Editorial: Racism in schools needs community-wide approach
What the heck is going on in our schools?
All over the country people are freaking out about the Critical Race Theory boogeyman and the absurd notion that schools are indoctrinating white kids to hate themselves. Meanwhile, here in Vermont we have real issues of kids being bullied and harassed because they’re not white.
Examples abound from the current school year alone.
In September, a high school boys soccer game was marred by reports that some Enosburg Falls students and spectators hurled racist slurs at Winooski players. And in the month that followed, allegations of similar racist — as well as sexist — harassment were reported at a Burlington/South Burlington high school girls volleyball game, and at a Hartford High School girls soccer game against Fair Haven Union High.
Closer to home, the Vermont Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in December filed a complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission that seeks an investigation into incidents of racism and bullying at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham. The complaint says a Black student at the high school was racially harassed by a group of students during the 2020 to 2021 school year with epithets and white supremacy salutes, and that school officials “did nothing meaningful” to stop it.
The complaint states that teachers, in addition to the student and the student’s mother, asked school officials to intervene, but that the principal largely ignored the situation and said the repeated Nazi salute was “just something the kids did here.”
After that story broke, the family of a student from Brattleboro Area Middle School contacted the Reformer about similar racial harassment inflicted on their 13-year-old son. And just like the Twin Valley case, the victim says the school didn’t do enough to support them or resolve the problem, thus adding further insult to the initial racial harassment injury.
The social media reaction to the BAMS story, which included a video of the victim bravely sharing his story, was visceral. Even more people came forward to share stories of racial harassment at BAMS and other Vermont schools, going back several years. And a great many did not mince words when sharing their distain for the schools and their administrators.
Why didn’t the administrators do more to protect these kids, and punish the perpetrators?
A fair question, to be sure, but is it fair to put all the blame on one school or a handful of teachers and administrators? We’re not giving the schools a pass; clearly the “just something kids did here” comment shows a real lack of empathy for the victim and a serious deficit in understanding of how these hateful incidents can lead to live-long trauma.
It’s also clear, however, that racial harassment is not confined to one school, nor is the inadequate response restricted to one group of administrators. It’s happening all over the state, ripping off the veneer of Vermont as a progressive state that espouses tolerance, inclusion and equality. We’re not so virtuous after all.
What is not clear, is what additional steps the schools can take to solve yet one more of society’s ills that have been thrust upon them. In addition to these cases of racial harassment — during a time when some schools around the country are under pressure to not even discuss racial issues — our school staff are also charged with monitoring our children’s mental health issues, keeping an eye out for signs of abuse at home, not to mention strict health rules and contact tracing during a global pandemic. Oh, and they also have to educate the kids.
Furthermore, just how much punishment can you inflict on a 13-year-old kid who likely doesn’t have the maturity to fully appreciate the harm being caused? Some of our readers suggested longer suspension from school, or even expulsion. We’re not sure forcing the kids to stay home — most likely the very place where these racist attitudes are being taught and reinforced — is the best option. So, do we pull them out of the toxic home altogether? Then there are cries of overreach.
So, what can or should the schools do when they are stuck between the proverbial rock and hard place?
First we must ask ourselves what more we can do to support the schools. More resources, more training? Or perhaps we need to examine the very policies and procedures that they are instructed to follow, because in both the local cases the school administrators say they did adhere to state guidelines.
And what of the parents and others in the community who are responsible for instilling hate for minority groups into our youth? How do we reach them and put a stop to generational racism?
It’s not an easy problem to solve, especially if we leave the schools to do it by themselves without adequate support from the whole community.
Editorial: History in the making
Members of the Vermont House of Representatives put the state on a course Tuesday to amend the state constitution with a proposal that protects reproductive rights.
Unsurprisingly, the plan — and the 107-41 vote — is controversial, even though nowhere within the proposed amendment does the word “abortion” appear.
It has been an emotional run-up to the vote that was required by lawmakers in order to put it before state voters in November for a binding referendum.
Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as Proposal 5, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could bring about seismic changes to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, according to The Associated Press.
The Vermont debate also comes at the same time as some Republican-led legislatures across the country are poised to further restrict abortions or ban them outright, while some Democratic-led ones are angling to ensure access.
According to a commentary by Eileen Haupt, a board member for the Vermont Right to Life Committee, “If the proposed amendment becomes part of the Vermont Constitution, however, Vermonters will no longer have the flexibility of enacting even the most minor of common-sense restrictions to abortion. Repealing a constitutional amendment could still be possible, but highly unlikely, as it would require a lengthy and difficult effort.”
Haupt argues the “most significant difference between what Vermont currently has and what we will have if the proposed amendment is approved by the Vermont House and then by voters in November is that the amendment will tie the hands of Vermonters so they can never put restrictions on abortion. … Of course, this is exactly what abortion advocates want. But is it really what most Vermonters want?”
She goes on: “Vermonters, even pro-choice Vermonters, would be smart to leave things as they are and reject the proposed amendment. We would still have unrestricted abortion up until birth, as we have now (tragically, in my view), but at least we would have options if we decided down the road that we are no longer comfortable with sanctioning unrestricted abortion up until birth.”
But advocates for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment applauded the vote.
Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs for the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, said the House “made history.”
“The Reproductive Liberty Amendment is important because it would protect every Vermonter’s right to make their own reproductive decisions, such as whether and when to become a parent, use temporary or permanent birth control, or seek abortion care. It is critical that we ensure that the rights we rely on today won’t change tomorrow,” she said.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray said in a prepared statement, “We cannot take personal health and safety for granted. We cannot allow our personal liberties, to be rolled back. We must stand united in Vermont and nationally for reproductive liberty.”
But the bigger questions remain: Will Vermonters as an electorate get behind the constitutional change? Can state-level protections truly safeguard access to reproductive health care? And more broadly, what does supporting Prop 5 mean for legislators, public officials and state leaders who have supported this amendment throughout the legislative process?
It may have been an historic moment in the House. But it remains to be seen what Vermonters will decide in November, especially for candidates running for statewide office who will likely now be asked where they stand on The Reproductive Liberty Amendment.
Individuals charged by this debate do not see the nuance. When an issue is as explosive as this one, nuance matters and it should not get lost in the rhetoric of hate and dispassion.
But we expect it will. The letters to the editor and commentaries leading up to Tuesday’s vote would suggest nuance is unnecessary to a greater cause.
The last few months have been a prelude to what we all can expect to be a candid, intense debate at the most local level. We hope it will be done with civility, and the rancor of one issue will not divide us all even more than we already are.
Editorial: This regressive ‘tax’ should go
Parole and probation fees fall hardest on those least able to pay. Now Baker wants to end them.
Sometimes justice comes in the small things.
One policy proposal tucked into Governor Charlie Baker’s $48.5 billion state budget bill — a measure to end the practice of collecting fees from prisoners released on parole or probation — is one such small thing that would relieve a financial burden on those reentering society.
It was one of more than 100 policy measures included in Baker’s budget, which this week is the subject of legislative hearings. Those hearings will no doubt focus far more attention on nearly $700 million in proposed tax cuts — many of them long overdue and timely — than on this comparatively minor fee cut, probably costing the state less than $9 million in foregone revenue. But it should not get lost in the usual legislative shuffle that is the months-long budgetary process on Beacon Hill. This proposal deserves to make the final cut.
“Raising state revenue from convicted individuals and their families who are too poor to pay is counter-productive,” a Boston Bar Association report released in 2017 found. “Scraping together enough money to pay these types of fees reduces household income and ‘compel(s) people living on very tight budgets to choose between food, medicine, rent, child support, and legal debt,’ ” the report noted, quoting from a research paper aptly titled “Drawing Blood from Stones.”
Those released on parole are required to pay $80 monthly in supervision fees. Those on probation — currently a population of some 53,000 individuals — pay either $50 or $65 a month. A landmark criminal justice reform bill passed in 2018 waives the fees for parolees for the first year and for those on probation for the first six months.
Still, probation fees amounted to about $7.9 million last year, according to state officials, down from $20.2 million in 2016, prior to the change in the law. Parole fees add another $200,000 a year.
The bar association report also noted that failure to pay those fees can lead to what it called “the most Draconian consequence” — a default ruling that lands a probationer or parolee back in prison in the vicious cycle that can be the criminal justice system.
The special commission set up under last year’s police reform bill to investigate structural racism in the state parole system came to the same conclusion in its report issued at the end of last year. “The available data demonstrates that there are significant wealth disparities across race in Massachusetts, most negatively impacting Black and Hispanic/Latino individuals,” the final report found. “Given this, financial barriers and fees imposed on parolees may pose greater problems for parolees of color. Removing these fees where possible will alleviate the burdens placed on parolees and allow them to focus on rehabilitation and re-entry.”
Criminal-justice-related fees and fines — and their impact on outcomes — are getting a fresh look as states begin to reimagine public safety and look to make progress on recidivism rates.
A bill signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom of California went into effect last July, eliminating 23 different criminal justice administrative fees. New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged to eliminate parole supervision fees in her State of the State address this year. Legislatures in Maryland and Delaware are considering bills to eliminate similar fees. Multnomah County, Ore., has already scrapped parole and probation supervision fees.
The BBA report, which identified some 20 different court fees and fines that can be assessed in Massachusetts, noted they “are a minuscule part of the (state) budget and operate as a regressive tax on individuals who are too poor to pay.” A number of legislative committees and commissions of years past have agreed.
This modest proposal certainly shouldn’t be the last word on fixing problems within the criminal justice system that fall hardest on those least able to pay, but it should at least be a beginning.
Editorial: MBTA’s passback perk headed for the last stop
The T giveth, and the T taketh away.
Last month we were pleasantly surprised by a perk of the MBTA’s proposed new $935 million ticketing system. By allowing riders contactless boarding using fare cards, credit or debit cards or phone payments, it meant passengers could get on at any train door.
The time-wasting front door lines — gone.
We may have popped the champagne too soon.
MBTA officials are seeking to require every single rider to carry their own proof of payment, a change that would no longer allow “passbacks” that some use to charge multiple fares to a single CharlieCard, the State House News Service reported.
Everyone’s seen or done it — get on a train, tap your card, then hand it back to an out-of-town friend or two. It gave students the opportunity to wave their visiting parents on board with a generous “go ahead, it’s on me.”
That won’t cut it under the new ticketing system, says the T.
“Unfortunately, this is popular with some folks, but is a tradeoff with the new system,” MBTA Director of Fare Policy and Analytics Steven Povich told the T board’s audit and finance subcommittee Thursday. “We’re excited about many of the benefits. This is one of the things that will be going away.”
It was a good thing, now apparently headed for the “remember when” pile along with the Rat in Kenmore Square and Jordan Marsh’s blueberry muffins.
Because the new fare system allows passengers to board buses and above-ground trolleys via all doors rather than just the front doors (still a win), each rider will need to have their own way to prove they paid the fare, said Povich.
Fair enough. There really is no such thing as a free lunch — or a free ride. Well, there is on the Nos. 23, 28 and 29 bus routes in Boston during a two-year pilot program, but that’s thanks to some $8 million in funding from the feds.
The MBTA is finding the cash where it can — which brings us to a new fee. The transportation agency also wants to impose a $3 fee to acquire a new standard, temporary or mobile CharlieCard. That’s down from the $5 cost MBTA staff originally wanted, which unsurprisingly got pushback from riders and advocates. Current policy offers CharlieCards in select locations for free.
Paying with a contactless credit card or a mobile wallet such as Apple Pay would not be subject to the flat fee, nor would riders who qualify for reduced-fare programs, such as seniors age 65 and older, and those purchasing single-day unlimited LinkPasses.
Povich said the $3 up-front charge would help cover the $1.50 cost to produce each physical new CharlieCard, and it also effectively pre-pays for a new function designed to give passengers “one more trip.” We’re paying to ride the T — and we’re helping offset the cost of the ticket to board? We know the agency was kneecapped by the pandemic, but will we be paying for bus schedules next?
Under this new system, riders with too low a balance on their card to pay for a trip can tap onto a bus or train just the same. Povich said the aim is to avoid commuters getting stranded at a station that doesn’t have a fare machine or because they don’t have the cash to cover the difference.
The T said it will run a public comment period through the end of March, and we bet there will be no shortage of feedback, especially regarding that CharlieCard fee.
The T is rolling out some good innovations, but like a Green Line train hitting the Boylston Station curve, it’s still inflicting some pain on riders.
Editorial: Maine electric utilities should be held to higher standards. A bill from Janet Mills will help.
There is a lot of dissatisfaction with one of Maine’s electric utilities — Central Maine Power Co. The company, which provides electricity to about half of Maine’s electric users, has ranked near the bottom in customer satisfaction and reliability in recent years. Its proposal to build a transmission line across western Maine, as part of a project to bring hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts and the New England power grid, was roundly rejected by the state’s voters in November.
This dissatisfaction has spurred an ongoing effort to create a consumer-owned utility to take over the assets of CMP and the state’s other large utility, Versant Power. An attempt to get this issue on the ballot has been pushed until next year after backers failed to gather the needed signatures to make the 2022 ballot.
There is a better, less disruptive, way to improve reliability and service for many of the state’s electricity customers. The Maine Public Utilities Commission can — and should — require utilities to meet performance standards, and penalize them if they do not.
Gov. Janet Mills has formalized this thinking in a bill that was unveiled last week.
The bill unveiled last Wednesday would require the Public Utilities Commission to establish minimum standards for quarterly performance. A utility that fails to meet benchmarks for two consecutive quarters could be fined up to $1 million or 10 percent of revenue. This money would go toward reducing energy costs for low-income customers.
Continued poor performance could result in the utility being dismantled and sold to another utility or to make way for a “consumer-owned, quasi-municipal corporation.”
The governor’s bill is clearly a search for middle ground after she criticized CMP for its customer service and its initial push to continue construction of the transmission line rejected by voters in November, but also vetoed a bill that would have asked voters to authorize a consumer takeover of the utility.
The governor’s bill would also allow the utilities commission to undertake financial audits of utilities to look for disparities between reported costs and the rates charged to customers.
It would also require utilities to prepare a plan for addressing expected impacts of climate change, including the impacts on their infrastructure.
The proposal also beefs up whistleblower protections.
“Whether it’s poor customer service, billing problems, or extended power outages, the issues experienced by Maine people over the past several years have made clear that Maine doesn’t have the tools it needs to hold our utilities accountable. It’s time for that to change,” Mills said in a statement.
The utilities commission already has the power to financially penalize utilities but it infrequently does so. This bill would formalize performance standards and the consequences for failing to meet them.
In 2019, the commission staff recommended that CMP’s profit be cut because of a string of problems, including slow power restoration after a 2017 storm and problems with a new billing system. In early 2020, the utilities commission voted to reduce the company’s profits by $10 million because of poor performance. The commission also ordered the company to compensate customers for billing errors.
The staff has recommended that the penalty be lifted because CMP has since met performance metrics, although the staff said it was unclear if the improvements would be sustained.
Rep. Seth Berry, the legislator who has long spearheaded the push for a consumer-owned utility, called the governor’s bill “a step forward.” He said he’d like to see the bill amended to include stronger mechanisms to ensure electricity costs remain affordable, and to improve cybersecurity and climate change responses. Additions like this would strengthen the bill.
Electric utilities in Maine are essentially given monopolies to deliver power — they don’t generate it — to hundreds of thousands of Maine homes and businesses. They are generally granted rate increases when they seek them. In exchange for this lucrative business deal, it is reasonable for the state to require that the utilities consistently meet service standards for electricity delivery and billing, and that climate change and cybersecurity mitigation become a priority.
The governor’s legislation is an important step in this direction.
Editorial: Prosecutor’s ethics case isn’t so complicated
The issue with impermissible conflicts of interest is never just the act itself. It’s usually difficult to judge someone’s motives. It’s the appearance of impropriety that matters most. If it looks bad, it needs to be avoided.
This is the clear lesson from a report on actions by the state’s top prosecutor, Richard Colangelo, who hired the daughter of the state’s deputy budget chief to a high-paying job at the same time he was seeking favors from the same official. Even if everyone’s actions were above-board and no laws were broken, it looks terrible to an outsider. It never should have happened.
The details are complicated, and it’s easy to get lost in the weeds. The most important facts, though, are clear. Colangelo had been seeking pay raises for people in his office, and the official he had discussed the issue with was Kosta Diamantis, deputy secretary of the state Office of Policy and Management. At around the same time, Anastasia Diamantis, Kosta’s daughter, was hired by Colangelo for a $99,000-a-year job in his office.
It’s not illegal for people’s relatives to get hired for jobs, even if there’s a relationship between the positions. But there are steps that need to be taken to prove the hiring is legitimate and that the position was earned properly. It’s not supposed to be enough just to know the right person, but an investigation has cast doubt on all parties involved.
Gov. Ned Lamont was unusually forthright in his appraisal of the situation. After noting it’s not in his purview to hire or fire the chief state’s attorney, he made it clear that if he did have that power, Colangelo would be out of a job. This is the proper response. No public official can prevent everything untoward from happening on his watch, but it is important to respond quickly and directly.
That’s why attempts by political opponents to make this an example of poor state ethics under Lamont’s watch fall flat. The governor is, by all accounts, seeing the matter through as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
There are many other factors at play, and this is a complicated story. According to subpoena records released in recent days, the federal investigation led by former U.S. Attorney Stanley Twardy into school construction contracts administered by Kosta Diamantis has focused on a company that once employed his daughter. There are also new questions about hazardous materials remediation and the redevelopment of the State Pier in New London. This is not a story likely to end anytime soon.
But at its heart, it’s not all that complicated. The report found that in the matter of hiring Anastasia Diamantis to her job as executive assistant, Colangelo and Kosta and Anastasia Diamantis “lack credibility” in the statements they provided to investigators. Even with no direct evidence of collusion in this hiring decision, this is a terrible look for all parties.
It’s not just the act; it’s the appearance of impropriety. Every public official knows this. This is why ethics laws exist. Maybe this used to be the way things were done in state government, but it’s to everyone’s benefit that such actions are no longer tolerated.
