El Diario is hosting a series of events to help combat fraud and identity theft in New York City. This effort is sponsored by AARP New York and in collaboration with NYC Comptroller Brad Lander. The “Shred Day” events will take place in the Bronx and Queens free of charge. Up to three (3) small bags or boxes per family. Registration is required, sign up here.
"As an institution that looks after the interests of Hispanics in the Tri-state area, El Diario takes the problem of identity theft very seriously. We encourage our community to participate in this campaign to avoid falling into the hands of unscrupulous people,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor. "We ask you to shred not only your documents but also those of your children and grandparents because statistics indicate that minors and the elderly are also vulnerable to this type of fraud.”
According to data published by the FTC, in 2021 New York ranked 8th in the number of identity theft reports per capita and 15th in the number of frauds reports per capita. The average person lost $500, but when people aged 70+ had a loss, the median loss was much higher.
Seniors are particularly at risk of identity theft because they exchange personal and financial information frequently with known targets such as medical offices. Combating fraud is a priority for AARP New York, which represents approximately 750,000 members age 50-plus in the five boroughs of New York City.
"Every two seconds, someone is a victim of identity theft, and it is important to destroy papers containing personal information to prevent these documents from reaching the hands of scammers and identity thieves.” said Maggie Castro, Associate State Director of Community Outreach & Engagement for AARP New York.
“Thousands of New Yorkers are victims of identity theft each year, leaving families in emotional and financial distress,” said NYC Comptroller Brad Lander. “My office is happy to work together with El Diario and AARP to enable New Yorkers to take simple steps to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. These events empower communities to protect their identity and their finances, by providing safe ways for New Yorkers to dispose of personal documents.”
The Comptroller’s office has a history of supporting this type of event to combat fraud; including conducting workshops in multiple languages citywide. In recent years, at these events, New Yorkers requested free shredding services to help protect them from identify theft and fraud, which became a drive behind the office efforts to promote Shred Day events.
If you are seeking guidance on fraud prevention, or if you are a victim of identity theft, New Yorkers can reach AARP’s Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360or the Comptroller’s Constituent service unit at: action@comptroller.nyc.gov,.
Sign up at https://forms.gle/zUCuX1rSHePCvCCG8 for a Shred day location below:
Bronx
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Hours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Food Choice market, 2244 White Plains RD, Bronx NY , 10467
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Hours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Associated Supermarket, 1585 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10472
Queens
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Hours: 1:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: CTown Supermarket, 85-08 37 th Avenue, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
About El Diario NY and Impremedia
Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States.
Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan, New York City, named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it was known for decades.
Keeping up with the new century, the newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.
In 2019, El Diario’s website, ElDiarioNY.com, was recognized with a Gold Award for Outstanding Publication Website by the National Association of Hispanic Publications, whom also named El Diario as second best print Hispanic Daily after La Opinión.
El Diario is part of the Impremedia family of digital media outlets, which includes La Opinión, La Raza, Solo Dinero, Siempre Auto, Bien Bonita, Estar Mejor and No Muy Caro which together attract more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. These publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative and the McCormick Foundation.
Impremedia is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the Local Medium Consortium.
