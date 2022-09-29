DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
The "Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market is expected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2021 to $1.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market is expected to reach $2.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%.
North America was the largest region in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
An increase in research and development activities is expected to propel the growth of the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market going forward. Research and development activities refer to activities that companies undertake to innovate and introduce new products and services. Electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions help research and development activities by capturing outcomes data electronically in clinical trials.
For instance, according to the research and development survey-2021, conducted by Statistics NZ, a New Zealand-based public service department, research and development expenditure reached $2.8 billion, up 5% from 2020 and up 18% from 2019. Therefore, an increase in research and development activities is driving the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market.
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market. Major companies operating in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market are developing innovative platforms to strengthen their position in the market.
For instance, in January 2021, YPrime LLC, a US-based software company operating in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market, launched its 5th generation electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform, which is expected to provide a better user experience for patients, clinical investigators, sponsors, and CROs. This cutting-edge technology improves clinical trial efficiency, site satisfaction, and patient compliance.
In November 2021, ERT, a US-based company operating in eCOA solutions, merged with Bioclinica, a US-based company operating in clinical, imaging core lab, and clinical trial technology. With this merger, the company's strengthened scientific expertise and unrivalled global scale combine to create the broadest endpoint technology platform poised to expedite the clinical trial process, simplify trial experiences and unlock composite endpoints. The companies merged, and the combined company was renamed Clario.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Product: Web Based eCOA Solutions; On Premise Based eCOA Solutions; Cloud Platform Based eCOA Solutions
2) By Approach: Patient-Reported Outcome (PRO); Clinician-Reported Outcome (ClinRO); Observer-Reported Outcome (ObsRO); Performance Outcome (PerfO)
3) By End-User: Hospitals/Healthcare Providers; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms; Medical Device Companies; Other End-Users
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Characteristics
3. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions
5. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Size And Growth
6. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Segmentation
7. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
9. China Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
10. India Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
11. Japan Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
12. Australia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
13. Indonesia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
14. South Korea Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
15. Western Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
16. UK Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
17. Germany Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
18. France Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
19. Eastern Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
20. Russia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
21. North America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
22. USA Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
23. South America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
24. Brazil Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
25. Middle East Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
26. Africa Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
27. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market
29. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Oracle Corporation
- Dassault Systemes SE
- IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- Parexel International Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Signant Health
- Clario
- eClinical Solutions LLC
- Castor EDC
- Anju Software Inc.
- Merge Healthcare Inc.
- CRF Bracket Company
- YPrime LLC
- Clinical Ink Inc.
- WCG Clinical Services
