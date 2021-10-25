CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A small earthquake rattled South Carolina on Monday afternoon, geologists said.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.2-magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville. The earthquake hit at about 12:40 p.m.
People near Columbia reported feeling the 2.4-mile deep earthquake to the agency.
It’s not the first time earthquakes have shaken the state recently. At least 14 earthquakes have happened in South Carolina in 2021, according to USGS.
In September, three earthquakes were confirmed in one day, including a 3.3-magnitude quake.
No damage or injuries have been reported from the earthquakes.
In 1886, an estimated 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Charleston killed 60 people and was felt from Cuba to New York, according to the Emergency Management Division.
Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.
Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.
