting as they’ve shared many false claims of a rise in transgender mass shooters and suggested that the fight for trans rights is radicalizing people. That is an irresponsible and irrational way of thinking. There is no logic to such an argument. All it does is manifest hate by piggybacking on an act of hate.
Justifiably, advocates worry the comments are further jeopardizing transgender people by turning them into scapegoats at a time when they’re speaking out against a wave of bills focused on trans people in statehouses across the country.
“We’ve certainly seen the uptick in transphobic rhetoric in the past week, even directed towards our own public platforms, and there have absolutely been community members that are wearier of being in the public eye,” the Trans Empowerment Project, an advocacy and support group based in Tennessee, said in a statement.
Data tells a different story, according to gender and criminology experts. Mass casualty shootings perpetrated by someone identifying as trans or nonbinary are rare, and in fact, those groups are far more likely to be the victims of violence.
According to an analysis published by the Associated Press last week, “while specific data on transgender and nonbinary mass shooters can be hard to isolate, available information shows that the overwhelming majority of assailants in mass shootings are cisgender males.”
The number of mass shootings committed by those identifying as trans or nonbinary — and their ratio compared to mass shootings committed by other groups — is hard to quantify. It depends on the database used, how the act is defined and how gender identity is recorded — for example, transgender males may statistically be counted as just men. But experts agree that the most reputable information still shows a clear pattern that cisgender males are the most likely to commit such an act of mass violence.
Olivera Jokić, director of the gender studies program at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, referred to a National Institutes of Justice database that tracked U.S. mass shootings — defined as a shooting that kills four or more people — from 1966 to 2019. The research found that of the 172 people who committed public mass shootings covered in the database, 97.7% were male. The data makes no distinction between transgender and cisgender perpetrators.
“The political rhetoric using ‘statistical information’ about gender identification of mass shooters is wrong,” she said, “and seems to serve to distract from existing discussions about mass shootings as a public health problem.”
The problem is not gender identification. The problem we should be talking about is murder.
In fact, if we are going to use gender identification as part of this illogical argument consider this: Studies show trans people are more than four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crime, according to a report by the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ think tank at the University of California, Los Angeles.
A large number of transgender people say they regularly face verbal and physical abuse. A Washington Post-KFF survey of transgender adults conducted late last year showed that 64% of trans adults say they have been verbally attacked because of their gender identity, gender expression or sexual identity, and 25% say they have been physically attacked.
It is no wonder the trans community feels targeted.
There is no conclusive evidence that trans or nonbinary makes one more likely to commit a mass shooting. Such an argument capitalizes on tragedy for political purposes.
We know what demographic is the problem, and where the blame should be placed.
END
