INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
As part of its commitment to communities across the U.S., Elevance Health and its philanthropic arm Elevance Health Foundation provides support relief efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian and other natural disasters.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the immense destruction that Hurricane Ian has left behind. And that’s why, as a lifetime, trusted health partner, we are announcing additional support in Florida so that affected communities and the more than 1 million members of our affiliated health plans receive the care, supplies and support when they need it most,” said Felicia Norwood, EVP and President, Government Business Division for Elevance Health. “As an organization rooted in our communities, the impact of the devastation we are witnessing is also personal, with more than 6,000 of our own associates based in Florida and thousands located in impacted areas. We are working quickly to ensure we are also providing them support at this time of need,” added Norwood.
Elevance Health, through its affiliated health plans Simply Healthcare, Health Sun and America’s 1st Choice, and its Foundation announce financial support to help relief efforts to impacted communities. Through this immediate and ongoing funding Elevance Health and Elevance Health Foundation are helping ensure on the ground support, as well as assist ongoing partnerships with leading disaster response organizations that can provide immediate mobilization when and where disaster strikes.
This funding provides the following:
- $1 million to theFlorida Disaster Relief fund to help the on-the-ground relief efforts to support impacted communities
- $1 million to theAmerican Red Cross’ national Annual Disaster Giving Program, which has mobilized to provide immediate response in Florida and other impacted states. This financial support helped the Red Cross arrange supplies for 200 evacuation centers in Florida, set up shelter for up to 60,000 people and prepare for an anticipated need for 100,000 meals a day.
- $100,000 toAmericares, enabling deployment of medicine, supplies and other assistance in Florida and other impacted states.
- $100,000 toDirect Relief allowing for quick and direct response to specific request from local partners, as coordinated with those of other international organizations and government authorities to ensure efficient use of resources.
- $500,000 in support of a partnership with Rebuilding Together, Direct Relief, and Kelly’s Kitchen to provide vital resources to rural communities such as food, health supplies, and home repairs.
Additionally, Elevance Health associates who donate through the Foundation’s Dollars for Dollars program year-round, receive a $1 to $1 match to the Foundation’s nonprofit partners.
About Elevance Health, Inc.
Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 118 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.
About Elevance Health Foundation
Elevance Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health, Inc. The Foundation works to advance health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; substance use disorder; and food as medicine. Through its key areas of focus, the Foundation also strategically aligns with Elevance Health’s focus on community health and becoming a lifetime, trusted health partner that is fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. To learn more about Elevance Health Foundation, please visit www.elevancehealth.foundation or follow us @ElevanceFND on Twitter and Elevance Health Foundation on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005897/en/
CONTACT: Media contact:
Leslie.Porras@elevancehealth.comInvestor Relations:
Stephen.Tanal@elevancehealth.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDIANA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH HOSPITALS TELEMEDICINE/VIRTUAL MEDICINE PHILANTHROPY MANAGED CARE HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL GENERAL HEALTH OTHER PHILANTHROPY
SOURCE: Elevance Health
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/03/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 10/03/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005897/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.