Electrical Components International, Inc. (“ECI”), a leading global supplier of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets, today announced the acquisition of BHC Cable Assemblies, Inc. (“BHC”).
Founded in 1998, BHC is a manufacturer of wire harnesses, cable assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies for the medical, aerospace, renewable energy, and entertainment markets. With its innovative manufacturing and engineering capabilities, BHC provides a full range of power and signal electrical distribution systems, including customized solutions to meet diverse and complex specifications. BHC’s power and signal systems support critical applications such as spectral and infrared imaging, photovoltaics for solar power, satellite communications, and security systems. The company will continue to be led by its current management team and operate from its two facilities located in Burlington, Ontario.
“The addition of BHC to our platform is aligned with our strategy to expand in high-value, high-growth markets,” said Mike Balsei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI. “BHC is a market-leading company with a strong track record of providing tailored solutions to help customers solve their most complex challenges. We look forward to combining ECI’s global capabilities with BHC’s established position in its end markets.”
Bill Huisman, Founder and President of BHC, commented: “BHC has become a long-standing partner to leading customers by continuously delivering on our commitment to quality and service. We are incredibly proud of the business we have built over the past two decades and this is an exciting opportunity for BHC to reach even greater heights. ECI is a world-class leader and together, we will be able to deepen our customer relationships and strategically expand in our core markets.”
Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International (ECI) is one of the world’s leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 global manufacturing locations, ECI is the trusted partner to market leaders with 500+ customers. At ECI, we power smart, connected and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. For more information about ECI, visit www.ecintl.com.
BHC Cable Assemblies (BHC) is a manufacturer of wire harnesses, cable assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies for Fortune 500 companies. Since its founding in 1998, BHC has become a trusted provider of customized, engineered solutions to the medical, aerospace, renewable energy and entertainment markets. The company operates two facilities in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.bhccable.com/.
