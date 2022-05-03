DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
EFG Companies today announced the promotion of 21-year retail automotive veteran James Colman to Regional Vice President, Dealer Services.
James Colman has been promoted to Regional Vice President, Dealer Services, at EFG Companies. Colman is a 21-year retail automotive F&I veteran and is Master AFIP-certified from the Association of Finance and Insurance Professionals.(Photo: Business Wire)
Colman leads his team to expand EFG’s exceptional level of service and customer engagement by cultivating a consultative approach that maximizes F&I profitability. This approach includes taking complex business objectives and turning them into actionable programs with defined key performance indicators, pay plans, and ongoing training. EFG’s current average PRU across its client base is $2051.
“The biggest difference that I have seen between EFG and my previous F&I provider has been the talent of the account executives,” said Chris Marhofer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ron Marhofer Auto Family, a six-location dealership group based in Ohio. “EFG’s account executive team consistently comes to us with a plan to meet our goals, including a 90-day to 120-day execution strategy. If I had to pick one word to describe EFG, it would be partner. I feel like we’re in this together and they’re here to help me.”
Colman began his career as Finance Director at Van Tuyl Auto Group, followed by a position as a Finance Director for Eckert Hyundai, where he was responsible for creating the F&I department from scratch, creating processes for the sales floor, and expanding the dealership’s relationships with multiple lenders. Colman has been with EFG Companies since 2014 and is Master AFIP-certified from the Association of Finance and Insurance Professionals.
About EFG Companies
For more than 45 years, EFG Companies has provided consumer protection programs for vehicles and residences across seven market channels. The company’s strategic intent is to build sustainable market differentiation and profitability for its clients and partners, including dealers, lenders, manufacturers, independent marketers and agents. EFG’s award-winning engagement model is built upon the belief that the company serves as an extension of its clients’ management teams, providing ongoing F&I development, training, product development, compliance and nationally-recognized product administration with an ASE-certified claims team. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com.
