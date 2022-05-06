Elev8 Fun’s Third Florida Location Under Construction in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 6, 2022--
Elev8 Fun, a concept that transforms old department stores into exciting entertainment centers, is continuing its Florida expansion with a third location now under construction in Jensen Beach.
Located in Treasure Coast Square Mall, Elev8 Fun Jensen Beach features 115,00 square feet of entertainment space. Guests can enjoy go-karts, arcade games, mini golf, bowling lanes, axe throwing, laser tag and more.
Elev8 Fun Jensen Beach is the first of many deals that’ll be completed with Simon Properties, the sixth largest REIT in the country, which owns and operates the top premier malls in the U.S.
The Elev8 Fun brand is growing rapidly and offers a scalable model. The first location opened in Greater Orlando in January 2022. In addition to the Jensen Beach location, another is under construction in Tampa, and as many as 15 potential locations already having been identified.
“Elev8 Fun is breathing life back into malls and shopping centers. It not only brings excitement into communities for kids and adults alike, but a multitude of job opportunities,” said David Goldfarb, president and founder of PrimeTime Amusements, a partner in the Elev8 Fun project. “Elev8 Fun is attracting thousands of people and breathing life back into these retail centers.”
Elev8 Fun offers a large variety of food and drink offerings spread throughout the venue. This location features a full-service restaurant, bar and an expansive outdoor seating area. There are several party rooms and 2,600 square feet of corporate meeting space.
About Elev8 Fun
Elev8 Fun offers entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include hundreds of modern and retro arcade games, bowling, multi-level go-kart tracks, an interactive mini-golf experience, laser tag and food and beverages. Elev8 Fun locations are opening in shopping malls across Florida, with its first location now open in Sanford and locations under construction in Tampa and Jensen Beach. Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.
