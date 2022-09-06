ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Global Investment Conference and Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference.
H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time: 12:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
Event: Fireside Chat
Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time: 3:30 - 3:55 PM EDT
Event: Presentation
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.
For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.
Investors:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
404-736-3838
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.