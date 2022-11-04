Hearst Connecticut Media. October 28, 2022.
Editorial: The many benefits of having athletic trainers at schools
For too many school districts, the athletic trainer is thought of as a boutique job.
The work is commonly misunderstood as being limited to taping ankles and icing joints. It’s easier to notice when the game can’t start because the officials haven’t shown up or the other team is delayed because of the bus driver shortage.
But the reality is that games really shouldn’t be played without trainers on the field. A coach makes a bad call and a game is lost. Somebody makes an uneducated medical decision and an athlete can suffer from an injury for years.
Too many school districts in Connecticut have neglected to follow the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association’s recommendation to use trainers. Often, that’s a budget decision made by Boards of Education. In more recent years, the real competition on the field is to even find a trainer to hire. School athletic trainers don’t have enviable hours, as they can be called up to work under the Friday night lights only to return to work under the Saturday morning sun.
Meanwhile, a lot of companies are luring trainers away with better schedules and higher salaries. Jessica Testani, the vice president of the Connecticut Athletic Trainers’ Association, deemed the current situation “a crisis” and “a mess.” A survey suggests less than half of Connecticut schools have a trainer.
Testani has felt the consequences on a personal level, having to work double duty at high school football games.
“Working two sidelines of a football game is a nightmare,” she said.
We’ve learned a lot more in recent years about the perils of concussions. They were once thought of as a consequence of football, but data has shown that everyone on the field from soccer players to cheerleaders is vulnerable.
Having a trainer available can help with rehabilitation and provide a resource and contact between the athlete, parents, the coaching staff and health officials.
They also can provide guidance on nutrition, rehabilitation and steps to avoid injuries. Immediate care to an acute injury, whether suffered in a game or in practice, can reduce the likelihood of re-injury. And in the absence of trainers, injured athletes are guided to emergency rooms, urgent care centers and therapists. It only adds to family expenses.
The problem is hardly unique to Connecticut, which offers the opportunity to learn from other states. Some districts in other parts of the country faced lawsuits when athletes were injured with no trainers on the grounds.
Florida’s Citrus County went without trainers, despite efforts as far back as 2008 to bring them to campuses. The district and school board finally got on board this year in the wake of a 16-year-old student’s death during football practice.
In California, where a survey revealed fewer than half the schools had trainers, partnerships were formed with hospitals. Some school districts split the funding with the hospitals, as the results can benefit both institutions. It’s a venture worth pursuing in Connecticut.
Solutions won’t come without investments. That all starts with a shared recognition that we should do everything possible to prevent children from suffering.
Bangor Daily News. November 2, 2022.
Editorial: Maine PUC should keep working to extend 207 area code
The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has been able to dial in a few strategies to successfully extend the life of Maine’s 207 area code a bit longer, and continues to explore further action. This is wonky work, but it matters.
Sure, there is a lot going on right now. A single 207 area code doesn’t make gas any cheaper or help keep a roof over people’s heads. Preserving Maine’s lone area code frankly seemed like a bigger deal when we wrote about it back in February of 2020, on the other side of a global pandemic, a war in Europe and record inflation. Even with that perspective, however, this area code issue deserves continued attention.
“I think it’s important for a couple of reasons. One, a lot of businesses have really come to rely on it,” PUC Chairman Phil Bartlett told the BDN editorial board on Tuesday. “There’s so many businesses that sort of use 207 in their branding, that I think it matters and it’s important to folks.”
He’s not wrong. Good luck finding an industry in Maine that doesn’t include a business with “207” in the name. There’s even a TV show.
“I think Maine people have come to identify with it,’ Bartlett added. “It’s part of the branding of the state.”
Working to preserve that brand has long made sense to us, especially since Maine isn’t exactly running out of phone numbers. It’s not as if a massive influx of people has taken all the numbers. Instead, a big part of the problem is an inflexible national system for allocating large blocks of numbers (1,000 at a time) to phone companies. Many of those numbers sit unused, artificially moving Maine closer to exhausting the 207 area code.
Bartlett explained how the PUC has been pushing back on requests for large blocks of numbers, and petitioning the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to move to instant numbering or reduce the size of number blocks, which could “dramatically extend the life of the area code.” At the state level, Bartlett said consolidating Maine’s rate centers — the geographical areas used to determine the assignment of specific numbers, often done on a city or town basis in Maine — could also help.
According to a PUC press release last week, its efforts have led to 677,000 numbers being returned to the numbering pool from unused or lightly used number blocks that had already been allocated. This work has already paid off, with the projected 207 exhaustion now forecasted for 2027, rather than a previous estimate of 2025.
But again, there are still plenty of numbers yet to be used if the system for allocating them can be improved. A relatively recent report found that Maine was using less than 40 percent of possible 207 numbers.
“We’re only using 36 percent of our numbers, so there’s no reason we should be near exhaust, except for the way these numbers get allocated,” Bartlett told us. “We’ve been trying to work within our own authority, within the FCC rules, just trying to hold folks accountable in order to extend the life. It’s foolish to go down the road of dealing with a new area code, and all that entails and the frustration that would cause, if we can avoid it.”
We continue to agree.
Maine is not alone in this predicament. New Hampshire, for example, has also petitioned the FCC in an effort to extend its single 603 area code. According to Bartlett, number exhaustion could become a problem for the country as a whole years down the road, so efforts to improve the situation in Maine could have helpful national implications as well.
“People clearly care about it, so if it’s something we can make a meaningful difference in, particularly with a modest amount of resources, then it seems worthwhile,” Bartlett said.
If you’re a bit exhausted by the repeated conversation about the 207 area code potentially being exhausted, that would be understandable. But with more of this work at the PUC, and hopefully at the federal level, the doomsday scenarios for Maine’s sole area code could continue to be pushed further and further into the future.
Rutland Herald. November 1, 2022.
Editorial: To extremes
The push in the state — per our energy policy and advocacy — moves Vermont away from relying on fossil fuel in our vehicles.
According to work done by the Vermont Climate Council, 40% of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation climate pollution. Policy makers say “a significant, ramped and equitable transformation is required and will rely on substantial, annual investments and policy innovation.”
It is true that temperatures in Vermont have risen about 3°F since the beginning of the 20th century. The last 13-year period (2010–22) has been the warmest period on record. Models suggest historically unprecedented warming is projected to continue through this century.
What this has led to has been changes in our weather. (As this is written, it is 65°F on Nov. 1, with warmer temperatures in the forecast.)
According to the VCC, “The intensity of extreme winter cold is projected to decrease. Annual average precipitation has increased nearly 6 inches since the 1960s... with the largest increases occurring in mountainous regions of the state. Winter and spring precipitation is projected to increase throughout this century, and warming will increase the proportion of that precipitation that will fall as rain.”
Ultimately, “(e)xtreme weather events, particularly floods and severe storms, are having a stronger impact on Vermont. At the same time, multiyear meteorological and hydrological droughts continue to pose challenges for water-dependent sectors. Extreme rainfall events are projected to become more frequent and intense in the future.”
That is concerning. But not just here in Vermont.
According to The Associated Press this week, extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people and increased heat deaths by 68% in vulnerable populations worldwide as the world’s “fossil-fuel addiction” degrades public health each year, doctors reported in a new study.
Worldwide the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass forms air pollution that kills 1.2 million people a year, including 11,800 in the United States, according to a report Tuesday in the medical journal Lancet.
“Our health is at the mercy of fossil fuels,” University College of London health and climate researcher Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown, told the AP. “We’re seeing a persistent addiction to fossil fuels that is not only amplifying the health impacts of climate change, but which is also now at this point compounding with other concurrent crises that we’re globally facing, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, energy crisis and food crisis that were triggered after the war in Ukraine.”
In the annual Lancet Countdown, which looks at climate change and health, nearly 100 researchers across the globe highlighted 43 indicators in which climate change is making people sicker or weaker, with a new look at hunger added this year, the AP reported.
New analysis in the report blamed 98 million more cases of self-reported hunger around the world in 2020, compared to 1981-2010, on “days of extreme heat increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change.”
Researchers looked at 103 countries and found that 26.4% of the population experienced what scientists call “food insecurity” and in a simulated world without climate change’s effects that would have only been 22.7%, Romanello said.
Computerized epidemiology models also show an increase in annual heat-related deaths from 187,000 a year from 2000 to 2004 to an annual average of 312,000 a year the last five years, Romanello told the AP.
The air pollution from burning coal, oil and gas also pollutes the air, causing about 1.2 million deaths a year worldwide from small particles in the air, the scientists and report said. The 1.2 million figure is based on “immense scientific evidence,” the report notes. “Burning gas in cars or coal in electricity plants have been found to cause asthma in children and cause heart problems.”
Air pollution and heat deaths are bigger problems for the elderly and the very young and especially the poor, the co-author of the report stated.
The Lancet report shows the increasing deaths from air pollution and heat yet people are “continuing in habitual behavior despite known harms,” which is the definition of addiction.
Here in Vermont, we rely on transportation to get to work, appointments, shopping centers and downtowns. If our local models don’t push us toward being smarter about how we use vehicles, maybe this broader addiction to fossil fuels, and the deadly implications, will hit the point home.
Barre-Montpelier Times Argus. October 31, 2022.
Editorial: Included
Last week, the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion initiative reached a milestone: more than 50% of Vermont residents now live in municipalities that have adopted a declaration of inclusion. That’s 73 towns and cities, comprising 334,963 Vermonters, that have each pledged to be welcoming communities where all who live and work there are treated fairly and equitably.
First adopted in the Town of Franklin in September 2020, the declarations have steadily spread across the state, along the way winning support from Gov. Phil Scott, who last year issued a “Proclamation of Inclusion,” establishing the second week of May as “Inclusion Week.”
Led by Rutland County residents Bob Harnish, Al Wakefield and Norm Cohen, the trio is well on its way to achieving the goal of having all 246 Vermont municipalities adopt declarations.
“The goal of this initiative is for each Vermont municipality to adopt a Declaration of Inclusion that commits to implementing plans, policies, programs, procedures and relevant training that support and advance the intent and spirit of the Declaration,” stated Wakefield in a press release celebrating the milestone. “We look forward to progress being made across Vermont by the implementation of the objectives set by each Declaration of Inclusion.”
The release also touted the positive impact diversity can have on the economy.
“This is an important marker in the effort to have Vermont become a more diverse, equitable and welcoming state. As we face the reality of Vermont’s demographics continuing to decline, we are increasingly motivated to succeed in our mission to help ensure the vitality of Vermont communities,” Harnish said.
We all know Vermont’s population is getting older and smaller. Employers in nearly every sector are struggling to fill jobs. Working to make Vermont a more welcoming place for all people is absolutely a piece of solving our population puzzle.
But in order to attract people, we need to make Vermont more attractive by demonstrating that we value and encourage diversity. That means not just relying on our bucolic bona fides. We all know the pernicious ways in which our quaint but insular small towns can make even the whitest, straightest newcomer feel unwelcome. Along the way, we must also confront our own privilege and preconceptions in order to see our state through the eyes of others. Just because things have always been done a certain way doesn’t mean they aren’t causing unintentional harm to someone else.
Leaders who agree to adopt declarations of inclusion must treat them as more than lip service. They cannot simply vote “yes” and pat themselves on the back for a job well done. They must also conduct themselves in ways that are respectful and inclusive of all their constituents; participate in relevant trainings and provide those trainings to municipal staff; and create and support policies that will foster equity and improve access for all members of the community. We know how difficult it can be for BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled and even female Vermonters — they tell us all the time. Adopting these declarations sets a standard by which residents can measure how well their community is living up to them — and call out leaders when they fall short.
That was the case recently in Brandon, which adopted its declaration of inclusion last year, when a group of citizens accused the select board of overlooking qualified female candidates to fill recent vacancies on the select board and development review board. One female candidate described her interview for the DRB seat as “a terrible and intimidating experience.”
When such situations arise, these declarations can serve as a reminder of our stated commitment to be more welcoming and inclusive. We must listen and understand the experiences of the person making the complaint and work to find equitable solutions.
At a time when marginalized communities are increasingly under attack in the form of microaggressions, casual bigotry and outright violence, these declarations have the potential to send a message to individuals and families considering moving to Vermont that our communities, while imperfect, aspire to be better. Now, we just have to do the work to make sure we get there.
