Overall electric utility residential customer satisfaction is 748 (on a 1,000-point scale) in 2021, a decrease from a record-high 751 in 2020, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study,℠ released today. This year’s study shows only 32% of customers are aware of their utilities’ efforts to help economic development in their local communities.
“In today’s roller coaster economic environment, electric utility providers need to not only increase their efforts to help their local economies but also communicate more effectively about utility programs and activities,” said John Hazen, managing director of the utility practice at J.D. Power. “Utility customers want to hear about these efforts and, when they do, overall satisfaction is higher. Promoting economic development efforts can increase overall satisfaction by as much as 122 points.”
Study Results
- East Large Segment: PPL Electric Utilities (for a 10th consecutive year)
- East Midsize Segment: Penn Power
- Midwest Large Segment: Ameren Illinois
- Midwest Midsize Segment: Kentucky Utilities (for a sixth consecutive year)
- South Large Segment: Florida Power & Light (for a second consecutive year)
- South Midsize Segment: EPB (for a sixth consecutive year)
- West Large Segment: SRP (for a 20 th consecutive year)
- West Midsize Segment: Clark Public Utilities (for a 14 th consecutive year)
- Cooperatives Segment: Clay Electric Cooperative
The 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 100,999 online interviews conducted from January 2021 through November 2021 among residential customers of the 145 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 101 million households.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
