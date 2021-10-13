Democracy works best when voters choose their representatives and not the other way around.
That said, we all know gerrymandering is baked into our politics, and we’ve grown accustomed to accepting that the party in power will work the redistricting process to its advantage. That’s perfectly legal, and it’s taken advantage of by whichever party holds a majority at map-drawing time.
But when that process goes so far that it begins to undermine basic principles of fair representation, we need to take notice and speak up.
That moment has come in the Texas redistricting process.
The proposed congressional and state house maps now being debated in Austin fail on any number of basic principles — from keeping districts geographically compact to maintaining preexisting political subdivisions to preserving communities of interest by not splitting up suburbs to lump them in with rural communities.
It also must be said that these maps raise serious questions about the racial and ethnic makeup of new districts in a state where 95% of population growth in the last decade has been from people of color.
The letter of the law may permit a party in power to protect its incumbents by drawing maps around voters’ party preferences. But the spirit of the law and the greater good of democracy do not appear to be served by the maps that Republican legislators have crafted.
The proposed maps appear to account for a new reality the Republican Party is facing: Once secure suburban districts have been trending more Democratic as the GOP has moved farther from its Reagan-era roots of small government conservatism towards a more nativist populism.
To account for that shift, Republican lawmakers have produced maps that dilute the vote of increasingly diverse Texas suburbs, redistributing it into districts that cover large rural areas.
This might help ensure that a Republican lawmaker is elected to represent the Park Cities and all of rural Wise County. It’s how Senate District 16, currently represented by Democrat Nathan Johnson, is broken into two halves that barely touch, coming together for the tiniest stretch in the center of Dallas County. It’s why Fort Worth, one of the great Texas cities, is unlikely to have a resident elected to the Texas Senate.
According to a Texas Tribune analysis, the consequence of these proposed maps is this: Whites are the majority voters in 59.3% of state House maps. They are the majority in 64.5% of Senate maps. And they are the majority in 60.5% of proposed congressional districts.
In a state where the total white population is now less than half of the total population, and where the total Hispanic population is at least equal to the white population, this is a cause for concern.
In August, we supported passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act because we fear that lawmakers might improperly dilute the vote of minority residents in order to maintain power. In a nation where that was all too common for far too long, we need a process of review for redistricting.
It would be far better to see maps come out of the Legislature that did not raise such questions.
We cannot in good faith say that is true of the maps we have seen to date.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.