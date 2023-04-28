Portland Press Herald. April 22, 2023.
Editorial: Maine’s school funding formula must be updated
Until the formula recognizes our changing state, unfair allocation of state money will deepen inequities between wealthy districts and those less affluent.
Maine’s school funding formula has always shortchanged a certain kind of school district, leaving it without the resources to provide the same level of education as more affluent areas.
As property values across the state have skyrocketed, the problems with the formula have only worsened in recent years. Now the formula’s flaws could derail efforts to help students rebound from everything that was lost when schools were disrupted during the pandemic.
Legislators have a chance this session to make the funding formula more fair, and they should. Otherwise, Maine will continue to fall short of its goal of providing the same, best-possible education to every student across the state, without exception. The state now funds 55% of the total statewide cost of what it deems the essential programs and services every school district must offer.
But that money isn’t distributed evenly.
Districts receive a share based on the school funding formula, which makes its determination based largely on a district’s student enrollment and overall property values.
In a lot of cases, the formula gets things right. Districts with lower overall property values tend to be poorer, and thus need more state help to provide a complete education, while richer communities can afford to raise more school funding on their own through property taxes.
The problem comes when property values skyrocket in places that are otherwise not so well off. To the school funding formula, these communities look rich because a relative few properties, typically along the water, have skyrocketed in value, even when most residents in town still struggle to get by.
Under the formula, you have communities like Greenville and Jonesport-Beals, which have high property values but low median incomes, receiving roughly the same amount of state education aid as Cape Elizabeth and York, communities with high property values and much higher incomes.
Faced with low levels of state funding, wealthier communities can more easily raise money through property taxes, ensuring that their students get every opportunity a K-12 school in Maine can provide.
Meanwhile, less affluent communities must choose whether to raise property taxes, further burdening residents who cannot afford to pay, or cut programs and services, hurting students who on average face more challenges than their counterparts in affluent areas.
The problems with the funding formula are most severe in districts along the coast and around lakes. But as property values have taken off in Maine over the last few years, and the incomes of the majority of residents have failed to keep up, those problems have spread far and wide.
Ultimately, the result is that per pupil spending – the amount spent to educate each student – varies widely across the state. Districts that can afford to spend a lot on education do, while those who can’t afford it, don’t.
There’s a reason that any list of high-performing schools in Maine is also a list of communities with low poverty and high incomes.
The current structure means that the education provided to a student in Maine depends a great deal on where that student lives.
It means that, after the disruption of the pandemic, wealthier school districts will have more resources to help their students get back on track, while poor districts will struggle to do the same for their students.
And the gap between those groups will grow wider.
Changing the school formula would help. Legislators earlier this month held hearings on a variety of bills related to the funding formula, including one that would add median income as a major factor and another that would provide extra funding on top of the formula to schools where incomes are below the state average.
Either approach would get more state funding to where it’s needed most.
With everything schools and their students are facing today, it cannot happen soon enough.
Bangor Daily News. April 26, 2023.
Editorial: Maine must do more to keep guns away from people who are prohibited from having them
As a convicted felon, Joseph Eaton was, by law, prohibited from having firearms and from living in a house with guns. Yet, Eaton has confessed to killing four people — his parents Cynthia and David Eaton, and their friends Patti and Robert Eger — according to police. He is also expected to be charged in a shooting rampage on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth that injured three people.
How, many people are wondering, did Eaton get the guns used in these crimes? He was released from a prison in Windham on April 14, just days before the Eatons and Egers were killed. Eaton was apprehended on the interstate after several cars were hit by gunfire last Tuesday.
Police have said that numerous guns were found at the Bowdoin home of the Egers, where the Eatons were staying.
In 2014, Eaton sought to serve probation at his parents’ Florida home after he was released from detention for an assault in Maine. But his father refused to give up his guns.
While there is still much we don’t know about the details of this case, Eaton’s seemingly easy access to guns points to troubling shortcomings in existing laws and policies.
Lawmakers, advocates and others are discussing ways to fix these shortcomings. Like other efforts to reduce gun violence, all options — including restrictions on gun access, treatment for mental health, and sentencing and prison release procedures — need to be considered.
Although federal law and laws in many states, including Maine, prohibit some people convicted of some felony crimes, notably domestic violence, from possessing firearms, these laws are hard to enforce. Often, someone who is prohibited from having a firearm and has kept one or more anyway is not caught unless they commit another crime.
One proposal being considered in Maine calls for home inspections before a felon who is prohibited from possessing a gun is released from prison. This review has been described as similar to the inspection done before children are placed with a foster family. Guns and other potentially dangerous items are required to be secured.
While this proposal has merit, guns are fairly easy to hide so a search may not be foolproof. Extensive searches also could be time consuming and put those doing the search into confrontational situations.
Someone like Eaton also could purchase a gun through a private sale without going through a background check. It is unknown whether he did so. Still, Maine lawmakers should close this gap in existing law and make federal background checks mandatory for all gun sales, regardless of where they take place.
It is true that Mainers voted on a plan to require background checks for all gun sales and transfers in 2016. The referendum, which the BDN editorial board supported, was rejected by 52 percent of voters. However, 70 percent of Mainers said they favored stronger background checks in polling conducted in 2021 by Giffords, a group that supports stronger gun control in the U.S. In addition, deaths from gun violence have surged nationally since then, and it is clear that more restrictions could help reduce homicides and suicides, which account for most of the firearms deaths in Maine.
LD 168, a bill sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, would require background checks for most private sales, transfers or exchanges of guns.
“While LD 168 will not eradicate gun violence or suicide by firearm, it will decrease the number of deadly weapons being placed in the hands of people with extensive criminal records or serious mental health issues through unchecked private sales or transfers,” Talbot Ross said in testimony before the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee earlier this month. She cited recent news reports that three guns used in a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020 were obtained in Maine through private sales and transfers. Twenty-two people were killed in the Canadian province, and an official inquiry was recently completed.
“Licensed dealers are not permitted to make those sales or facilitate those transfers without conducting background checks. LD 168 closes the gaping loophole that exempts private sales and transfers of rearms from a parallel requirement to conduct background checks,” Talbot Ross said in her testimony.
It will likely be a long time before we have all the answers about what went wrong in the Eaton case. But it is clear that lawmakers can, and should, take steps, like passing LD 168, to attempt to keep guns out of the hands of people who, based on existing laws, should not have them.
Boston Globe. April 22, 2023.
Editorial: Let Harmony Montgomery be an example: Children’s needs must be prioritized in court cases
Whose responsibility was it to suggest that living with her troubled father was not in the 4-year-old’s best interest?
It seems obvious that the needs of children should be central to the child welfare system.
But child advocate Maria Mossaides concluded nearly a year ago that in the case of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old who disappeared in 2019 and whose father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with her murder, her needs were not prioritized in court.
Attorneys with the Department of Children and Families did not adequately consider Harmony’s medical and special education needs when determining whether her father could successfully parent her. Harmony’s attorney expressed Harmony’s wish to live with her father, without discussion of how he would meet her medical, educational, and behavioral needs.
Mossaides concluded that the problem was not with Harmony’s case alone. She wrote in her May 2022 report, “The fact that her needs and wellbeing were not prioritized in the court case about her care and protection are not uncommon experiences for children in the Massachusetts child protective system.”
Eleven months after Mossaides released recommendations for policy changes, there has been no change made to children’s representation in court to ensure their well-being is prioritized.
“Although the state has made progress on some of those recommendations, particularly those directed at the Department of Children and Families, the (Office of the Child Advocate) continues to be concerned that the welfare and best interest of the child is not adequately presented in care and protection cases, putting some children in unsafe situations,” Mossaides wrote in her 2022 annual report, released this month.
A major reason no change has been made appears to be a dispute between Mossaides’ office and the Committee for Public Counsel Services, whose public defenders represent parents and children, over what, if anything, needs to change.
This is an enormously complicated issue, with potential solutions including revamping the rules governing children’s legal representation and appointing a guardian ad litem for every child. And in the background lurks a broader philosophical question about how much emphasis the child welfare system should put on keeping even troubled families together. That is why it is vital to implement Mossaides’ recommendation to create a working group that includes the Office of the Child Advocate, the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the Juvenile Court, DCF, and others to examine these issues and determine how best to ensure children’s needs are adequately represented in care and protection cases. Both Mossaides and CPCS raise important concerns. Getting the groups around a table to hash out what works and what doesn’t is the best way to protect the next child in Harmony’s position.
The central issue is who is looking out for the child — and what does that mean. Whose responsibility was it to suggest that living with Adam Montgomery was not in Harmony’s best interest, even if that’s what the 4-year-old said she wanted?
In care and protection cases, there are typically separate lawyers representing the Department of Children and Families, the child, and each parent.
Under the Massachusetts Rules of Professional Conduct, the child’s lawyer represents the child’s wishes, regardless of their age, unless those wishes would subject the child to substantial harm. Mossaides believes it is worth exploring other models of representation. In some states, attorneys represent a hybrid of a child’s expressed preference and what the lawyer determines is their best interest. Other states have a guardian ad litem representing the child’s best interest and an attorney representing the child’s preference. Some have the attorney represent a child’s best interest when they are younger, then express the child’s wishes when they are older.
“In my own experience in cases, if you ask a 5-year-old, ‘do you want to go home to mom and dad,’ even if they’ve been abused, the child will say yes, because in their mind they’re going to a safe home,” Mossaides said. Mossaides said particularly with younger children, there needs to be someone who can take a holistic look at the child’s needs and parents’ circumstances.
But Michael Dsida, deputy chief counsel of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, says there are people in a court proceeding tasked with taking a holistic look — DCF, court investigators, and ultimately the judge. While the child’s lawyer can counsel their client, their role is to represent the child’s perspective. “Children and parents have a right to be heard,” Dsida said. The National Association of Counsel for Children has recommended that attorneys for children use an “expressed interest” model of representation, where the attorney advocates for the position sought by the child.
Another way to improve children’s representation could be to do what former governor Charlie Baker proposed in 2022 — appoint a guardian ad litem to represent every child in cases involving allegations of abuse and neglect. Now guardians ad litem — neutral professionals appointed to represent a child’s interest — are used in only a small fraction of cases.
CPCS opposes this idea, which the Legislature last session dismissed. In an April 2022 written response to a draft of Mossaides’ report, CPCS wrote that appointing a guardian ad litem in every case would be duplicative and redundant. The organization worried that it would cause case delays, particularly since there are already staffing shortages in the fields guardians would draw from — child welfare attorneys, nurses, and social workers.
There have been changes made to the child welfare system in response to Harmony’s alleged murder.
The Trial Court formed a working group to develop recommendations related to achieving permanent placements for children. Juvenile Court judges participated in trainings related to child safety and interstate placement. The court is developing a Family Treatment Court, which will hold specialty court sessions statewide for families with parents struggling with substance use or mental health.
The Department of Children and Families developed policies related to child safety assessments and attorney training, while enhancing legal department staffing. Massachusetts and New Hampshire signed a memorandum of understanding governing the placement of children with family members.
But nothing has been done to address the core legal issue of ensuring a child’s needs are prioritized in court — which, after all, is what the child welfare system is for.
Barre-Montpelier Times Argus. April 22, 2023.
Editorial: 54 years later
It was fitting that the Affordable Heat Act cleared so many hurdles the same week as Earth Day.
The act requires fossil fuel corporations and utilities that import heating fuels into Vermont to reduce their climate pollution over time, in line with Global Warming Solutions Act requirements.
By design, it aims to reduce climate pollution and to reduce the costs of home and building heating for Vermonters over time.
“Climate change is disrupting lives all over the world, and at the same time, dramatic fluctuations in global fuel prices are hurting Vermonters,” said Rep. Amy Sheldon, a Middlebury Democrat and chair of the House Committee on Environment and Energy, in a prepared statement.
Critics of the bill, which passed the Senate in March, have said — among other points — that the costs being placed on fuel dealers will simply be passed on to customers, many in Vermont who live on fixed incomes or are already struggling to make ends meet.
It is a big win for advocates of the bill, a similar version of which did not pass last year. And this time around, Republican Gov. Phil Scott likely will veto it, only to be overturned by the Democratic supermajority.
But some will ask: Is it already too late?
We are not talking about “collapse” — the theory that simplifying complex systems, like society, commerce and government, is at a tipping point because of our reckless disregard for fossil fuel use and capacity due to overpopulation.
Can simple solutions — recycling, composting, taking part in Green Up Day, weatherizing homes, purchasing efficient vehicles, and the like — be making the difference when so much has changed due to humankind?
That is why Earth Day is worth celebrating. It is an opportunity — an annual reminder — to raise awareness and advocate for change around the issues most impacting our planet. Of course, it also is a chance to celebrate our planet and its ecosystems.
Earth Day was started by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson in 1970 to promote environmental policies on a national scale. Following that first Earth Day, the U.S. Congress authorized the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. Earth Day also led to the passage of the Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts. In 1990, Earth Day went global and mobilized 141 countries to participate in protecting the environment.
So here is why you should be reminded part of Earth Day. According to Earth Day literature:
Global average temperatures are on the rise, thanks to greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide. Since 1880, Earth’s temperature has risen by an average of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, but the rate of warming since 1981 is more than twice as fast, clocking in at 0.32 degrees Fahrenheit per decade.
The average annual carbon emissions per American are 20 tons, compared to a world average of 4 tons.
Food waste remains a major problem — a third of the world’s food supply is wasted every year, while 30% of the global population lives in a state of food insecurity.
Systems of overconsumption and extraction lead to depleted environments and social inequity, as 80% of the world’s natural resources are used by just 20% of the population.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden pledged to increase U.S. funding to help developing countries fight climate change and curb deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest during a meeting with leaders from the world’s largest economies.
But he was summarily chastised by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who told countries attending Biden’s “Major Economies Forum” that “a quantum leap in climate action” was required to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. He said First World nations were not coming close to doing enough. In fact, he warned in a recorded Earth Day message that “we seem hellbent on destruction.”
Earth Day this year follows weeks of extreme weather, with temperatures hitting a record 113.7 Fahrenheit in Thailand and another punishing heat wave in India, where at least 13 people died of heatstroke at a ceremony last weekend, according to Reuters.
Scientists warned this week that killer heatwaves were putting “unprecedented burdens” on India’s agriculture, economy and public health, and undermining the country’s long-term efforts to reduce poverty, inequality and illness.
And, climate scientists told us on Thursday, average global temperatures could hit record highs this year or in 2024, driven by climate change and the anticipated return of the “El Niño” weather phenomenon.
For sure, take a moment to celebrate our moment of progress, and then let’s get back to work.
Rutland Herald. April 26, 2023.
Editorial: Free flow of ideas
We are all for the free flow of ideas. The American Library Association kicked off National Library Week this week. We think that is something worth celebrating.
As we all know, public libraries have a rich history, believed to date back to around 2600 B.C. For thousands of years, humans have seen the value in sharing stories, information and saving it for future generations. (Their role was so important through the centuries, libraries often were among the first targets of destruction so that ideas were summarily censored and could no longer be spread.)
According to the American Library Association website, in the mid-1950s “research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the American Library Association and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954. In 1957, the committee developed a plan for National Library Week based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries.”
Given the public outcry we saw in Vermont over a proposal — since reversed — to digitize collections and consolidate library services in the Vermont State Colleges System, the importance of libraries is front and center. In addition, on Town Meeting Day, we saw local library budgets were approved handily.
But we are also seeing a culture war at play. Now, more than ever, with the ever expanding national banned books list and an increased focus on social media and screen-based technology, libraries need our collective attention.
In Vermont, we have several excellent reasons why you should visit your local library.
First, there is the Vermont Book Award, given by the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier each year since 2015. On May 6, the 2022 awards will be given in four categories from 14 finalists that were chosen from a field of 50 nominees.
The prizes are awarded in each spring for work published the prior calendar year. Books by writers who live in Vermont for at least six months of the year are eligible as long as their work is not self-published.
Librarians, independent booksellers and publishers are allowed to nominate works in four categories: creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry and children’s literature. That is to say, the finalists are out there waiting to be read. Here is a breakdown of the nominees by category.
Creative nonfiction: “Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland’s Elves Can Save the Earth” by Nancy Marie Brown; “Aurelia, Aurélia” by Kathryn Davis; and “Still No Word From You: Notes in the Margin” by Peter Orner.
Fiction: “Revenge of the Scapegoat” by Caren Beilin; “The Storyteller’s Death” by Ann Davila Cardinal; “Marigold and Rose” by Louise Gluck; and “Keen” by Erin Stalcup.
Poetry: “Yearn” by Rage Hezekiah; “What Happens Next Is Anyone’s Guess” by Carol Potter; and “What Is Otherwise Infinite” by Bianca Stone.
Children’s literature: “We Made It All Up” by Margot Harrison; “Meant to Be” by Jo Knowles; “The Night Wild” by Zoë Tilley Poster; and “Firsts & Lasts: The Changing Seasons” by Leda Schubert.
Check them out — literally.
Then, it was announced this week that the Vermont Reads 2023 book will be “Last Night at The Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo, a story that weaves actual events into this narrative about a teenaged girl finding her true self.
Since 2003, the Vermont Humanities (formerly known as Vermont Humanities Council) invites students, adults and seniors across the state to read the same book and participate in a variety of community activities related to the book’s themes. More than 200 Vermont towns, cities and villages have participated in Vermont Reads to date. It has included schools, libraries, service organizations, churches, businesses and other community-based organizations. There are more details at www.vermonthumanities.org online.
Lastly, the American Library Association not only wants readers to visit the library to find books met their interests, but they also encourage us to read banned and challenged books. According to a news release, the State of America’s Libraries Report “tells the story of how libraries are innovating and adapting to improve the well-being of their communities in the midst of censorship challenges.”
Libraries in every state faced another year of unprecedented attempts to ban books. More information is available at uniteagainstbookbans.org online. In 2022, ALA tracked the highest number of censorship reports since the association began compiling data about library censorship more than 20 years ago. ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 2,571 unique titles targeted for censorship, a 38% increase from the 1,858 unique titles targeted in 2021. Most of the targeted books were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color.
Seek out the list of banned books, as well as the most challenged books, and read them.
Then, be part of a free flow of ideas.
