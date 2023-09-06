MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the CL King 21 st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
