Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced that its management will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. PT / 7:25 p.m. ET.
A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.
About Elastic
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it’s the answers, not just the data. The Elasticsearch platform enables anyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic delivers complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for enterprise security, observability and search built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
