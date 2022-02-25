Bangor Daily News. February 20, 2022.
Editorial: Gaming a surplus?
One of the most talked about aspects of Gov. Janet Mills’ State of the State last week was the proposal to return half of the state’s expected budget surplus to Maine taxpayers in the form of $500 checks for most.
Some Republicans criticized the governor for usurping the idea. Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is now running against Mills, called the governor’s plan a gimmick. This is odd criticism since Mills gave Republican legislative leaders full credit for the idea, which may be a hard sell among the more progressive members of the Democratic caucus.
We understand the political popularity of returning money to taxpayers. But the idea of a budget surplus is somewhat illusory. The state is projected to take in $822 million in revenue through mid-2023 than was expected when the governor and lawmakers put together a spending plan last year. The state Constitution requires a balanced budget, so financial allocations and revenues must be the same. Hence, the governor’s proposals to divvy up this money, including putting additional funds in the state’s “rainy day” fund.
To be clear, this surplus comes from a budgetary projection, which could change, and the additional expected revenue is not ongoing, so it can’t responsibly be dedicated to ongoing expenses or programs, such as a permanent lowering of the income tax.
That said, it’s hard to claim the state has extra money when it has so many needs that remain unfunded. Government, of course, shouldn’t be responsible for meeting everyone’s needs and government can’t solve every problem, but a strong case can be made that it should do more to help address longstanding needs.
According to the state’s own data, there were 651 children on waitlists for home and community-based services in Maine in December; 125 of them were in Penobscot County. In some counties, the average time on the waitlist for some services is well over a year.
As of the most recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 2,274 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and brain injury were on waitlists for services in September. This is despite the fact that the state is providing these services to more than 6,000 Mainers for the first time.
Some of these children and adults end up in emergency rooms and other inadequate placements as they await services, which are funded by a mix of federal and state money.
These waitlists persist despite the governor and lawmakers putting millions of additional dollars into these programs in recent years.
At the same time, the Department of Transportation has a funding shortfall of $230 million a year, according to a recent assessment by a nonpartisan commission made up of legislators, transportation professionals and other stakeholders. That’s with voter approval of what has become an annual bond issue of $100 million to help pay for road, bridge and other transportation work.
“Transportation needs in Maine continue to far outpace available resources for several reasons including Maine’s large land area, expansive transportation system, relatively low and widely dispersed population, and geology and weather that – while beautiful – are challenging when it comes to transportation infrastructure,” Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note said in a letter to lawmakers in January 2021. “The scope of the chronic shortfall is daunting.”
Mills has proposed that $100 million of the projected surplus be devoted to transportation needs, which will help shrink this funding gap. But make no mistake, that shortfall will persist even as policymakers settle on how to spend a projected surplus.
Again, we understand that government funding — which comes from taxpayers — is not unlimited. And, we appreciate the inclination of the governor, Republicans and some Democrats to return money to Mainers to help them weather the ongoing unpredictable economic times. But they should not lose sight of the fact that thousands of their fellow Mainers need support as well.
Boston Globe. February 19, 2022.
Editorial: With approval
Police should get authority to use electronic surveillance in investigations of murders and other serious crimes.
For more than 50 years, time and technology have marched on, but a Massachusetts law that could be a vital law-enforcement resource remains stuck firmly in the eight-track era.
The state law on government wiretapping went on the books in 1968 — before cellphones or electronic bank transfers — and was remarkably narrow, aimed almost exclusively at organized crime.
Today it could provide another tool for law enforcement to tackle sex trafficking, drug and weapons trafficking, gang violence, political corruption, and murder. But for at least the past 30 years, a Legislature too deferential to the defense bar — and, yes, a Legislature that had seen some of its own leaders face federal charges — has ignored repeated pleas to update the wiretap law. This week, they got yet another round of those pleas from a number of the state’s district attorneys who are tired of fighting crime with one hand tied behind their backs.
“It doesn’t matter to a murder victim’s family if their loved one was killed by a member of an organized gang or a disorganized gang,” Michael O’Keefe, district attorney for the Cape and Islands, told the Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
“I know this bill has been filed before,” O’Keefe said, including an earlier version by the district attorneys association. “All we’re asking is to have it looked at.”
This year once again, Governor Charlie Baker filed his proposal to update and expand the half-century-old law so that police “can use the same tools to solve a murder committed because of racial hatred or gang affiliation that they use to solve a murder committed in connection with organized crime,” he said in the filing statement accompanying the legislation.
The late Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants pointed out the need for an updated law in a concurring opinion he wrote in 2011 in a case in which the court tossed out wiretap evidence in a Brockton murder case based on the fact that the existing law didn’t apply.
“The legislative inclusion of five words, ‘in connection with organized crime,’ means that electronic surveillance is unavailable to investigate and prosecute the hundreds of shootings and killings committed by street gangs in Massachusetts, which are among the most difficult crimes to solve and prosecute using more traditional means of investigation,’’ Gants wrote.
That was more than a decade ago.
Baker’s bill removes those five words, but would also bring the law into the 21st century, adding references to wireless, satellite, and cellular communications, and covering conversations with out-of-state participants involving a Massachusetts crime.
Several legislators and civil libertarians are raising the same old nightmare scenarios that have kept reforms to the law bottled up since Governor Bill Weld first attempted to change it in 1992.
House Judiciary Committee chair Michael Day, who raised concerns about some of those changes during the hearing, said, “This is a balancing act between civil rights and civil liberties and providing law enforcement with the tools they need.”
Well, yes. But as Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy kept reminding the committee, no wiretaps called for in the bill can happen without judicial oversight. And in each instance, prosecutors must convince a judge that the government has exhausted all other remedies.
The wiretaps are also time-consuming and expensive, as O’Keefe noted, requiring significant expenditures of manpower when prosecutors do get court permission.
A federal database of state wiretaps granted by local judges around the country lists only 23 for Massachusetts in all of 2020, compared with New York, which ranked highest in the nation, with 250, or Colorado, with 105.
Of those 23 authorized wiretaps, 14 went to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, largely for cases listed as involving narcotics.
“We’re using these lawfully and carefully, and we can apply that very powerful tool to listen to conversations that have to do with a murder and someone who’s a suspect in a murder case,” he told the committee.
“If we can find some way to allow district attorneys and law enforcement to use the wiretap statute scrupulously around murder cases in particular, that would be my focus,” Gulluni added.
There is a natural and healthy skepticism around how much power to give government in the name of keeping the public safe. As Day put it, this is a balancing act.
But for too long, the bad guys — murderers, sex traffickers, drug dealers — have had the edge because of a too narrowly designed law. The state’s highest court pointed the way more than a decade ago. It’s about time the Legislature acknowledged that truth and fixed the problem.
Hearst Connecticut Media. February 20, 2022.
Editorial: Prioritize clean air in CT schools
Two years into the COVID pandemic, with millions of dollars of federal money pouring into state and local budgets, there is no reason why air quality should not be a top priority for every classroom in Connecticut. Especially with mask mandates on the way out, clean air in schools should be top of mind in every district.
The state has been slow to make that happen, but appears to be taking steps to move faster. Everyone involved needs to ensure the issue doesn’t get overlooked.
In announcing its budget priorities earlier this month, the Lamont administration pledged $90 million to help pay for mechanical upgrades to improve air quality in schools across the state. This follows an earlier stance that local districts should be able to handle the changes themselves, but the issue is too important to leave to chance.
Much has changed in our understanding of how COVID spreads, as evidenced by those early months in 2020 when people were washing their groceries and offices were closed for what officials deemed “deep cleaning.” That all proved to be so much wasted time. Cleaning is fine, but since the coronavirus doesn’t appear to live on surfaces, it doesn’t solve the problem of transmission.
Instead, air quality is key. That’s why, counterintuitively, an airplane in flight can be among the safest places around because air is cleaned and recirculated through the cabin constantly. The problems arise in enclosed spaces when the air does not recirculate.
For that reason, it’s disheartening to hear officials in some public spaces, including schools, say mask mandates aren’t needed anymore but that surface cleaning will help reduce the risk. That’s not taking on the problem as it exists.
Instead, we need technology to purify the air we breathe, and in schools that can date back decades (or, in the cities, more than a century), that means new machines, which cost money.
Despite the funding that has been made available via federal coronavirus spending, an investigation by Connecticut Public Radio recently found that a third of schools in the state didn’t have enough money to pay for better air quality, and many did not have the capacity to measure the problem. This shows a need for state action.
As much as we’ve learned about COVID in the past two years, there is of course much that remains uncertain. But even as our understanding grows, there is nothing harmful about technology to improve air quality in schools, and in fact it should be considered a priority even in the absence of a pandemic.
It’s an unfortunate feature of underfunded districts that poor air quality leads to increased illness for students and staff, which means lost learning time and additional strain on the system. This is money well spent under any circumstances.
But the need is immediate. Even as mask mandates fade and everyone looks for a return to normalcy, the danger of another COVID wave is real. It is essential to ensure that people are as protected as they can be, and that schools remain open.
Ensuring students have clean air to breathe must be a top priority this session.
