Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program (WMP) as a certified Partner to simplify customer migrations to Elastic Cloud on AWS, and added a new AWS FireLens integration to help customers reduce time to value from their data.
As a certified AWS ISV Workload Migration Program Partner, Elastic enables customers to easily and cost-effectively migrate their self-managed, on-premises Elasticsearch workloads to Elastic Cloud on AWS. The AWS ISV Workload Migration Program supports the migration of ISV workloads to AWS with onboarding guidance, migration resources, and AWS infrastructure credits and funding assistance.
Elastic also introduced an AWS FireLens integration, allowing customers to directly ship container logs and events to Elastic Cloud. AWS FireLens is a container log router for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) launch types, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), and AWS Fargate. With this integration, customers can also now directly ship container logs and events to Elastic Cloud, streamlining AWS log management—from data shipping and cost-efficient log retention, to monitoring and analyzing threats—by eliminating the need to manually install extra software or write additional code.
- “As a B2B and a B2C business, providing a seamless customer experience as well as scaling our solutions to millions of end users is paramount to us,” said Shmulik Kachlon, Chief Technology Officer at Smarter City Solutions. “Elastic Cloud on AWS has helped us scale to dozens of deployments and enhance performance through the built-in AI and ML capabilities while we also provide insights to Operators and End Users based on the data we aggregate in Elastic. With Elastic Cloud, we will continue to enhance the future of Smarter Cities and Smarter Campuses as well as provide new and improved customer experiences and new features to our rapidly growing user-base.”
- "Through the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program and AWS FireLens integration, Elastic helps customers seamlessly migrate and analyze data sources on AWS securely and cost effectively," said Sabina Joseph, General Manager, Americas Technology Partners at AWS. "We are delighted to collaborate with Elastic to further enable customers to accelerate time to value and gain operational insights from their data."
- “Elastic is dedicated to helping organizations advance their business priorities while providing a seamless experience of Elastic Cloud on AWS,” said Uri Cohen, Vice President of Product Management at Elastic. “With the AWS Workload Migration Program and AWS FireLens integration, it has never been easier for our customers to migrate, explore, analyze, and retain data with their Elastic deployments.”
Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.
