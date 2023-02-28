MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2023--
Elan, continuing the commitment to partners and their communities, has selected 25 new credit union partners to designate a charity in their community to receive a $15,000 donation on the credit union’s behalf, as part of the 2023 Elan Charitable Giving Program. The program has now donated over $1 million since it began in 2022.
“Over the last year we’ve heard and seen firsthand how our charitable giving program is making an impact,” said John Owens, Elan Credit Card General Manager, “These nonprofits are doing incredible work for community members and it’s an honor for us to be able to support them.”
The 2023 Elan charitable giving credit union partners and selected beneficiaries include:
- A+ Federal Credit Union (HopeAustin) in Austin, Texas
- Allegiance Credit Union (Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Beacon Credit Union (Riley Children's Foundation) in Wabash, Indiana
- Beaver Valley Federal Credit Union (Bags & Blessings) in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania
- Compass Financial Federal Credit Union (The Caring Place, Miami Rescue Mission) in Medley, Florida
- Coosa Valley Credit Union (Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter) in Rome, Georgia
- Fall River Municipal Credit Union (The Salvation Army, Fall River) in Fall River, Massachusetts
- First Trust Credit Union (The Salvation Army, Michigan City) in Michigan City, Indiana
- Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union (Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union Foundation) in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania
- Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union (Mental Health Association of South Mississippi) in Gulfport, Mississippi
- Hayward Community Credit Union (Greater Hayward House of Hope) in Hayward, Wisconsin
- Heartland Credit Union (HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital) in Springfield, Illinois
- Knoxville Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union (East Tennessee Children's Hospital) in Knoxville, Tennessee
- Leominster Credit Union (Friendly House, Inc.) in Leominster, Massachusetts
- Matadors Community Credit Union (Child and Family Guidance Center) in Chatsworth, California
- Money Federal Credit Union (Ronald McDonald House of Central New York) in Syracuse, New York
- Navigant Credit Union (Connecting for Children and Families) in Smithfield, Rhode Island
- New Dimensions Federal Credit Union (Maine Credit Unions Campaign for Ending Hunger) in Waterville, Maine
- Oklahoma Central Credit Union (Oklahoma Central Foundation, Inc.) in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Parkview Community Federal Credit Union (LaRosa Youth Development Foundation) in McKeesport, Pennsylvania
- Penlanco Federal Credit Union (Meals on Wheels of Lancaster) in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- PrimeWay Federal Credit Union (Fort Bend Women's Center) in Houston, Texas
- Spectra Credit Union (ALIVE!) in Alexandria, Virginia
- State CS Employees Federal Credit Union (Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, NY) in Watertown, New York
- Wymar Federal Credit Union (Susan G. Komen Louisiana) in Geismar, Louisiana
In 2023, Elan plans to organize in-person volunteer events. This will provide the opportunity for Elan team members to work alongside our credit union partners in their communities.
To learn more about each organization, credit union, and the impact Elan is making in communities through its charitable giving initiative visit www.elancharitablegiving.com.
