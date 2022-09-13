EFG Companies Ranked Best Employer in Retail F&I Industry

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
EFG Companies is ranked as the best employer in the retail F&I industry, based on a third-party analysis of company reviews on Glassdoor.com. In addition, EFG employee survey results, administered by Energage, the technology company that powers Top Workplaces, placed the company in the upper quartile for culture and career opportunities among business services companies in DFW.
“Our employees are the lifeblood of our company and play an integral role in expanding our industry insights and refining our products and services,” said John Pappanastos, CEO and President of EFG. “It is our mission to mobilize a talented team to engage intensely, reliably, transparently, and innovatively to drive profitable results for our clients. As such, fostering employee engagement, teamwork, and growth is a key component of our success.”
With a 4.8 out of 5.0 overall rating on Glassdoor, EFG outranks the product administration industry as a best employer. Glassdoor is the worldwide leader for employee-generated feedback about jobs and companies, offering insights into employee experience, powered by company ratings and reviews, CEO approval ratings, salary reports, interview reviews and questions, benefits reviews, and more. Among EFG’s employee reviews, 98 percent would recommend the company to a friend and 100 percent approve of the CEO.
A vast majority of the reviews tout the company’s open and engaging culture, as evidenced in the following Glassdoor post:
“My experience thus far has been excellent, and I consider EFG an organization that lives all the values of the company. It has a great team environment, and the organization is very employee-centric and takes great care of their employees. EFG is very focused on employee engagement with multiple monthly touchpoints with the CEO and the senior team, which gives the entire organization audience opportunity with the CEO for direct interaction.”
Built on 16 years of research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive employee engagement benchmark available. In EFG’s most recent Employee Engagement survey by Energage, the company netted an engagement score of 4.94 out of a possible 5.5 with a 95.3 percent response rate. EFG’s 2022 score is four percent higher than the last time the company fielded the survey in 2019, demonstrating positive engagement growth across the company.
Since 2019, EFG has implemented several initiatives to enhance team member engagement, including:
- Monthly all-employee meetings with the CEO
- Monthly newsletters highlighting team member education and advancement, new team members, health and benefits information, and messages from the CEO
- Semi-annual philanthropy initiatives
- Semi-annual celebrations
In its most recent survey, EFG saw improvements in every category relating to team member engagement, including company benefits and work-life balance. Employees ranked the company as a great place for career advancement, supported by a management team committed to a productive, inclusive environment. Many respondents indicated EFG exceeded their expectations for employment.
“I feel that EFG actually cares about me and all their employees,” stated one respondent. “EFG listens and encourages me to do my best, which in turn makes me want to bring my best to the table and work harder each day to be better than the day before.”
About EFG Companies
For more than 45 years, EFG Companies has provided consumer protection programs for vehicles and residences across seven market channels. The company’s strategic intent is to build sustainable market differentiation and profitability for its clients and partners, including dealers, lenders, manufacturers, independent marketers, and agents. EFG’s award-winning engagement model is built upon the belief that the company serves as an extension of its clients’ management teams, providing ongoing F&I development, training, product development, compliance, and nationally recognized product administration with an ASE-certified claims team. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com
