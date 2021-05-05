Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-17-2, second in the North Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -135, Canucks +157
BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-1 win over the Canucks.
The Oilers are 32-17-2 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.
The Canucks are 19-25-3 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver is last in the NHL recording 29.3 shots per game.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-32 in 51 games this season. McDavid has eight goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Antoine Roussel leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 35 games this season. Bo Horvat has six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).
Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.