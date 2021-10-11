DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
The "Electric Vehicle Outlook: 2021 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the latest trends in EVs and demand for these vehicles. It provides an overview of new product developments, growth of the charging infrastructure and market share data for the major vehicle manufacturers.
Understand which markets are best prepared for a boom in EVs with clear insights into the opportunities for electric vehicles, data delivered in interactive charts and graphs, and 10-year forecasts to enhance your planning activities.
Market Overview
In a tough 2020 for the automotive industry, the strong demand for EVs has been a real bright spot. This will continue around the world in 2021 and beyond, despite the economically adverse conditions. Electric vehicles represented almost 5% of all new car sales in 2020. EVs are forecast to reach over 7% of new car sales worldwide in 2021, a further 66% growth, to exceed 5 million units sold. Approximately 1.3 million EVs were sold in both China and Europe in 2020, four times the EV sales in the US.
EV sales will continue to grow throughout the decade, with the publisher forecasting that EVs will represent 48% of all new cars sold in 2030. The automotive industry is currently facing crippling semiconductor shortages, so managing future supply chains and production systems to cope with the growth will be make or break for any electric vehicle strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market data: All passenger cars
- Market data: Global EV market 2020 review
- Market data: EV market by brand and model 2020
- Market data: Global EV market forecasts
- Motorization and urbanization around the world
- Electric vehicle choice
- EV charging infrastructure
- Government policies
- Market preparedness for EVs around the world
