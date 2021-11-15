CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
ElevateBio, LLC (ElevateBio), a cell and gene therapy technology company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 11,162,114 with an anticipated expiry date of June 23, 2040, inclusive of 384 days of patent term adjustment (PTA). This patent, issued to LifeEDIT Therapeutics, Inc. (Life Edit), is the first to provide composition and methods of use protection for various RNA-guided nucleases (RGNs) in Life Edit’s gene editing platform. Life Edit is an ElevateBio company and holds an array of novel RGNs and base editors.
"This patent issuance marks an important milestone for the Life Edit gene editing platform and is an acknowledgement of the uniqueness of our powerful suite of editing systems," said Mitchell Finer, Ph.D., President, R&D of ElevateBio and Chief Executive Officer of Life Edit. "ElevateBio will continue to build and strengthen our portfolio of patents surrounding our enabling platforms, which also include iPSCs, viral vector, and cell and protein engineering, that offer critical technologies and capabilities to facilitate the development of next-generation cell and gene therapies.”
This patent is directed to compositions of polynucleotides encoding various RGN polypeptides, CRISPR systems comprising guide RNAs and such RGN polypeptides, as well as methods for binding, cleaving and modifying a target DNA sequence of interest with the use of these novel RGNs and one or more guide RNAs.
ElevateBio is a cell and gene therapy technology company designed to power the development and manufacturing of transformative cell and gene therapies. ElevateBio has assembled industry-leading talent, built world-class facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms necessary to drive innovation and commercialization of cell, gene, and regenerative therapies. ElevateBio has built an initial technology stack, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, and protein, viral, and cellular engineering, that can be leveraged across the entire portfolio and by strategic partners. At the center of the business model is ElevateBio BaseCamp, a centralized research and development (R&D) and manufacturing company that offers R&D, process development (PD), and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) manufacturing capabilities. ElevateBio is focused on increasing long-term collaborations with industry partners while also developing its own highly innovative cell and gene therapies. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.
