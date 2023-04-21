Portland Press Herald. April 19, 2023.
Editorial: When getting firearms is easy, nowhere is safe
A majority of legislators seem to believe Maine is not at risk of gun violence, despite disturbing proof that it is.
Gunshots rang out over I-295 outside Portland on Tuesday morning. As police searched the wooded area nearby, and a SUV with bullet holes in the windshield sat empty at an exit, neighbors couldn’t believe their eyes.
“This is crazy,” one woman told the Press Herald. “This is Yarmouth, Maine.”
No, in fact. This is the United States of America, where the peace and quiet of a community – of any community – can be shattered instantly by gun violence.
We like to think we are safe in Maine. But as long as it’s easy to get a firearm, nowhere is safe.
Just ask the communities whose names we know only because of mass shootings: Columbine, Newtown, Uvalde, Parkland. These felt like safe places, too – until someone with a gun took away that feeling forever. Following each of those shootings and many others, shocked community members went in front of the cameras to say, in some form, “We never thought it could happen here.”
We have no choice but to acknowledge that “it” can happen anywhere – even in Maine, where a majority of legislators, spanning both parties, seem to think we’re somehow immune from the gun violence plaguing the rest of the country. The events of Tuesday provide alarming, incontrovertible proof that we are not.
After the investigation into the shooting on I-295 stopped traffic there for hours, four people were found shot to death in a home in Bowdoin. Police said they believed the incidents were related.
Just as terrifying was the arrest last week in South Portland of a teenage boy who police say made threats to “cause serious harm to individuals and groups using specific weapons.” Alerted by the school department’s resource officer, authorities moved quickly to search the teen’s home. Officers found what they said were a number of high-powered rifles.
Two Waterville youths also were charged over the weekend in a separate incident that police said involved direct threats against the city’s schools, setting that community on edge.
There are also plenty of signs in Maine of the extremism that drives many mass shooters. A 19-year-old Waterville man was arrested last year after authorities said he planned to blow up a Chicago-area mosque. In December, a 19-year-old from Wells who had recently converted to a radical Islamic ideology attacked two police officers in New York City.
Seven people from Maine were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, in which supporters of former President Trump attempted to violently overturn the results of the 2020 election, including one who assaulted three police officers.
Most disturbing has been the increase in the presence of white supremacist groups in Maine, where they have been regularly posting banners and recruitment fliers. A march in downtown Portland earlier month ended when members of a neo-Nazi group attacked counter-protesters.
No, Maine is not free from extremism, just as it isn’t free of other leading drivers of gun violence: anger, isolation, desperation, fear and untreated mental illness. Why would Maine be exempt from gun violence, whether it takes the form of domestic violence, suicide or a mass shooting?
Despite this fact, the Legislature has failed to pass even the most minimal reform of gun laws. Similarly, there is little to no recognition that Maine’s lax gun laws fuel violence elsewhere.
Instead, legislators say something like, “It won’t happen here.”
Until they decide to take action, we’re going to learn just how mistaken that statement is.
Bangor Daily News. April 16, 2023.
Editorial: Patriots Day and the forgotten William Dawes
Listen, my children, and give a pause for the midnight ride of William Dawes.
Alright, so Henry Wadsworth Longfellow knew he could get a better rhyme out of “hear” and “Revere,” but the result of his famous poem from “Tales of a Wayside Inn” is that Paul Revere’s fellow rider, William Dawes, is largely unknown to most Americans. So, how about three cheers for Dawes on this Patriots Day?
Their momentous ride was set off by Robert Newman, the sexton of the Old North Church, who climbed the church steeple on the night of April 18, 1775, to hang two lanterns there.
The lanterns signaled that the British had begun a march to Lexington in search of revolutionary leaders, particularly John Hancock and Samuel Adams. After the lanterns were hung, Revere and Dawes set off for Lexington to warn their fellow patriots. On the way to their next stop, Concord, they were detained by the British. Dawes was able to slip away, while Revere was later more famously released on foot. It may be that the former’s skills of stealth served him well on his journey but not so well in the history books.
The British met little resistance on their way to Concord, though the 70 Minutemen who waited at Lexington on the morning of April 19 would prove to be able fighters later. The colonists at Lexington had the good sense to disperse after seeing the overwhelming number of redcoats — but not before one of their members, or perhaps a British soldier, fired the shot heard round the world, and the war was on.
The site of the battle is now Minute Man National Historical Park, established in 1959. The park service bought and demolished many modern homes and businesses in the 1960s and restored the fields and orchards. The park’s 1,038 acres spread over Lincoln, Lexington and Concord.
Just two states — Maine and Massachusetts — still mark this momentous event in American history. Massachusetts, understandably, celebrates the day more obviously than Maine: It has re-enactments and readings and runs its famous Boston Marathon. Maine marks it in quieter but no less patriotic fashion.
And the rest of the states? Perhaps their schoolchildren also are on vacation this week, so the lack of observation of this important day in their histories is not so noticeable. Still, a more nationwide effort of reading Longfellow’s poem by those sporting tricorn hats wouldn’t hurt anybody. Except perhaps the forgotten Dawes.
Boston Globe. April 18, 2023.
Editorial: Despite stable jobs and decent wages, essential workers still can’t afford the rent
The state has let cities and towns erect barriers to housing for decades. The least the Commonwealth can do now is help tenants survive the vicious housing market its policies helped create.
After decades of letting cities and towns prevent construction of the kind of housing that she needs, what do state lawmakers owe someone like Jamie Augusta?
Once homeless, the 29-year-old Chelsea resident, a single mom, now works at Massachusetts General Hospital, assisting doctors by vaccinating patients or administering medical tests. She makes just over $22 an hour.
She wants to find an apartment for $1,600 a month.
That budget ought to be more than enough — and in the Austin, Texas, area, where median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,483, or the Atlanta area, where it’s $1,489, according to HUD statistics, it would be.
Not here. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Boston area, which includes Chelsea, is an astonishing $2,368. Even the metropolitan area of Washington, D.C. — a city that constantly ranks among the most expensive in the country and also happens to be highly comparable to Boston in both land and population size — has a median rent of $1,740 for a one-bedroom apartment.
“If I find something cheap, it’s not really a decent place to live with a child,” she told the Globe between tours of rental prospects. “I was just looking at what if I just move states? But it’s like why would I want to leave my hometown? Why would I want to leave the place I grew up in?”
She shouldn’t have to. Nobody should. But the long-term failure to build housing — in particular, rental housing — has made it harder and harder for working people in Massachusetts to live in decent conditions.
Of course, newly built apartments probably wouldn’t rent for $1,600. But if the state’s municipalities had allowed adequate multifamily housing production over the decades, there might have been enough existing decent-quality housing stock to temper today’s runaway market. And new multifamily housing built today, even if it’s pricey now, would become the middle-income housing of future generations.
For now, legislators need to do more to help the victims of the housing shortage they and their predecessors created. Part of the answer is subsidized income-restricted rental housing and homeownership opportunities. But construction takes time. A more immediate step would be to increase rental vouchers to close the gap between what renters can afford and what a seller’s market gets away with charging.
Augusta’s story shows how vital direct rental assistance is — and how devastating its removal can be.
In 2020 she was pregnant and homeless — couch surfing as she tried to find some semblance of stability. She didn’t have much luck: Waitlists for shelter homes were long and assistance programs were difficult to navigate. And while COVID relief money and some basic welfare programs like food stamps helped her scrape by, when it came to housing, she was stuck. “A year after I had the baby, I was still going through the same situation,” Augusta said.
Eventually, Augusta found help from HomeBASE, an emergency housing assistance program run by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development. The program is aimed at diverting homeless families from shelters or motels by covering burdensome move-in costs like security deposits or the first and last month’s rent. HomeBASE also provides furniture and subsidizes rent for up to a year. With a job at Starbucks at the time and help from HomeBASE, she landed a one-bedroom apartment in Chelsea.
But before long, the financial and time constraints of her new life with a baby made it impossible for her to make rent. So she found herself leaning on people she knew and ended up mothering her newborn in a poorly ventilated basement. It was far from ideal, and with all the exposed air ducts around her room, her daughter ended up with a heat rash whenever someone dialed up the thermostat. “It was horrible,” she said. “(The baby) was in pain all winter long.” That’s not to mention other health hazards that came along with living in that basement, she says, which included a persistent rat problem.
With the help of local nonprofits, Augusta was able to get herself out of that situation and reconnect with HomeBASE. She had also taken on some student loans, enrolled in a vocational school, and got certified as a medical assistant, leading to her current hospital job. But that came at a cost. “I had help — I had food stamps, I had all that — but they took it away. They said I earned too much money right after I became a medical assistant,” she said. Even though she makes more than the minimum wage, it’s been a challenge to make ends meet. “In total, I barely have enough money to get food or pay the rest of my bills.”
Her rent in Chelsea is $2,050, and at first, HomeBASE covered nearly $600 of it each month. She also got assistance from the state’s temporary Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which used federal funds from COVID relief packages to help tenants pay for owed and future rents. But all that assistance was time-limited, and now Augusta has to pay the full amount, which she can’t afford without taking on high-interest loans.
One industry after another, from the T to local hospitals, reports labor shortages. How does this region expect to retain — let alone attract — essential workers like Augusta if they have no place to live?
Felisha Marshall, the director of housing supports at Metro Housing Boston, a homelessness prevention nonprofit that helps administer government assistance programs, told the Globe editorial board that over the last several years, her organization has seen more people like Augusta seek help.
“We’ve had a number of individuals that we worked with that were already housed that we were trying to relocate to new housing,” Marshall said, because of what can only be described as de facto evictions. Landlords in those cases were raising monthly rents by up to $1,000 after the initial shock of the COVID pandemic, and tenants had no choice but to leave. “Generally (these are people who) can afford that $1,500 to $2,000 range, but they can’t even find anything at this point in that range.”
For lower-income families who can only afford subsidized housing or rely on rental vouchers, the situation is even more dire. Across the state, waitlists have years-long backlogs. And even though Massachusetts has the largest state-funded rental assistance program in the country (which is different from the programs Augusta used), it is still extremely underfunded. According to a report by a consortium of housing groups, including Metro Housing Boston, the waitlists for the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program in the Boston area, for example, have been closed since 2014. That year, Metro Housing had only 54 vouchers to distribute — a far cry from what it actually needed. “We received 10,000 applications in 30 days,” Christopher Norris, the executive director, said. “We’re still working through that list.”
What happens when people find themselves on such long waitlists? “They couch surf, they move, they go into shelter,” Norris said. In other words, they remain, or become, homeless.
A proposal in the Legislature would protect the rental voucher program from budget cuts, make the program easier to use, and ensure that voucher holders aren’t spending more than 30% of their income on rent. That’s a start, but the program also needs more money: Less than half of the 585,000 eligible households in Massachusetts, like Augusta’s, receive state or federal housing benefits, according to the housing consortium.
Rental vouchers aren’t cheap. The group estimates that covering all currently unmet need would cost $3.2 billion annually; the entire state budget this fiscal year is about $53 billion.
But while universal vouchers may not be realistic, neither is the status quo.
For a century, state policy has been to let suburbs keep out renters, with the implicit assumption that places like Chelsea would fill the void. It’s been a terribly cynical policy, one that has lead to massive economic segregation. And if it ever worked, it no longer does, as rents across the region spiral upward. There was a glimmer of hope last week when the Lexington Town Meeting approved zoning changes that will allow more multifamily housing in the suburb. But until fairer zoning becomes the norm, not the exception, the state has a responsibility to help those bearing the brunt of the crisis its past leaders allowed communities to create.
Boston Herald. April 14, 2023.
Editorial: UMass votes to raise costs – where’s the outrage?
Those who lucked out with administrative jobs at the University of Massachusetts can rest easy – UMass has has agreed to increase tuition, room and board next academic year,.
As the State House News Service reported, the UMass Board of Trustees voted during their quarterly meeting on Wednesday to increase tuition for in-state undergraduates by 2.5%, and increase room and board on the Amherst campus by 4.5% and on the Dartmouth and Lowell campuses by 2.7%.
Tuition for graduate students is also going up — 2.5% for in-state graduate students at the Amherst, Boston and Lowell campuses, 3.5% for medical students at the T.H. Chan School of Medicine, Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing and Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and 2% at UMass Law.
Of course UMass is raising prices – because they can. And while corporations who raise prices on goods and services are called out by progressive politicians for “price gouging,” you’ll find no such brickbats being hurled at this move.
After all, liberal wisdom would have it, if college costs spike, students can take out loans – and have the government forgive them.
MassGrant, the state’s primary tool for providing need-based financial aid to students, has shrunk in its impact over the past few decades in the face of tuition increases and higher student demand. In 1998, the aid covered about 80% of tuition and fees at public universities. Today, it covers only 8% of tuition and fees for UMass students and 11% for state university students, according to a report from The Hildreth Institute.
State and even federal aid to students can’t keep up with soaring prices.
Gov. Maura Healey recommended a $93 million expansion of the MassGrant Plus scholarship program, for low-income, in-state undergraduates. This increase, the largest proposed in the program’s history, would expand the scholarship to part-time students and cover additional direct costs of attendance such as fees, books and supplies. The Healey administration estimates the $93 million would provide 33,000 students with assistance.
UMass could also make education more affordable for students by trimming some of its administration and lofty salaries instead of raising tuition and fees. The Herald’s annual database of UMass salaries has revealed administrative salaries on par with C-suite executives.
That’s a key reason college costs – at UMass and around the country – are rising.
For public higher education, the Delta Cost Project, a research institution focused on American higher education, notes the rise is rooted in increases in spending on administration and student support services alongside changes in government funding, according to a 2015 report by the Pioneer Institute.
As the Huffington Post reported, the number of non-academic administrative and professional employees in higher education institutions has more than doubled over the last 25 years, outpacing student population growth.
While the state scrambles to bolster MassGrant, the elephant in the room remains unaddressed: If you want to help more students afford a college education, make college more affordable.
Rutland Herald. April 18, 2023.
Editorial: Seeking some high ground
By all accounts, Republican Gov. Phil Scott drew a line in the sand on Tuesday. Along with a chorus of Republican lawmakers, the governor stood up to the Democratic supermajority and told them to put focus on Vermonters and not political interests.
If the state budget that lands on his desk falls short of what he feels it needs to move Vermont forward, a veto is all but guaranteed. Of course, that is posturing because the Democrats more than likely have the votes to overturn this and any other veto Scott puts forth. (Speculation is there will be a few.)
As we have noted in this space before, this fourth term was probably not what Scott was expecting. After terms two and three were laid low by the pandemic, he likely wanted this fourth term to be a time when he could build his legacy and focus on many of the hard issues affecting Vermonters. A supermajority was not what he was hoping for.
So Scott, who has been elected and reelected handily each time he has run for governor, consistently takes the high ground that he can. On Tuesday, it was on the backs of Vermonters. Think of them first, he told legislators. And if they are not listening, he instructed Vermonters, tell lawmakers (and his office) where the focus should be.
“In my Inaugural Address, I asked legislators to join me to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we have as a result of historic federal funds and state surpluses. I believe we do that by revitalizing our county economic centers and their surrounding communities that have been left behind for far too long,” Scott said in a statement. “Because the fact is, the real majority in the Legislature is not about political parties. It comes from the more than 100 lawmakers who represent small communities that need our help.”
He went on: “Unfortunately, despite the efforts of my team and many legislators from these small towns, initiatives that would help communities and families are being sidelined and sacrificed in order to satisfy political agendas and appease special interest groups. This includes an unwillingness to modernize Act 250 so we can increase housing in rural communities; removing funding I’d proposed for much-need community infrastructure like roads, bridges and stormwater; not considering tax relief for working families; and eliminating initiatives that would create jobs in the counties that need them most.”
He said he appreciated lawmakers “who are stepping up to advocate for policies that will help their constituents,” specifically calling out the members of the tripartisan Rural Caucus.
“But, as the legislative session comes to an end, they — and I — need Vermonters’ help to make sure all voices are heard,” he cautioned, playing his trump card: “If you agree Vermonters can’t afford higher taxes, fees and penalties, and that we should use historic federal funds and state surpluses to address the basic fundamental needs to revitalize communities, share your story and perspective by writing the Governor’s Office and contacting your legislators.”
He included in his statement the closing remarks of his fourth Inaugural Address, delivered this past January. It hit home the same points, calling out an anecdote about an angry Vermonter who didn’t have a lot of faith in Montpelier.
“This work takes more than a bumper sticker and good intentions. Because governing is never as simple as a slogan, or the headline tries to make it,” the address states. “(W)e have to remember the decisions we make in this building have real-life consequences on people who don’t show up at fundraisers. Who don’t have the time to call, write, tweet or testify in the State House — because they are too busy working, trying to make ends meet and raise their family. … But they still expect us to look out for them. And when we don’t, they lose faith and trust in government.”
It was a bold tactic for the governor, whose only recourse right now, as the budget gets debated under the Gold Dome, is to yield to a higher power: the will of the Vermont voters who entrusted him to work on their behalf.
Scott is not wrong. This state has some real problems that can not be resolved by pushing social and political agendas. In fact, the list is very long, and it starts with what voters told candidates on the campaign trail in 2022 (and it continues today): affordability, housing, day care, child care, workforce development, homelessness, addiction, mental health, health care, infrastructure and on and on.
This Republican governor is not wrong that we are at a moment in time when we can leverage federal dollars to position Vermont toward fixing some of these issues. He does not want his worst fear to come true.
“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And the only thing that could stand in its way is us. … So, let’s not squander it. … In this moment, we have a chance to transform what is into what can be; and the only way we can do it is together,” he said in the address.
Better get out your pen, governor.
END
