Elden Ring wins Game of the Year from NAVGTR®

The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers ®, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 1,207 media voters and 14,528 subscribers, has announced winners for its 22 nd annual awards program honoring video game design and programming.
The NAVGTR ® Awards honor 57 competitive categories recognizing achievement in animation, art direction, character design, controls, game design, game engineering, musical score, sound effects, writing, and more. Since its inception, the academy has recognized over 6,816 talented individuals.
Leading all winning games is God of War Ragnarök with a record 17 awards. In 2018, the God of War installment won 16 awards, which was also a record setter at the time.
Elden Ring earned highest honors as Game of the Year. With five awards, it led Vampire Survivors, Stray, and Metal: Hellsinger as the only original intellectual properties to win multiple awards. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Metal: Hellsinger, and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course each won 3 awards.
Vampire Survivors, Stray, Moss: Book II, Bayonetta 3, and A Plague Tale: Requiem each won 2 awards. Additional winners include Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, Bonelab, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Endling: Extinction is Forever, Pentiment, and Sifu.
Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarök) and Dave Fennoy (Rodin in Bayonetta 3) won their second NAVGTR awards this year, winning for Lead Performance in a Drama and Supporting Performance in a Comedy respectively. Judge won previously for the same role in 2018. Fennoy won previously for The Walking Dead. With two awards, they join only three other performers who have multiple NAVGTR awards: Laura Bailey (two awards), Mark Hamill (two awards for playing the “Joker”), and Troy Baker (3 awards, with two for the same character).
On his third nomination, Bruce Campbell won for Evil Dead: The Game (Ash in Evil Dead: The Game). In his previous categories, winners were Ray Liotta and Adam West. Campbell joins two other actors who received their third nominations this year, Steve Blum and Elias Toufexis. Troy Baker remains the most nominated performer with 7 nods.
Richard Schiff won the award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama (Odin in God of War Ragnarök).
Number of Awards Won per Game
17 God of War Ragnarök
05 Elden Ring
03 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
03 Metal: Hellsinger
03 Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
02 Vampire Survivors
02 Stray
02 Moss: Book II
02 Bayonetta 3
02 A Plague Tale: Requiem
Number of Awards Won per Development Studio
17 Santa Monica Studio
05 FromSoftware
03 Tribute Games Inc.
03 The Outsiders
03 StudioMDHR
02 Poncle Limited
02 Polyarc
02 Platinum Games
02 BlueTwelve Studio
02 Asobo Studio
Number of Awards Won per Publisher
17 Sony Interactive Entertainment
05 Bandai Namco
04 DotEmu SAS
03 StudioMDHR
03 Gamera Game
03 Funcom Oslo
02 Poncle Limited
02 Polyarc
02 Nintendo
02 Focus Entertainment
02 Annapurna Games
Number of Awards Won per Individual
04 Jon Burke
03 Steven McAuley
03 Raf Grassetti
03 Michael Kent
03 Josh Hobson
02 Nathan Kennedy
02 Mihir Sheth
02 Luca Galante
02 Kevin Peterson
02 Jodie Kupsco
02 Hidetaka Miyazaki
02 Eric Williams
02 Eric Valdes
02 Dela Longfish
For a complete list of categories, nominees, and winners, please visit https://navgtr.org. Follow @navgtr on twitter.
Key Dates for NAVGTR ® Awards
November 20, 2023 – Entries due
January 30, 2024 – Nominations announced
February 14, 2024 – Late deadline for engraving credits
February 27, 2024 – Winners announced
