EDX Markets (EDX), the first-of-its-kind crypto exchange backed by a consortium of major Wall Street firms announced today that it has partnered with Solidus Labs to provide transaction monitoring across EDX’s platform. Through this partnership, EDX plans to provide customers with seamless end-to-end transactional risk management capabilities in order to maintain the highest compliance standards across the cryptocurrency industry and reflect key institutional best practices.
Solidus Labs’ HALO, an automated, comprehensive and testable trade surveillance and market integrity hub tailored for digital assets, is currently used to monitor over 250 million events and $16 trillion in on- and off-chain trading volume per day across more than 150 markets, protecting more than 25 million individual and institutional investors. EDX will leverage Solidus Labs’ machine learning-powered detection models and Universal Client Risk Profile capability to identify unusual or suspicious activity on its platform, and review and coordinate the appropriate risk response.
“Solidus’ transaction monitoring solution is a powerful addition to EDX’s suite of compliance measures,” said Chris Tyrrell, Chief Compliance Officer of EDX. “We are focused on bringing the best of traditional finance to cryptocurrency markets and are committed to ensuring safe and compliant trading. As an industry-leading provider of AML solutions for detection of money laundering and financial crime activities in crypto markets, Solidus will help us protect the integrity of our platform while meeting regulatory expectations and Wall Street-grade best practices.”
“We are proud to support EDX’s vision and meet the demand for a safe and compliant cryptocurrency market,” added Asaf Meir, Solidus Labs’ Founder and Chief Executive. “Bridging traditional and digital finance through crypto-native risk mitigation tools is core to our mission, and we look forward to working together with EDX to continually increase the standards for safe and integrity-driven crypto trading.”
Backed by a consortium of major financial institutions, EDX has opened trading as the crypto marketplace of choice for industry leaders and builds on best practices from traditional finance to provide customers with distinctive benefits including liquidity, competitive quotes and a unique, non-custodial model designed to mitigate conflicts of interest. EDX also introduced a retail-only quote to the crypto markets, allowing participants the benefit of better pricing for retail-originated orders. Products listed for trading on EDX include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
About EDX
EDX Markets is a new digital asset marketplace designed to meet the needs of both crypto native firms and the world’s largest financial institutions. Backed by Citadel, Fidelity, Schwab, Virtu, Sequoia, Paradigm, and others, EDX enables safer, faster, and more efficient trading and settlement of digital assets, leveraging best practices from traditional financial markets on a purpose-built crypto platform.
About Solidus Labs
Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native market integrity solutions - trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com /
