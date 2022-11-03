WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--
ElevateBio, LLC (ElevateBio), a technology-driven company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, today announced the unveiling of ElevateBio BaseCamp’s proprietary LentiPeak TM lentiviral vector platform. LentiPeak is a serum-free, suspension-based, scalable production platform that has demonstrated high volumetric productivity of therapeutically relevant vector yields that meet regulatory guidelines. LentiPeak will enable efficient transition for cell and gene therapies from preclinical stage through clinical development and commercialization with accelerated timelines and reduced manufacturing costs.
The LentiPeak platform leverages ElevateBio BaseCamp’s end-to-end process and analytical development expertise and scientific leadership and builds upon the company’s current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing capabilities for research, clinical and commercial cell and gene therapies, and regenerative medicines.
“As a 30-year veteran of the cell and gene therapy industry, I’ve witnessed the immense advancement of lentiviral vector technology from its infancy to the current landscape with six FDA-approved lentiviral vector-derived cell and gene therapies,” said Mitchell Finer, Ph.D., Co-founder and President of R&D, ElevateBio. “The LentiPeak platform is made possible by ElevateBio’s strong scientific foundation, industry-leading expertise, and the investments we’ve made into viral vector production. Our pioneering work continues to be the basis for our continued innovation to drive many more therapies through development to commercialization for our partners.”
ElevateBio BaseCamp’s LentiPeak platform offers a robust and scalable platform process for development and cGMP manufacturing of lentiviral vectors. The LentiPeak platform utilizes a serum-free suspension process capable of producing clinically relevant lentiviral vectors with high titers ranging from 1x10^8 TU/ml to 1x10^9 TU/ml, suitable to meet various therapeutic program needs from preclinical scale to commercial scale supply. The LentiPeak platform can also be seamlessly integrated into cell therapy programs with ElevateBio’s ability to conduct both vector and cell production activities. By leveraging the aligned process unit operations, materials, analytics, and manufacturing expertise at ElevateBio BaseCamp, the LentiPeak platform will simplify the product development and commercialization lifecycle, reducing complexity and ensuring comparability between early-stage and pivotal trials.
“Our team of industry-leading experts have developed next-generation platform-based processes that are designed to address lentivirus manufacturing challenges head-on. With our partners’ needs in mind, our proprietary LentiPeak platform has demonstrated leading vector titers with high potency, and process scalability to help our partners de-risk vector production, right from the start,” said Andrew Sandford, President, ElevateBio BaseCamp. “At ElevateBio BaseCamp, we are ever committed to simplifying the complex cell and gene therapy landscape to enable our partners to rapidly progress their therapeutic programs and make these therapies more accessible to patients in need.”
ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power the development of transformative cell and gene therapies today and for many decades to come. The company has assembled industry-leading talent, built state-of-the-art facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and protein, vector, and cellular engineering, necessary to drive innovation and commercialization of cellular and genetic medicines. In addition, ElevateBio BaseCamp in Waltham, MA, is a purpose-built facility offering process innovation, process sciences, and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing capabilities. It was designed to support diverse cell and gene therapy products, including autologous, allogeneic, and regenerative medicine cell products and viral vector manufacturing capabilities.
Through BaseCamp and its enabling technologies, ElevateBio is focused on growing its collaborations with industry partners while also developing its own portfolio of cellular and genetic medicines. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.
