EFFECT Photonics, a leading developer of integrated coherent optics solutions, has opened its Americas Headquarters in Maynard, Massachusetts. The new facility provides further support for North and South American customers and partners as well as for global customers with operations in the region.
The Maynard facility expands EFFECT Photonics’ engineering, product testing and verification, customer support and marketing capacity to complement the company’s European and Asia Pacific teams. It includes engineering design space, state-of-the-art application laboratory, demo space and office space to rapidly address customer needs and the design and development of affordable, innovative photonic solutions.
“Photonics represents one of thefastest-growingindustries as it provides an ideal solution to respond to the soaring demand of higher bandwidth and enable increased interconnectivity to make people’s lives better and easier,” said James Regan, CEO, EFFECT Photonics. “With the opening of our new Americas headquarters, EFFECT Photonics is well-suited to meet worldwide demand and able to realize our goal of becoming a global company.”
EFFECT Photonics aims to democratize photonics technology by making complex high-performance optical systems simpler and more affordable for a variety of industries including telecommunications, aerospace, lidar and quantum technology. With the company’s recent acquisition of ViaSat’s coherent digital signal processing business, EFFECT Photonics is the only independent supplier to that can offer the entire coherent optics stack, thereby enabling the company to provide customers with optimized designs that feature advantages in cost and power per bit. In addition, EFFECT Photonics is working on industry-leading subcomponents such as DSP, tunable lasers (iTLAs) as well as full modules for direct detect solutions. The continued growth of the company’s product portfolio and American customer base provides many career opportunities. To view current openings, please visit effectphotonics.com/careers.
“ At EFFECT Photonics, we offer challenging work, great career opportunities at a fast-growing company, a welcoming culture, and the chance to work on disruptive technologies that are shaping the art of the possible in communications and beyond,” said Roberto Marcoccia, Chief Development Officer, EFFECT Photonics. “Our new regional headquarters provides an excellent work environment for our employees and offers us the opportunity to be at the heart of one of our largest markets and be closer to our customers and partners in the Americas.”
