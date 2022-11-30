AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
Electroninks Inc., the leader in particle-free conductive metal inks and advanced materials, today announced a redevelopment of their signature particle-free silver ink for aerosol jet printing applications enabled by Citrine Informatics’ AI-guided R&D platform.
“Citrine’s groundbreaking AI-assisted software platform will help enhance not only our silver ink, but eventually all of our particle-free inks for new and existing customers,” said Yuan Gu, senior scientist at Electroninks. “In the future, we plan to use the same technology to enhance our gold and copper inks as well.”
Leveraging The Citrine Platform, Electroninks enhanced their particle-free silver ink, decreasing resistivity to ~3.2 uohm-cm (50% bulk silver) at 80°C curing temperature. The newly developed silver ink can be instantly cured on the hot plate while printing, eliminating the need for post curing. Additionally, Citrine’s AI technology can be used to develop novel formulations and improve existing ink formulations such as gold and copper.
“ Electroninks is a market and technical leader in particle-free conductive inks,” said Will Erwin, data scientist at Citrine Informatics. “They had already established a high-performing particle-free ink with their conductive silver ink, and we’re proud to have expedited additional performance improvements with the Citrine Platform.”
Electroninks has developed particle-free inks to create a substance that can withstand high temperatures and humidity conditions to be used for a variety of applications. Electroninks’ particle-free inks have a 100% reliability test record, and is the only company delivering this type of performance with gold and platinum.
Electroninks particle-free conductive inks can achieve conductivities up to 90% of bulk silver with low annealing temperatures for flexible and stretchable substrates. Electroninks has the only true HVM particle-free metal complex ink on the market that enables performance, pricing and various applications for conductive inks. Electroninks’ metal complex inks are a direct replacement for nanoparticle inks, metal paste and sputtered or deposited metals.
Unlike traditional metallized inks, Electroninks’ particle-free inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, flexibility and cost-effectiveness. These benefits make Electroninks’ products ideal for the design and manufacturing of today's smaller, lighter, more highly functional electronic products as well as agile manufacturing and rapid maintenance needs.
About Electroninks
Electroninks, Inc. provides high-performance, advanced materials that enable technology and manufacturing breakthroughs with our innovative customers to turn promising ideas into profitable new products. The company’s portfolio of products based on its proprietary particle-free conductive metal inks provides cost-effective, highly-stable and reliable solutions for applications in semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, and medical devices. The company is the first to provide particle-free conductive inks in silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper. Electroninks’ novel formulations are ideal for the design and manufacturing of today's smaller, lighter, more highly functional electronic products as well as agile manufacturing and rapid maintenance needs.
Electroninks has forged strategic partnerships with Applied Materials, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Fujifilm, the DoD and other Tier 1 equipment and supply chain partners that allow the company to focus on innovation, while still meeting customers demands for quality, reliability and scale. To date, Electroninks has raised Series A and B funding from firms known for material science development and defense integration including Applied Ventures, InQTel, Band Gap Ventures, ITIC, and M-Ventures. Electroninks is located in Austin, Texas.
About Citrine Informatics
Citrine Informatics is the award-winning materials informatics software platform for data-driven materials and chemicals development. It won the 2017 World Materials Forum Start- up Challenge, the 2018 AI Breakthrough award as the "Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing," and 2020-2021 Cleantech 100 honors. The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and AI, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, facilitates product portfolio optimization, and codifies research IP, enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine's customers include Eastman, LyondellBasell, Ubiquitous Energy, LANXESS, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe. For more information visit our website at https://citrine.io or contact us at +1 650-276-7318.
