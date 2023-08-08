NEW PRAGUE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 after the close of the stock market. Company management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 (Domestic) or (201) 689-8562 (International).
The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site and directly via the following link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1625050&tp_key=e81a566324
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay pin number 13740145. Additionally, an online replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.
About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808749538/en/
CONTACT: Brad Nagel, Chief Financial Officer
(952) 758-9299
investorrelations@electromed.comMike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations
ICR Westwicke
(617) 877-9641
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHYSICAL THERAPY OTHER MANUFACTURING MANAGED CARE MEDICAL SUPPLIES GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Electromed, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/08/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 08/08/2023 04:05 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808749538/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.